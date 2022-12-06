Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details
Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Her Mom Barbara
Watch: Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Mourns Death of His Mom. Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by Whitney, her father Glenn and brother Hunter. She was 76.
John Mellencamp, 71, Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After His Daughter Teddi Introduced Them (Report)
John Mellencamp is dating a much younger woman, Us Weekly reports. A source tells the magazine that John, 71, met skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp. Earlier this month, Teddi posted an Instagram photo of her dad and Marianelly at the Rock and Roll Hall of...
NBC San Diego
Pregnant Keke Palmer Responds to ‘Ugly' Comments About Her Appearance
Keke Palmer knows her worth. After the Nope star was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to Twitter to address the online trolls, letting them know that she is secure with how she looks and encouraging others to be the same. "I just saw a few comments of...
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly’s Lies Destroy Her and Drew’s Relationship
'General Hospital' spoilers indicate Carly Spencer and Drew Cain's relationship will be tested by the secret of Willow Tait's maternity.
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes
In a story stranger than fiction, the Chief Financial Officer of 83-year-old Thomas Girardi's law firm has been arrested for embezzling millions of dollars to pay for prostitutes and other extravagances.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Chad Duell Shares a Wedding Video With a Jaw-Dropping Reveal
His answer to the question, “So you think you can dance?” can only be a resounding “yes.”. Who knew? General Hospital keeps Michael too buttoned-down to really cut loose. But Chad Duell, it turns out, has some moves. After attending the wedding of sibling Garrett and his...
Aaron Carter’s Son Prince’s Custody Arrangements Revealed: It’s ‘The Best Place For Him’ (Exclusive)
Aaron Carter was attempting to put his life back together when he was found dead at age 34 at his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5. Just a few months prior to his passing, in September, Aaron lost custody of his 11-month-old son Prince when he voluntarily checked into rehab to overcome addiction, which he was very vocal about. At the time, Prince’s mom Melanie Martin said that she was dealing with post-partum depression. As a result, the courts ordered that Prince be placed in the temporary custody of Melanie’s mother. And now, two weeks after Aaron’s untimely death, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from Aaron’s rep that Prince “is still in the custody of Melanie’s mother and will remain in her custody.” The spokesperson added, “Everyone agrees that he is in the best place for him to be right now.”
Christina Haack’s Daughter Taylor Joins Mom in 1st ‘Christina in the Country’ Clip Amid Hudson Photo Drama
Like mother, like daughter! Christina Hall's (née Haack) daughter, Taylor, made a cameo in the first clip from her mom's new show, Christina in the Country. The preteen, 12, appeared in the first teaser for Hall's upcoming HGTV show, which dropped on Friday, December 2. "Christina's got the coast covered," says a narrator. "Now she's […]
Amy Robach’s Husband: Everything To Know About Her ‘Melrose Place’ Star Spouse & Their Marriage
Amy Robach is a co-anchor on Good Morning America and has even appeared on the Today Show, as well as 20/20. She’s is married to Andrew Shue. Prior to Andrew, Amy was married to writer Tim McIntosh. In 2021, Amy and Andrew co-authored a children’s book titled Better Together!...
EW.com
Susan Sarandon loses her crown as Fox cancels country music drama Monarch after 1 season
"Queen of Country Music" Dottie Roman is singing the blues. EW has confirmed Fox has canceled the Susan Sarandon-led musical drama Monarch after one season. Sarandon played Dottie Cantrell Roman, the fictional matriarch of Nashville's royal family who's got fringe on her jackets and skeletons in her closet. The series was originally slated to premiere in January but, due to COVID complications, bowed in September, airing its 11th and now final episode on Tuesday.
Tim Allen Offers Condolences After Kirstie Alley’s Sudden Death
Kirstie Alley passed away this week at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer. Her children confirmed the sad news with a statement that read, “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
soaphub.com
GH Recap For December 6: Christmas Loving Convict Cyrus Renault Is On Team Sprina
The GH recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, features Trina Robinson torn between two men and Spencer Cassadine torn between two uncles, but at least one uncle wants him to have love in his life. GH Spoilers Highlights. In this episode, Great Uncle Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) gave Spencer (Nicholas...
NBC San Diego
Inland Empire Mom Invites Her Son's Fellow Marines Over for Thanksgiving. Dozens Show Up
A proud Marine mom is creating a bright spot for dozens of servicemembers stationed in Southern California. Pattie Castillo has two sons, including Adrien, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps last year. She is lucky to have her son stationed close to her Twentynine Palms home, but she’s learned many of the young men and women who don’t get to go home for the holidays usually stay in their rooms alone and eat fast food.
SheKnows
Watch Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson and Her Husband’s Ex Do Something Together That You’d Probably Never Expect
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress knows how to step up and face the music — literally. It’s never too late to share memories from past holidays and that’s exactly what The Young and the Restless’ Eileen Davidson (Ashley; Days of Our Lives‘ ex-Kristen) recently did. Not only that, she gave her Instagram followers a front row seat to the festivities that went on during her family’s Thanksgiving.
June Brown's children will appear on EastEnders for Dot Cotton's funeral
According to The Sun, show boss Chris Kershaw told how June's children Sophie, Nim and Billy asked to be in the emotional scene.
NBC San Diego
Hawthorne Mom Serves Eviction Notice to Toddler Son: See the Cute Announcement
Grayson Kornegay has been notified to vacate his crib in about 4 months when his younger sibling arrives. A Hawthorne businessowner and her husband has served their son an eviction notice – sort of. Briana and Roger Kornegay want 22-month-old Grayson to move out of his crib in about...
