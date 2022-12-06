ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theaterpizzazz.com

Field of Mars

NYU Skirball will present the world premiere of Field of Mars, a commissioned work by award-winning playwright/director Richard Maxwell and New York City Players, running Jan. 19 – 29, 2023 at NYU Skirball as part of the Under the Radar festival. In 2019, NYU Skirball commissioned a new work...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy