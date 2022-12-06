ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Virginia Mercury

Albemarle court rejects earned sentence credit challenge

After an Albemarle judge struck down from the bench a challenge to the General Assembly’s last-minute change to a program that granted early release for state inmates with a record of good behavior, the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia said it plans to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.  “You have to […] The post Albemarle court rejects earned sentence credit challenge  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Judge sides with WestEdge in dispute over filling Gadsden Creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A South Carolina judge sided with developers Monday in a dispute over a historic Downtown Charleston creek, paving the way for further development in the area. The lawsuit, filed in October 2021, sought to prevent WestEdge from partially filling in and building on Gadsden Creek by challenging the permit granted by the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WVNews

Regulators limit fracking waste in Delaware River watershed

A regulatory agency responsible for the water supply of more than 13 million people in four Northeastern states moved Wednesday to ban gas drillers from dumping fracking wastewater in the Delaware River watershed and to make it difficult for them to take fresh water out. The Delaware River Basin Commission...
DELAWARE STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg native confirmed as U.S. District Court judge

Elizabeth Wilson Hanes was confirmed as a United States District Court judge for the Eastern District of Virginia on August 2, 2022. She will be based in Norfolk, Va. Hanes is the daughter of Dr. John R. Wilson and Vicki Wilson, of Lewisburg. Hanes attended public school in Greenbrier County and is a 1996 graduate […] The post Lewisburg native confirmed as U.S. District Court judge appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
LEWISBURG, WV

