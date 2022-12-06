Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
Related
Patrick Beverley continues to kill Lakers as LA loses LeBron’s Cavs return
The Los Angeles Lakers are officially on fire these days, willing themselves out from the bottom of the Western Conference. Anthony Davis just took Western Conference Player of the Week honors after claiming ownership of the Washington Wizards with 55 points and 17 rebounds as the latest chapter of the greatest run of his career.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley out versus Raptors
On Tuesday night, Anthony Davis was suffering from flu-like symptoms. He was in the starting lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Davis had a fever of over 101 degrees, yet he still...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Raptors?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Toronto. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Raptors? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers
1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Continues To Express His Love For Cleveland
Sunday was a frustrating day for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they scored just 81 points and lost to the mediocre New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It was a homecoming for Mitchell, who was born in suburban Westchester County, and although he admitted he was motivated to be back in the Tri-State Area, he made it clear that he is very happy to be in The Land.
Los Angeles Lakers Almost Landed Terry Rozier In A 3-Team Trade Around Donovan Mitchell
Los Angeles Lakers discussed trading for Terry Rozier in the summer in a deal involving Donovan Mitchell.
Lakers news: LeBron James injury, Anthony Davis, Max Christie sent down, Pau Gasol tweet
The Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling as of late and have given new hope to fans who were frustrated with a slow start. After a 2-10 start to the year, the Lakers have won eight of the last 10 games including a huge win over the Milwaukee Bucks. This...
REPORT: LeBron James and Anthony Davis not the only key Lakers starters out vs. Raptors
To say that the Los Angeles Lakers will be shorthanded against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night would be a huge understatement. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have already been ruled out for the game, and now, Patrick Beverley is set to join them on the sidelines. Lakers beat...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's 43 points help Cavs sink Lakers
Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points to fuel the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Mitchell made 17 of 27 shots from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range to eclipse his previous season-high point total of 41, set during the Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime win at Boston on Oct. 28.
Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. Making NBA History in Mavs’ Win Streak
The Dallas Mavericks are lately receiving historic 3-point shooting production from Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. How long will it last?
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Steals The Show Against LeBron James's Lakers
When the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, the organization hoped it was getting a game changer who could accelerate the Wine and Gold to the next level of their rebuild. Playing in the same building LeBron James helped make famous with it's fire-fueled pyrotechnics and Ahmaad...
Irving, Durant help Nets outlast Hornets, 122-116
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Irving scored 12-fourth quarter points. “In the fourth quarter they were just playing with a lot of comfort, and we just got to be really prepared for other team’s best shots even if they’re coming in and not playing well as well throughout the season, they’re still talented,” Irving said. “We just got to pay our respects and play the game the right way.”
Lakers news: Russell Westbrook’s role gets intriguing update amid LeBron James, Anthony Davis absences
With both LeBron James and Anthony Davis ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors, the Los Angeles Lakers will be turning to Russell Westbrook for leadership on the floor. However, he is expected to still come off the bench in the Raptors game despite the absences of the two Lakers superstars, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Jets head to Chicago looking for fourth straight win
The Winnipeg Jets will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Winnipeg
Comments / 0