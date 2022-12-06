JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson man and a possible accomplice face several felony charges after two separate police searches uncovered stolen items, police said. While investigating a theft report on Friday, Dec. 2, officers from the Springport Township Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of the suspect residence in the 100 block of Mechanic Street in Springport. After an initial investigation, officers determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Lansing, police said.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO