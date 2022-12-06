Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals
The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
decrypt.co
GOP Congressman Cawthorn Fined for Promoting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Cryptocurrency
The House Ethics Committee said it “found substantial evidence” that Cawthorn had promoted a cryptocurrency in which he had invested $150,000. The United States House Committee on Ethics slapped Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) with a $15,237 fine for violating rules protecting against conflicts of interest by promoting a cryptocurrency he had invested.
CoinTelegraph
Rep. Cawthorn fined for ethics breach over Let’s Go Brandon token promo
The outgoing United States House Representative Madison Cawthorn has been fined over $15,000 by the House Committee on Ethics for his promotion of a cryptocurrency in which he had an undisclosed investment. A report released by the Committee on Dec. 6 after a seven-month-long investigation found Cawthorn “improperly promoted a...
NBC San Diego
House Passes Landmark Bill to Protect Same-Sex Marriages, Sending It to Biden's Desk
The House passed a bill to protect same-sex marriages at the federal level, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The measure passed with bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion to the decision to overturn federal abortion rights this...
NBC San Diego
First Gen Z'er Elected to Congress Maxwell Frost Says He's Struggling to Rent an Apartment in D.C.
Voters in Florida's 10th congressional district elected 25-year-old Maxwell Frost to the U.S. House of Representatives in November, making him the first member of Gen Z elected to Congress. But a month before he's set to be sworn in, he's struggling to find housing in the nation's notoriously expensive capital.
Salon
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
NBC News
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
InsuranceNewsNet
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
NBC San Diego
DOJ Asks Judge to Hold Trump in Contempt Over Classified Documents Subpoena, Reports Say
The DOJ is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump or his office in contempt of court, reports say. The request was spurred by Trump's failure to comply with a subpoena demanding all documents marked classified in his possession. Trump is under criminal investigation for his removal...
Sen. Warren Raises Considers To Federal Reserve & Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation About Crypto Firms & Banks Relationships
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock photo) ***. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren...
Fortune
Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres introduces crypto legislation to bring transparency to exchanges
At a press conference in his Bronx office on Monday, U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) announced the introduction of two pieces of crypto legislation that, in the wake of FTX’s collapse, would provide the volatile industry with transparency. A representative for New York’s 15th congressional district entering his second...
cryptopotato.com
Senator Lummis Now Believes Ether is a Security
Both Lummis and CFTC chair Rostin Benham have flipped stances on Ether’s status as a commodity. Yet another US politician at the center of crypto industry regulation has changed stances on Ether’s legal classification. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) revealed Wednesday that she now views the second largest cryptocurrency...
Ethics committee fines Madison Cawthorn for promoting crypto he had financial interest in
Rep. Madison Cawthorn broke congressional ethics rules by improperly promoting a crypto currency, says a report made public Dec. 6.
NBC San Diego
Biden to Require New Federal Buildings to Slash Greenhouse Gas Emissions
The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled a new building performance standard that would require federal agencies to slash energy use and electrify equipment and appliances in 30% of their building space by 2030. The move is the latest push by the White House to curb fossil fuel use in residential...
NBC San Diego
Commanders' Dan Snyder ‘Intimidated Witnesses,' Interfered in Misconduct Investigations, Scathing Report Says
The Washington Commanders organization and NFL covered up decades of sexual misconduct, and the team’s owner Dan Snyder tried to interfere with investigations into allegations of a toxic workplace, according to a scathing congressional report released Thursday. The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a 79-page report...
