Leland, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Second traffic crash involving power line temporarily shuts down HWY 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Highway 17 near Ploof Road has temporarily reopened after a large truck hit a power line, knocking it down around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The road was shut down near U-S 17 for a period of time, it has reopened, but police say Highway 17 will have to be shut down both ways again for a few minutes to make a repair near Ploof Road in Leland.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews responding to crash involving car and motorcycle in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle took place on Shipyard Blvd at about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crash was at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Troy Drive. WPD says a call about the crash came in at 11:42 a.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Car crashes into Rocky Point ABC store

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The state highway patrol is investigating an accident in Pender County, that left a car inside a Rocky Point store. Troopers, Pender County EMS, and the Rocky Point Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash around one this afternoon. The car smashed into the ABC Store on US 117 in Rocky Point. No one was hurt, including the driver. The main entrance of the store was knocked down, but nothing on the shelves was damaged. According to the highway patrol, the driver was not under the influence, but accidentally accelerated into the building.
ROCKY POINT, NC
WECT

One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Port City Politics: Elected officials play musical chairs, City of Wilmington scores free tickets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, we welcome the new (and returning) faces as New Hanover County commissioners and school board members are sworn in – and take a lot at some of the power dynamics that played out as they elected chairs and vice-chairs. Then, Wilmington’s elected officials (who don’t have to worry about an election for a few more months), score free concert tickets! Plus, a word about the recent spate of threats – and a “weird” story for the road.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Police: One injured after man “chose to assault WPD officers”

WILMINGTON, NC
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man dies in Whiteville house fire

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
The State Port Pilot

All eyes on 211 corridor

The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged

BLADEN COUNTY, NC
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: brisk sunshine ahead of midweek storm chance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Monday! After a drizzly and raw Sunday, your First Alert Forecast features a resurgence of high pressure that will knock rain chances near zero. That said, a reinforcing shot of cold northerly air will limit temperatures to the 50s through...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington police officer injured, two men facing charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Wilmington Police say an officer was injured early Friday morning. Police say officers tried to talk with two men who were walking near 9th and Castle Streets just before 1:30 a.m. Police say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19, started to run off, but was caught moments later...
WILMINGTON, NC

