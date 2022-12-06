ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Kirstie Alley died from colon cancer, a silent disease that usually doesn’t have symptoms until it’s too late. Here’s what you need to know

By L'Oreal Thompson Payton
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeNlZ_0jZZFshr00
Jessica Rinaldi—Reuters

Actress Kirstie Alley’s death on Monday came as a shock to fans, but in a statement released on Twitter her children shared that the “Cheers” star had been battling cancer albeit “only recently discovered.”

Alley had received treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida and her rep later confirmed to People that the 71-year-old actress had died of colon cancer, a disease that saw more than 106,000 new cases this year alone, according to the American Cancer Society. It is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States outside of skin cancers.

Although the rate of colon cancer diagnoses has declined since the 1980s thanks to screenings, it is still the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States with more than 52,000 deaths expected in 2022. But early detection goes a long way toward prevention, says Dr. Maria Rosario Ferreira, a gastroenterologist and an assistant professor of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

“When people ask, ‘what symptoms should I look for?’ I tell them actually, we would prefer you don’t look for symptoms,” she says. “We prefer you take a more proactive stance, which is discussing risk factors with your primary care doctor to determine which screenings, such as breast, cancer or prostate, you should be undertaking.”

For people with an average risk of getting colon cancer, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends starting screenings at age 45.

“People who are in good health and with a life expectancy of more than 10 years should continue regular colorectal cancer screening through the age of 75,” says Dr. William L. Dahut, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society. “For people ages 76 through 85, the decision to be screened should be based on a person’s preferences, life expectancy, overall health, and prior screening history. People over 85 should no longer get colorectal cancer screening.”

There are several types of screenings available, but the two main ones are: a traditional colonoscopy, wherein a tube is inserted into the rectum; or a stool test, such as the guaiac-based fecal occult blood test (gFOBT), which uses the guaiac chemical to detect blood in the stool, and the fecal immunochemical test (FIT), which uses antibodies to detect blood in the stool. Both of these tests are completed once a year using a small amount of stool.

“The best test for screening is the one that the patient will complete,” says Rosario Ferreira. “If the patient doesn’t want to do anything invasive now, then by all means do the fecal occult blood tests. It’s much better than doing nothing at all.”

There is also the FIT-DNA test, which looks for altered DNA in the stool and requires an entire bowel movement to be sent to a lab. This test is recommended once every three years. If a stool test comes back positive or abnormal, a colonoscopy is required to complete the screening process.

“Screening is very important,” says Rosario Ferreira. “If you are doing your screening, your likelihood of developing colon cancer is actually much lower. If you are not doing the screening, or you want to know what kinds of symptoms to look for, keep in mind they are not usually early-onset symptoms and by the time they appear, it’s a little late in the game.”

Some signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer include rectal bleeding; blood in the stool; abdominal pain; a change in your bowel pattern (usually either diarrhea or constipation); and unintended weight loss.

“As you get older and there’s an especially if it’s a new onset symptom, you should definitely discuss it with your doctor,” advises Rosario Ferreira.

In the best-case scenario, there is no cancer and you have another colonoscopy performed in 10 years. In the intermediate-case scenario, says Rosario Ferreira, polyps are found during the colonoscopy and removed. In the worst-case scenario, however, where there is a colon cancer diagnosis, doctors will determine the stage of cancer and how best to treat it. Treatment can include surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

“Screening is important,” she emphasizes. “Through screening we can detect cancers at an earlier stage when they are more likely to be cured, plus we can detect and remove premalignant polyps, which will decrease your risk of developing and dying of colon cancer. When you find colon cancer at an early stage, your likelihood of living for another five years is more than 90%.”

Colon cancer is more common after age 50 and is also more prevalent in people who have a personal history of colorectal polyps or colorectal cancer; inflammatory bowel disease; a family history of colorectal cancer; an inherited gene syndrome; and type 2 diabetes.

Race and ethnicity also play a role as “African Americans have the highest colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates of all racial groups in the U.S. and Jews of Eastern European descent (Ashkenazi Jews) have one of the highest colorectal cancer risks of any ethnic group in the world,” the American Cancer Society reports.

In addition to regular screenings, Rosario Ferreira recommends adopting certain lifestyle approaches that can reduce your risk as well, such as engaging in regular physical activity; maintaining a healthy weight; not smoking, as it increases risk of many cancers including colon; and eating a diet higher in fruits, vegetables and grains, and lower in meats, including animal fats, and processed foods.

She also highly encourages people to discuss their family medical history.

“Often people avoid talking about medical problems among family members and there’s a reluctance to discuss personal issues, but sometimes a lack of information can be quite harmful for people,” says Rosario Ferreira. “In the same way that we’ve normalized talking about erectile dysfunction, periods and mental health, that’s a good way to go with colon cancer and other gastrointestinal issues.”

Comments / 311

Tonia Hogarth
2d ago

my prayers go to kristies family... I had colon cancer in 2003 cancer free from the surgery I was 38 years old I think that people should have a colonoscopy before that I saw so many young people being treated for if u have had a history of any cancers in ur family please please get scanned only as to catch it as soon as possible I had my cancer for 8 years prior to it being found...

Reply(3)
46
cind119
1d ago

My prayers go out to her family. I always enjoyed her as an actress. I didn't agree with some of her political views, but she was always gracious when she expressed them. May she have a glorious reunion with her Lord .

Reply
7
Okie7491
2d ago

I had colon cancer I 2017. Everything removed. A very deadly disease. It sneaks up on u, sometimes no symptoms. Go and have Dr to colonoscopy. No pill. It will and can save ur life.

Reply(25)
95
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
msn.com

You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.

Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
studyfinds.org

Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
studyfinds.org

Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
2minutemedicine.com

Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality

1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
Fortune

If your mother was pregnant during the Great Depression, years might have been taken off your life by the economy, study says

A daughter of a farmer at a Farm Security Administration emergency migratory labor camp during the Great Depression. Can economic stress that mothers experience while pregnant affect how quickly their children age—and perhaps how early they die?. Quite possibly, a new study out of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

Fortune

252K+
Followers
11K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy