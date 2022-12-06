ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports

Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time

Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense

Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...
ClutchPoints

3 bold Cowboys predictions for Week 14 vs. Texans

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the AFC South stretch of their schedule in Week 13 by dismantling the Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday afternoon America’s team hosts the last-place team in all of football, the Houston Texans. The 1-10-1 Texans haven’t been victorious since defeating the Jaguars in Week 5, and they probably aren’t the best candidates to knock off the streaking Cowboys on the road. That doesn’t mean the Cowboys and Texans’ Week 14 won’t have any points of contention. Here are three bold predictions for the NFL’s version of the Texas Bowl on Sunday afternoon.
Yardbarker

Cowboys Dak Prescott is NFL 'Man of the Year' Nominee

Quarterback Dak Prescott is once again the Dallas Cowboys' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award for the 2022 season. Considered maybe the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes one NFL player nominated from each team for his outstanding community service activities off the field, in addition to his performance on the field. (See the entire list here.)
CBS Sports

Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Career outing in loss

Shaheed gathered in all four targets for 75 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss against Tampa Bay. Shaheed continued to serve as the explosive element in the Saints' limited offense, catching a 40-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton for the team's longest play from scrimmage Monday night. The undrafted wideout also quickly set a new career high when he reached 71 receiving yards with his third reception of the first half. The speedster came close to breaking the first special-teams score of his career on a 42-yard punt return in the second quarter, but he was forced out of bounds by punter Jake Camarda at the Tampa Bay 40-yard line. Shaheed's dynamic abilities as both a receiver and scoring threat in the open field appear to have earned him a bigger role, as his 36 offensive snaps fell behind only first-round rookie Chris Olave (41) amongst the Saints' wide receivers. The team will now have a bye week off before taking on the division-rival Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Yardbarker

Texans are NFL Season-High Underdogs vs. Cowboys on Sunday

The Houston Texans have been underdogs in most games this season, and Week 14 is no exception. The Dallas Cowboys opened the week as a 14.5-point favorite over the Texans, and the line has now hit 17 points in some sports books. The Cowboys are 9-3 and are having what...
CBS Sports

Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Limited with groin injury

Fairbairn was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a right groin injury. Fairbairn made both of his field-goal attempts in the Texans' Week 13 loss to Cleveland, but he appears to have picked up a groin injury along the way. He'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice session before Houston needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup with Dallas.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice

Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
