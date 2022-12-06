Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Car ends up in water at Marina Beach
Edmonds police and South County Fire crews were called to Marina Beach just before 3 p.m. Thursday after a vehicle ended up in the water. The 91-year-old male driver had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, police said. Officers are investigating the cause. “Removal of the vehicle will...
Donut shop calls on City of Auburn to improve roadway after 2 cars crash into their shop weeks apart
AUBURN, Wash. — A donut shop in Auburn is cleaning up after a car crashed into the store late Tuesday night. Donut Star is on a curve on the road on Auburn Way South that employees say is dangerous. Data from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows six...
1 dies in crash near Lumen Field, alcohol believed to be a factor
SEATTLE — Police said one person was killed in a fiery crash near Lumen Field early Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the single-vehicle collision happened after midnight along the on-ramp towards southbound SR99. Flames erupted from the SUV, killing the only person inside, according to police. Investigators...
KATU.com
Surveillance video shows car slamming into Auburn donut shop Tuesday night
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are searching for the driver of a car that slammed into the front of a donut shop in Auburn late Tuesday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Donut Star, located on the 900 block of Auburn Way South. Surveillance cameras from the business captured the moment the car slammed into the concrete barriers in the front of the building.
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
q13fox.com
Woman arrested in Graham hit-and-run, 17-year-old boy seriously injured
GRAHAM, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a woman suspected of a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 17-year-old boy. Deputies were called Tuesday to a collision near 92nd Ave E and 224th St E in Graham, around 6:32 p.m. They arrived and found a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries. He...
My Clallam County
Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
lynnwoodtoday.com
DUI patrols scheduled this weekend in Snohomish County
The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday, Dec. 9 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, and the Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Edmonds police departments will be working extra DUI patrols.
myedmondsnews.com
Full northbound I-5 overnight closure in north Everett this weekend
Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 5 through Everett this weekend should plan for early morning closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. After a weather delay last week, the main event in the 12th Street Bridge Project will occur from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when northbound I-5 closes so crews can replace a girder. The work is weather dependent.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Department hosting Holiday Drive Dec. 12 for kids in need
This holiday season, the Lynnwood Police Department is hosting a citywide Holiday Drive Monday, Dec. 12 for kids’ snacks and books in support of the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network and Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County. All Lynnwood community members are encouraged to join the...
Bothell police return stolen chain saws to ‘good, helpful neighbor’
BOTHELL, Wash. — Christmas came early for Matt Harmon after Bothell police helped him get his prized chain saws back. Two chain saws were stolen from Harmon’s vehicle after a car prowler struck his neighborhood last month. Harmon helped police track down the suspect by reporting the crime,...
Chronicle
Man Drove Over 110 MPH After Drinking and Crashed Near Roy, Killing Passenger, Charges Say
A man charged Monday in a suspected DUI wreck east of Roy that killed a 19-year-old man was allegedly driving more than 110 mph on a rural road before the crash, charging documents say. Ramone Jermaine Canley, 21, was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with vehicular homicide for the...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish PUD to host holiday light exchange, bazaar Dec. 9 in Everett
Snohomish County PUD is hosting a holiday light exchange and craft bazaar at its headquarters in downtown Everett on Friday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be located in the lobby and the lighting exchange will be outside in front of the building’s south entrance.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 4 juveniles suspected of assaulting man on bus
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is searching for four juveniles who are suspected of assaulting a 55-year-old man on a Pierce Transit bus Saturday. According to the sheriff’s department, one of the juveniles also pointed a gun at the man. The sheriff’s department said the juveniles got on...
KING-5
BREAKING: Fiery crash in Seattle
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Seattle near Lumen Field. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
Rollover cleared on I-5 in Seattle after hour-long delay
A rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 520 in Seattle caused delays in the area as authorities worked to clear up the accident. Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash around 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, blocking the center lane. All lanes re-opened around 1 p.m. WSDOT...
Man shot in Tukwila home following reported physical altercation
Tukwila Police are reporting that on Tuesday night, Dec. 6, 2022, at approximately 9:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 15200 block of 40th Ave S. (map below) after receiving reports of a shooting that had occurred at a residence. Responding officers located a male at the scene with multiple...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Capitol Hill mail theft suspect, flipped Jeep on 10th Ave E, and East Precinct cops make a car prowl bust — outside the East Precinct
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Flipped Jeep: 10th Ave E was briefly closed to traffic Monday morning after a Jeep reportedly...
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Stolen car crashes into Auburn donut shop
A stolen car crashed into a donut shop in Auburn, Washington Tuesday night. The owner of Donut Star - just a few blocks from Les Gove Park - says nobody was hurt, and the driver ran away.
q13fox.com
Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
