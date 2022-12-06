Read full article on original website
Florida Might Change a State Law So Ron DeSantis Can Run for President and Be Governor at the Same Time
Florida's so-called "Resign to Run" law dictates that a sitting lawmaker running for a different office must submit an irrevocable written resignation Florida's state legislature appears poised to change a rule that requires lawmakers running for a new office to resign from their current role — a law that could majorly impact the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, who recently won reelection to his post and is widely rumored to be mulling a 2024 presidential run. Florida's so-called "Resign to Run" law dictates that a sitting lawmaker...
Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act; Utah Sens. Lee, Romney divided in vote
The U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, with Utah. Sen. Mike Lee voting against, and Sen. Mitt Romney voting in favor. Lee’s amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act failed to get enough support from the Senate despite a ‘yes’ vote from Sens. Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell and other Republicans.
WBAL Radio
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on state devices
(AUSTIN) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies on Wednesday to ban the use of social media platform TikTok on government-issued devices over concerns about how the China-owned app handles data on American infrastructure and other sensitive information. "TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users' devices --...
Gizmodo
Indiana AG Sues TikTok Twice as Texas Joins the Call to Ban App From State-Issued Devices
TikTok is facing growing scrutiny from various U.S. political officials. Amidst an ongoing call from state leaders to ban the app from state government devices, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced that the state has filed two lawsuits against the social media platform. Rokita announced the lawsuits in a...
SEE IT: South Carolina governor issues directive for removal of TikTok on state devices
Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) issued a directive Monday asking that the social media app TikTok be "permanently removed" from devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
Gov. Ron DeSantis was a champion of the bill designed to limit instruction about racism and privilege in the workplace and public universities. A federal judge called it "positively dystopian."
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair’s phone records
The Supreme Court ruled against Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward Monday, opening the door for the Jan. 6 committee to see her phone records as part of its investigation.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Mandatory Recount Ordered In Rep. Lauren Boebert's Colorado Race
Democratic rival Adam Frisch has already conceded defeat, saying that he believes a new count will not change the election's outcome.
Blackwell confirmed by Senate, heads to bench on federal court in Minneapolis
WASHINGTON – The Senate late Wednesday voted to confirm Jerry Blackwell, the attorney who was tapped to prosecute the Derek Chauvin case, as Minnesota’s newest federal judge. Blackwell, 60, decided to quit a 35-year career as a successful corporate lawyer to serve a lifetime appointment on the U.S....
An Iranian patrol vessel tried to blind the bridges of US Navy ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, US military says
US forces have repeatedly raised concerns about Iranian influence and activities in waters in and around the Middle East in recent weeks.
Here’s Every Black U.S. Senator In American History
In the 233 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black. The post Here’s Every Black U.S. Senator In American History appeared first on NewsOne.
Click2Houston.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on government-owned devices, citing concern about potential Chinese threat
HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Wednesday that he’s banned the use of the social media platform TikTok on any government-issued devices as he claims the “threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to critical U.S. information and infrastructure continues to grow.”. In a...
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
A federal judge on Thursday struck down provisions of Florida’s “Stop WOKE Act” that prohibited public college employees from promoting eight concepts related to race during instruction. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, who previously blocked other portions of the law in a separate case, quoted the opening...
U.S. lawmakers ease planned curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a final version of the measure published Tuesday, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
