Kalamazoo County, MI

whtc.com

UPDATE: Suspect Arraigned Following Tuesday Bakery Robbery

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 8, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man remains in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. On Thursday, Michael Ross was arraigned in Holland District Court on armed robbery, felony firearm and fourth offense...
HOLLAND, MI
wkzo.com

Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Calhoun County Home Invasion Leads To Arrest

Two Athens Township residents were in the middle of their morning routine, at around 7:30 AM, Tuesday, December 6th, when a 22-year-old Battle Creek man, who was an acquaintance, broke into their home and assaulted them with a BB pistol, and then fled the scene. The initial dispatch informed deputies...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Suspect Arrested After Early Morning Robbery at Bakery

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 6, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man is in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched around 8:15 AM to Ryke’s Bakery...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan State Police searching for endangered elderly man near Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help in finding Alfred "Wes" Kocher, who was last seen traveling west on US-12 near Sturgis. Kocher, who has dementia, was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, glasses, blue jeans, brown shoes, and a tan baseball cap, according to troopers.
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
GOSHEN, IN
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Leighton Twp man found dead in Ottawa County

ALLEGAN – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Dept. reported on Nov. 28, the body of Avel Martinez was found along the lakeshore by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team in the area of Riley and N. Lakeshore Dr. Foul play is not suspected.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Drugs, stolen vehicles and guns recovered in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson man and a possible accomplice face several felony charges after two separate police searches uncovered stolen items, police said. While investigating a theft report on Friday, Dec. 2, officers from the Springport Township Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of the suspect residence in the 100 block of Mechanic Street in Springport. After an initial investigation, officers determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Lansing, police said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Police respond to an armed robbery at Meijer in Bath Township

BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Officers from Bath Township Police, Clinton County Sheriffs, and DeWitt Township Police responded to Meijer in Bath Township to handle a report of an armed robbery/ retail fraud. This incident happened on Monday around 8:05 p.m. Meijer’s loss and prevention team attempted to stop the...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMTCw

Credit card skimmer found at Allegan County gas station

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A credit card skimmer had been found at at gas station near Plainwell, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Fleeing the police: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The skimmer, which is a device used to collect...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old daughter faces charges

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 was charged Monday, according to records from the sheriff's office. Baby found unresponsive: Toddler found unresponsive, Van Buren County deputies say situation is suspicious. The babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
actionnews5.com

K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

