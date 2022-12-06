Read full article on original website
SBI releases name of woman shot, killed by Onslow County deputy
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI today released the name of a woman shot and killed late last month by an Onslow County deputy. An agency spokeswoman said Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon. The sheriff said it happened on Willow Street, off Highway 172 in...
Greenville man gets 12 years after guns & drugs taken from his home where 9 children lived
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after drugs and guns were taken from his home in which nine children lived. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 43-year-old Dwayne Thomas was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Kinston Police investigate shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East are investigating a shooting. Kinston Police say they responded to UNC Lenoir on Wednesday on a report that a 19 year-old was shot. The victim suffered from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. The victim has not been identified at this time.
New Bern Blood gang member gets more than 17 years on drug & gun charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern Blood gang member was sentenced Thursday to 17-1/2 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Daquan Carter, a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang, pled guilty on May 23 of this year to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Rocky Mount Police: 15 bricks of heroin confiscated during search of hotel room
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they seized 15 bricks of heroin during a search Thursday at a hotel. That translates into 750 dosage units. They say the search warrant at Northgate Suites on North Wesleyan Boulevard was prompted by an ongoing narcotics investigation involving 31-year-old Lamont Williams, who they say is a validated gang member.
Ayden man arrested on heroin charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
Police raid Washington business, owner arrested
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police today raided a Washington business and arrested its owner who is from Greenville man on drug charges. Washington police said their officers, along with Beaufort County deputies, searched J6 Tobacco & Wireless on John Small Avenue. A second search was conducted by Pitt County deputies...
Lenoir County man charged with weekend hit & run
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department says a man has been jailed for a hit and run that happened this past weekend. The Kinston Police Department says it happened on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 7:42 p.m. Officers say they learned a vehicle had hit a pedestrian...
Man arrested on drug and gun charges after traffic stop
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Pitt County after being pulled over in Kinston and found with a loaded fully automatic handgun and marijuana. The Kinston Police Department says on Dec. 1, officers stopped a vehicle on Dr. MLK Drive for an equipment violation. Inside, officers say they saw Kiyahn Harris with a fully loaded magazine in his lap and open containers of alcohol in plain view.
New Bern police welcome K9 Chase
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has added a new member to its team. The department says it is proud to welcome 2-year-old Chase, a Belgian malinois. Chase has partnered up with Officer Collins as one of five K9 teams in the department. “Our team evaluated...
Greenville Police search for missing person
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police are looking for 22 year-old Khalil Ross Jefferson. Police say Jefferson was reported missing last Friday and has not been located. He was last believed to be in the area of N. Warren and River Drive. Officials say he has a lean build, braids, and a tattoo on his right forearm. No clothing description is available.
Makeup stolen with made-up money
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville hope the price of looking good was worth it, and ask for your help in finding a pair of makeup thieves. It happened July 18th at the Ulta Beauty Store in the Lynncroft Shopping Center on Evans Street. Police said the man and...
Cops to stay on Walmart roof until 200 bikes donated
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement officers are taking a high flying stance to benefit the Toys for Tots foundation. Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, the Cops on the Roof event will send officer a top Walmart at 210 Greenville Blvd. SW in Greenville. They won’t come back down...
Beaufort Co teen improves literacy with Boy Scouts project
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After spending his childhood reading book after book, Eddie King took his hobby to the next level. He used his Boy Scouts Eagle Project to plan, design, build, and maintain little libraries placed throughout his community. The books, donated by friends, family, and the community,...
Parents call for metal detectors in Onslow County schools, board exploring the idea
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Parents in Onslow County are fighting for metal detectors in schools and brought their concerns to the school board Tuesday night. The push comes after a loaded gun was found at White Oak High School during a search by deputies on Friday. The student was taken into custody. It’s at least the second time a weapon has been brought to an Onslow County school this year, with one student being stabbed to death at Northside Jacksonville earlier this year.
Pitt County Council on Aging to hold senior Christmas party
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County on Aging will host its third annual Community Senior Christmas Party today. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pitt County Council on Aging at 4551 County Home Rd in Greenville. The event is also organized by the Churches Outreach Network and AmeriHealth Caritas NC.
Church collaborative brings resources to struggling families
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of resource providers are coming to Eastern Carolina next week to support our neighbors that may still be recovering from the COVID pandemic, Hurricane Florence, or even, Hurricane Matthew. Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities will present the Eastern North Carolina Regional Church and...
Tarboro and Edgecombe County Continues to Host Events This Holiday Season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although some events have passed, there are still plenty of opportunities to celebrate the Christmas season in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. For the first time, Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual Christmas parade in the evening. The parade will be held on Dec. 11 at 6p.m.
Paper plant donates thousands to Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A paper company in Eastern Carolina spent the day giving back to organizations in the area. The International Paper Foundation donated tens of thousands of dollars in grant funding to several organizations throughout Craven County. A hospital, a foodbank, and a recreational center are all...
‘This means so much’: Eastern Carolina middle school gets funding for musical instruments
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, with the help of several faculty members, students at an Eastern Carolina middle school got a surprise that could be life-changing. A special gift came from the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, which is a national organization supporting music education in schools. “This means...
