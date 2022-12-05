ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn women fall to No. 6 in latest AP Top 25 poll after loss at Notre Dame

By Kels Dayton, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

UConn women’s basketball fell from No. 3 to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday. The Huskies dropped back to their preseason ranking after being outplayed by Notre Dame in South Bend on Sunday in a 74-60 loss.

South Carolina remained at No. 1 in the rankings, while Stanford is in at No. 2. Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame round out the top five, in that order.

Virginia Tech is in at No. 7, the highest ranking ever for the Hokies.

UConn had vaulted to No. 3 in the rankings the previous week after winning six straight games, three against top-10 competition, to start the season. The Huskies defeated then-No. 3 Texas and then-No. 7 NC State at home before traveling to Portland, Oregon and knocking off both Duke and then-No. 9 Iowa to win the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Despite dealing with injuries to key players, including forward Dorka Juhasz, who broke her left thumb in the win over Texas on Nov. 14, the Huskies hadn’t missed a beat until traveling to South Bend.

Azzi Fudd left Sunday’s game with Notre Dame after an injury scare in the first half, though Geno Auriemma said it was just as a precaution and that he expects her to play in UConn’s next game against Princeton on Thursday.

UConn allowed Notre Dame to shoot 56.1% and rack up 46 points in the paint, compared to the Huskies’ 16. They were outrebounded 39-26.

The Huskies return to action against Princeton at Gampel Pavilion at 7 p.m. on Thursday before facing Maryland on the road on Dec. 11.

