Read full article on original website
Related
Texans Plan to 'Sneak Up' on Cowboys: Another Trap Game?
As a 17-point favorite coming off a 35-point victory, will Dallas overlook 1-win Houston?
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources
The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as their starter for Sunday's road game against the Cowboys, according to league sources.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense
Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
Cowboys Officially Move Tyron Smith; All-Pro Back from Injury
Tyron Smith practicing today inside of his 21-day activation window and playing for the Cowboys against the Houston Texans on Sunday could be, we will suggest, scribbled in pencil.
3 bold Cowboys predictions for Week 14 vs. Texans
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the AFC South stretch of their schedule in Week 13 by dismantling the Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday afternoon America’s team hosts the last-place team in all of football, the Houston Texans. The 1-10-1 Texans haven’t been victorious since defeating the Jaguars in Week 5, and they probably aren’t the best candidates to knock off the streaking Cowboys on the road. That doesn’t mean the Cowboys and Texans’ Week 14 won’t have any points of contention. Here are three bold predictions for the NFL’s version of the Texas Bowl on Sunday afternoon.
CBS Sports
Randy Moss says Peyton Manning is to blame for the two not playing together at Tennessee
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss were two of the biggest college football stars of 1990s. In fact, the two were finalists for the Heisman Trophy during the 1997 season at Tennessee and Marshall, respectively, but they could have been teammates in Knoxville, if not for some ill-timed tardiness. Moss joined...
Cowboys Coach NFL Biggest Point Spread vs. Texans: 'Amazing!'
The Dallas Cowboys opened as 14.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans in most sports books, and it grew from there.
Cowboys liked Texans QB Davis Mills during 2021 NFL draft process
Davis Mills’ 1-8-1 record as the Houston Texans’ starter in 2022, along with his 3-17-1 record for his career, has buried how well thought of the Stanford product was when he entered the 2021 NFL draft. Some of the opinions on Mills were that he would have been...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Dak Prescott is NFL 'Man of the Year' Nominee
Quarterback Dak Prescott is once again the Dallas Cowboys' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award for the 2022 season. Considered maybe the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes one NFL player nominated from each team for his outstanding community service activities off the field, in addition to his performance on the field. (See the entire list here.)
CBS Sports
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Career outing in loss
Shaheed gathered in all four targets for 75 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss against Tampa Bay. Shaheed continued to serve as the explosive element in the Saints' limited offense, catching a 40-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton for the team's longest play from scrimmage Monday night. The undrafted wideout also quickly set a new career high when he reached 71 receiving yards with his third reception of the first half. The speedster came close to breaking the first special-teams score of his career on a 42-yard punt return in the second quarter, but he was forced out of bounds by punter Jake Camarda at the Tampa Bay 40-yard line. Shaheed's dynamic abilities as both a receiver and scoring threat in the open field appear to have earned him a bigger role, as his 36 offensive snaps fell behind only first-round rookie Chris Olave (41) amongst the Saints' wide receivers. The team will now have a bye week off before taking on the division-rival Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Cowboys Target OBJ 'Ticking Time Bomb,' Knee Could 'Explode' After 'Botched' Surgery
Cowboys concerned? OBJ's previous surgery was 'botched' ... 'His knee was a ticking time bomb.' ... waiting to 'explode,' per a report.
Yardbarker
Texans are NFL Season-High Underdogs vs. Cowboys on Sunday
The Houston Texans have been underdogs in most games this season, and Week 14 is no exception. The Dallas Cowboys opened the week as a 14.5-point favorite over the Texans, and the line has now hit 17 points in some sports books. The Cowboys are 9-3 and are having what...
CBS Sports
Texas A&M recruiting: Rueben Owens, No. 1 RB for 2023, commits to Aggies after decommitting from Louisville
The nation's top running back is headed to College Station after a high-profile decommitment from Louisville. Four-star Rueben Owens committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday night, just hours after he flipped from Louisville in wake of former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm finalizing a deal to become the new coach of the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Limited with groin injury
Fairbairn was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a right groin injury. Fairbairn made both of his field-goal attempts in the Texans' Week 13 loss to Cleveland, but he appears to have picked up a groin injury along the way. He'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice session before Houston needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup with Dallas.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice
Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
Cowboys vs. Texans: QB Davis Mills Scouting Report from McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys take on the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday and head coach Mike McCarthy knows the challenges Davis Mills presents his team.
Yardbarker
Cowboys vs. Texans: 'Don't Take the Cheese,' Says 'Trash-Talking' McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys didn't let a common case of "rat poison" affect them during Sunday's 54-19 decimation over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas was expected to come away with a win at home and did so in dominant fashion. But the Cowboys (9-3) are faced with similar expectations in Week 14...
Comments / 0