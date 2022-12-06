Read full article on original website
Related
Randy Moss describes secret Tom Brady meeting months before trade to Patriots
The New England Patriots made the shrewd move in 2007 to acquire Randy Moss from the Oakland Raiders and the wide receiver revealed how it happened.
Why Does Bill Belichick Feel ‘Good’ About Patriots Offense? He Won’t Say
Bill Belichick on Tuesday declared he feels “good” about the offensive system the New England Patriots have in place. “Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is,” the head coach said in his first Week 14 news conference. But why?
Is This Unknown Assistant Designing Patriots’ Passing Game?
Matt Patricia has received harsh criticism for his handling of the New England Patriots’ offense this season. Perhaps one of his lieutenants should, too. During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz,” Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal shared an eye-opening nugget about the structure of New England’s offensive coaching staff. Bedard said he’s heard offensive assistant Evan Rothstein is the coach primarily tasked with designing the Patriots’ “passing-game concepts.”
Bill Belichick Shrugging Off Patriots' Offensive Woes?
Heading into Week 14 and things still aren’t going well for the New England Patriots offense.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Yardbarker
Was Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Criminally Underrated Last Year? Effusive Tom Brady Praise Prompts Question
Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers were a dominant AFC force for almost his entire career. The Steelers are often overlooked because of the unprecedented success of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Roethlisberger never got the credit as a top quarterback in the AFC because of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and later in his career the sublime Patrick Mahomes. Thankfully, Brady unretired earlier this year so Roethlisberger is not overshadowed when he goes into the Hall of Fame.
Baker Mayfield drive in Rams-Raiders TNF ignites Twitter
Mayfield came up in the clutch with a 98-yard game-winning drive to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16. Social media reacted accordingly.
WWLP 22News
Underachieving Cardinals searching for win vs. Patriots
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury says it’s an honor to coach against his former mentor Bill Belichick. It’s safe to say the student could really use a win over his teacher. The underachieving Cardinals have lost four of their past five heading into a home game against...
Former NFL executive adds more fuel to Patriots-Tom Brady reunion talk
Don’t sleep on the New England Patriots as a possible suitor for Tom Brady in free agency, per former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum. The ex-longtime New York Jets executive knows the New England Patriots and Brady well after competing against them for nearly two decades in the AFC East. So his thoughts on where Brady lands after this season carries a lot of weight.
Patriots Injury Report: Five Starters Miss Thursday’s Practice
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are dealing with some key injuries ahead of Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Five players missed Thursday’s practice in New England, including offensive tackle Trent Brown and receiver Jakobi Meyers. Brown still is dealing with an illness that’s plagued him for multiple weeks, while Meyers suffered a concussion during the final minutes of last Thursday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Yardbarker
Bill Belichick Offers Top Praise for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows talent when he sees it. His place in Canton is already set aside after he's pieced together arguably the best head coaching career in NFL history, and he's watched some of the best to ever do it with his own two eyes.
WWLP 22News
Study: Racial gap in grad rates drops again for bowl teams
The racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has declined again, this time to the smallest difference in the history of a study examining the data. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida reported Wednesday that the overall...
Patriots Ex-OC Charlie Weis: ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones
Weis, who coordinated the Patriots offense to three Super Bowl victories in his tenure believes that their current problems are neither the fault of Mac Jones nor Matt Patricia.
Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: Patriots playcalling reflects Patricia's roots
Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is preparing to face quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots' offense on Monday night, said the unit's defensive-minded approach stands out.
