ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Parents in Onslow County are fighting for metal detectors in schools and brought their concerns to the school board Tuesday night. The push comes after a loaded gun was found at White Oak High School during a search by deputies on Friday. The student was taken into custody. It’s at least the second time a weapon has been brought to an Onslow County school this year, with one student being stabbed to death at Northside Jacksonville earlier this year.

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO