numberfire.com
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
Ravens release first injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the 2022 season after defeating the Denver Broncos by the final score of 10-9. Baltimore will be looking to improve their divisional record to 3-0 on the season, far better than their 1-5 mark in 2021.
lastwordonsports.com
Potential Greg Roman Replacements for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman could leave the team sooner than later after it was revealed that Stanford is eyeing him for their head coaching vacancy. It is believed that the interest is mutual and Roman is seriously considering the opportunity. For now, the talks between Stanford and Roman...
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Ravens film study: How QB Lamar Jackson’s injury could change the offense
When quarterback Lamar Jackson took control of the Ravens’ offense as a rookie in 2018, the team’s coaching staff had to build something new, something different from what they’d entrusted Joe Flacco with for over a decade in Baltimore. Amid that schematic teardown, the Ravens built a new offense for their new franchise quarterback — and a new template for their next backup quarterback. When ...
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
CBS Sports
Randy Moss says Peyton Manning is to blame for the two not playing together at Tennessee
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss were two of the biggest college football stars of 1990s. In fact, the two were finalists for the Heisman Trophy during the 1997 season at Tennessee and Marshall, respectively, but they could have been teammates in Knoxville, if not for some ill-timed tardiness. Moss joined...
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson's absence was expected after he was diagnosed with a sprained PCL that could sideline him for one-to-three weeks. According to Baltimore, Jackson is "less likely" to play in Week 14 and his missed practice on Wednesday is in line with that expectation. Barring a sudden change, expect Jackson to sit out practice this week and Sunday's clash with the Steelers. Tyler Huntley will be under center if Jackson is ruled out.
FOX Sports
New faces, familiar stakes as Steelers host the Ravens
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The faces on the field keep changing. The stakes when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet do not. Ben Roethlisberger's retired. Lamar Jackson is hurt. It hardly matters. Not when Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh are on the sideline doing what they've done for 15 years and counting: attempting to prime their teams for a late surge that will shape the playoff race in the AFC North.
Steelers catch a lucky break with Lamar Jackson injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers somehow, someway remain in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC. It would require them to win out, which begins this week against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The Baltimore Ravens were just barely able to hold on this past week against the Denver Broncos,...
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looking good in practice
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Thursday that Dobbins (knee) "is looking good" in his second week of practice since being designated him to return from IR, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I really think that time off and what he was able to take care is going to make a...
Steelers currently 3-point favorites over Ravens
The latest line at the BetMGM sportsbook has the Pittsburgh Steelers sitting at 2.5-point home favorites over the Baltimore Ravens. This line has been as high as three since coming out and we suspect it will continue to fluctuate in the coming days. In terms of the spread, the biggest...
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Set to miss practice
Davis won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Davis is one of several Jets players who are battling the flu at this stage of the week. The wideout has two more chances to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills, but now that he's started the week with a missed session, Davis' status in worth tracking. In the Jets' 27-22 loss to the Vikings this past weekend, he served as the clear No. 2 option in the passing game behind star rookie Garrett Wilson, catching five of his 10 targets for 85 yards.
CBS Sports
Marlon Davidson: Visits with Niners
The 49ers hosted Davidson (knee) for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. San Francisco could consider Davidson as an option to make up for the extended absence of Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). The 2020 second-round pick has consistently dealt with injury during the early stages of his NFL career.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR
Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh proud of his team
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Denver Broncos 10-9 in the final seconds of the game to improve to 8-4 on the 2022 season. The offense struggled all game to get into rhythm, even before quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game with a knee injury. The offense opened up a tad more with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley at the helm, but it wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter where the offense put together a 16-play, 91-yard touchdown drive to win the game.
Cowboys Target OBJ 'Ticking Time Bomb,' Knee Could 'Explode' After 'Botched' Surgery
Cowboys concerned? OBJ's previous surgery was 'botched' ... 'His knee was a ticking time bomb.' ... waiting to 'explode,' per a report.
CBS Sports
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Career outing in loss
Shaheed gathered in all four targets for 75 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss against Tampa Bay. Shaheed continued to serve as the explosive element in the Saints' limited offense, catching a 40-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton for the team's longest play from scrimmage Monday night. The undrafted wideout also quickly set a new career high when he reached 71 receiving yards with his third reception of the first half. The speedster came close to breaking the first special-teams score of his career on a 42-yard punt return in the second quarter, but he was forced out of bounds by punter Jake Camarda at the Tampa Bay 40-yard line. Shaheed's dynamic abilities as both a receiver and scoring threat in the open field appear to have earned him a bigger role, as his 36 offensive snaps fell behind only first-round rookie Chris Olave (41) amongst the Saints' wide receivers. The team will now have a bye week off before taking on the division-rival Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
