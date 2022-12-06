ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
decrypt.co

GOP Congressman Cawthorn Fined for Promoting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Cryptocurrency

The House Ethics Committee said it “found substantial evidence” that Cawthorn had promoted a cryptocurrency in which he had invested $150,000. The United States House Committee on Ethics slapped Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) with a $15,237 fine for violating rules protecting against conflicts of interest by promoting a cryptocurrency he had invested.
CoinTelegraph

InsuranceNewsNet

GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age

While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
cryptopotato.com

Senator Lummis Now Believes Ether is a Security

Both Lummis and CFTC chair Rostin Benham have flipped stances on Ether’s status as a commodity. Yet another US politician at the center of crypto industry regulation has changed stances on Ether’s legal classification. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) revealed Wednesday that she now views the second largest cryptocurrency...
NBC San Diego

Biden to Require New Federal Buildings to Slash Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled a new building performance standard that would require federal agencies to slash energy use and electrify equipment and appliances in 30% of their building space by 2030. The move is the latest push by the White House to curb fossil fuel use in residential...

