Florida Might Change a State Law So Ron DeSantis Can Run for President and Be Governor at the Same Time

Florida's so-called "Resign to Run" law dictates that a sitting lawmaker running for a different office must submit an irrevocable written resignation Florida's state legislature appears poised to change a rule that requires lawmakers running for a new office to resign from their current role — a law that could majorly impact the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, who recently won reelection to his post and is widely rumored to be mulling a 2024 presidential run. Florida's so-called "Resign to Run" law dictates that a sitting lawmaker...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on state devices

(AUSTIN) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies on Wednesday to ban the use of social media platform TikTok on government-issued devices over concerns about how the China-owned app handles data on American infrastructure and other sensitive information. "TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users' devices --...
Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
