Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers

1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley

As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Continues To Express His Love For Cleveland

Sunday was a frustrating day for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they scored just 81 points and lost to the mediocre New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It was a homecoming for Mitchell, who was born in suburban Westchester County, and although he admitted he was motivated to be back in the Tri-State Area, he made it clear that he is very happy to be in The Land.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's 43 points help Cavs sink Lakers

Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points to fuel the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Mitchell made 17 of 27 shots from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range to eclipse his previous season-high point total of 41, set during the Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime win at Boston on Oct. 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Steals The Show Against LeBron James's Lakers

When the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, the organization hoped it was getting a game changer who could accelerate the Wine and Gold to the next level of their rebuild. Playing in the same building LeBron James helped make famous with it's fire-fueled pyrotechnics and Ahmaad...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Irving, Durant help Nets outlast Hornets, 122-116

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Irving scored 12-fourth quarter points. “In the fourth quarter they were just playing with a lot of comfort, and we just got to be really prepared for other team’s best shots even if they’re coming in and not playing well as well throughout the season, they’re still talented,” Irving said. “We just got to pay our respects and play the game the right way.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Lakers news: Russell Westbrook’s role gets intriguing update amid LeBron James, Anthony Davis absences

With both LeBron James and Anthony Davis ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors, the Los Angeles Lakers will be turning to Russell Westbrook for leadership on the floor. However, he is expected to still come off the bench in the Raptors game despite the absences of the two Lakers superstars, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
LOS ANGELES, CA

