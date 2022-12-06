Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo is now causing trouble for Portugal at the World Cup after his dramatic Manchester United exit
Ronaldo appeared to react angrily to being substituted during Portugal's most recent match at the World Cup in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub
Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
Why Portugal benched Cristiano Ronaldo in a crucial World Cup knockout match
Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a 21-year-old star from Manchester United, he had been the undisputed face of the Portugal national team. They’d go as far as Ronaldo could take them. Well, fast forward to 2022, and that’s not necessarily the case...
Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as young hopeful posing with idol Neymar when he was at Santos
ONE Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as a youngster starting out at Santos. The kid is posing in a photo alongside childhood hero Neymar during their days at the Brazilian club. They both are decked out in black Santos polo shirts with an arm wrapped around each other and...
Cristiano Ronaldo spotted walking down the tunnel as Portugal team-mates stay on pitch to celebrate famous World Cup win
CRISTIANO RONALDO left his team-mates celebrating on the pitch as he walked down the tunnel at the end of Portugal's win over Switzerland. Portugal won 6-1 in the last-16 clash to set up a tie with Morocco. Ronaldo was dropped by manager Fernando Santos after throwing a strop following his...
Popculture
World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife
A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
Portugal forced to deny sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE World Cup squad over Switzerland snub
PORTUGAL have strongly denied sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE the World Cup after being dropped for their emphatic win over Switzerland. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, started his country's opening four games in Qatar. But he was then left out of Fernando Santos' XI for the Switzerland...
How Portugal players reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo being benched for Switzerland win
Portugal players were keen to rally around Cristiano Ronaldo after he was dropped at the World Cup.
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Erik ten Hag breaks his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United exit by saying 'he's gone and it's the past' before insisting the Red Devils are 'looking to the future' after the club ripped up the striker's contract
Erik ten Hag consigned Cristiano Ronaldo to history as he spoke for the first time about the Portugal star's acrimonious exit from Manchester United on Wednesday. United ripped up Ronaldo's contract last month in the wake of his interview with Piers Morgan in which he said he had no respect for Ten Hag and accused the club of betraying him.
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo absent from Portugal lineup vs Switzerland
Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the lineup against Switzerland as his attitude came under fire in the World Cup.
Richarlison wipes away the tears during emotional meeting with Brazil legend Ronaldo after scoring in his country's 4-1 World Cup knockout win over South Korea... and R9 even did the pigeon dance!
Heartwarming footage has emerged of Richarlison unable to hold back the tears when meeting with Brazilian legend Ronaldo after his side progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a 4-1 victory. The pair met after the Tottenham Hotspur striker starred in a dazzling Brazil display last night that...
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finals
Seventy per cent of Portugal fans cannot be wrong. Those who voted to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting line-up, in a highly-publicised poll by sports daily A Bola, got their wish. And if that was an indication that Portuguese football is ready to turn its back on the greatest goalscorer of his generation, his replacement scoring a hat-trick in an emphatic 6-1 win over Switzerland to reach the World Cup quarter-finals confirmed it.Ask the previously unheralded Goncalo Ramos and - like the rest of Portugal’s next generation - he would surely praise a living and just about still...
PSG president rules out Cristiano Ronaldo signing: “It’s very difficult”
Cristiano Ronaldo won't be heading to Paris, according to Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Cristiano Ronaldo ready to sign for Champions League club after the World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to join a new club after the World Cup – and he doesn't want to go to Saudi Arabia
Sporting News
'Ronaldo showed great personality' - Portugal star won't cause World Cup dressing room rift, insists Bernardo
Bernardo Silva has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo won't cause a rift in Portugal's World Cup camp after being dropped. WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal coach Fernando Santos decided to bench Ronaldo against Switzerland for their round of 16 encounter after the manager admitted he was not happy with the forward's reaction to being substituted against South Korea. Ronaldo cut a frustrated-looking figure among the substitutes before coming on for a late cameo in the 6-1 victory, however, Bernardo has insisted that he has not been a disruptive influence in the dressing room.
Underdog Morocco Sends Spain Packing After Disastrous Penalty Shootout
Morocco is through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history after knocking out favorites Spain in a penalty shootout. Spain easily dominated possession but the game remained locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of regular play and 30 minutes of extra time. But all of that was undone when Spain choked in a penalty shootout, somehow missing all three of their first penalty kicks. The first was hit into the crossbar by Pablo Sarabia, but the second two from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets were saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco was on target for their first three, sending the world’s 22nd-ranked team into the final eight of the competition. Morroco is the first ever Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals.Read more at The Daily Beast.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
Sporting News
World Cup yellow card suspension warning list: Players who are one caution away from missing semifinals
Yellow cards are a common part of football matches, and you'll be hard pressed to find a game where a single one isn't handed out by the referee. Yellow cards can be given out for bad fouls, consistent fouling from one player, dissent or time wasting. They serve as a warning to the player to change their behaviour on the pitch, as if they don't they could receive a second yellow card that results in them being expelled for the rest of the game and the next match.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0