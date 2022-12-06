Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Ek-pansion: National name added, Topeka office planned
One of the biggest names in the Emporia housing market is enlarging that name and expanding its footprint. Ek Real Estate officially became “RE/MAX Ek” this week, owner and majority partner Jeff Williams confirmed Tuesday evening. He also revealed plans to serve customers in Topeka, as well as the Emporia area.
TMZ.com
Kansas H.S. Students Allegedly Yell N-Word, Bring Black Doll To Game, Schools Investigating
Two Kansas high schools say they've launched an investigation after several students at a recent basketball game allegedly yelled the n-word -- while waving around a Black doll. The incident went down Saturday -- when the Topeka H.S. boys basketball team took on Valley Center H.S. in Valley Center, KS.
KVOE
Emporia High boys swim and dive third at Campus
The Emporia High boys swim and dive team finished in third place in the Campus Invitational on Thursday. Braxton Higgins won the diving portion of the event while Alex Allemang was third. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Rudy Bedolla, Ian Navarro, Tyler Luthi, and Logan Woydziak finished second. The...
KWCH.com
Topeka, Valley Center school districts release joint statement as investigation into inappropriate behavior continues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendents from the Topeka and Valley Center school districts released a joint statement on Wednesday following reports of inappropriate behavior over the weekend at a basketball game between Topeka High School and Valley Center High School. In the statement, Dr. Tiffany Anderson of Topeka Public...
WIBW
Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
Ribbon cutting is scheduled for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
Jan. 3 at noon is the date and time for the ribbon cutting for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in Junction City ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ). GCH is being merged into the Stormont Vail Health system. The ribbon cutting will be held inside the main entrance...
KVOE
Audio – Tuesday – 12-06-22
Newsmaker: Victoria Partridge promotes the Street Cats Club Paint & Pour event Friday. Newsmaker 2: Marlo Walburn promotes the Neighborhood Toy Drop on Saturday.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Valley Center cancels school after receiving threats
The Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.
New barber shop to open in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend. On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a […]
KVOE
One woman to Newman Regional Health after entrapment call at Emporia’s Thermal Ceramics
Emporia Fire took one woman to Newman Regional Health after a reported entrapment at a local business early Wednesday. EMS crews responded to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver, shortly before 6 am. The woman was removed from her situation soon after the initial call. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says the department’s involvement was limited to taking the woman to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
KVOE
Emporia City Commission makes moves on Mahtropolis subdivision and Carnegie Library future Wednesday
A development agreement is now in place for a major planned development project in northeast Emporia. Emporia City Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement for the Mahtropolis subdivision as part of the city’s Rural Housing Incentive District program. Nearly 30 homes are planned to be constructed as part of the subdivision set to be located near the Trusler Sports Complex.
2 Kansas high schools investigate offensive chants at game
Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team.
KVOE
New antiques, art store opens in downtown Emporia
Folks interested in antiques and collectibles have a new option now open in Emporia. De Stijl at 1117 1/2 Commercial is owned by Emporians Scott and Sheryl Bonnet, who have been in the antiques business since the 1970s. Scott Bonnet says the store carries work of arts from the art nouveau, art deco and mid-century modern art periods, with plans to add contemporary art from Kansas residents.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
WIBW
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
KVOE
Over 500 items collected through annual KVOE Mitten Trees Thursday
The final count is in and the local community did a great job ensuring everyone will be warm and toasty this holiday season. KVOE employees spent the latter half of Thursday morning and most of the early afternoon hours collecting the various Mitten Trees spread out across the area. The trees were located at seven different businesses across the community for the past month.
KVOE
Emporia City Commissioners convening Wednesday morning
Emporia City Commissioners will be busy during their regular action and study meetings Wednesday morning. As part of the action agenda, commissioners could approve a development agreement for the proposed Mahtropolis Rural Housing Incentive District project that is poised to bring a new 27-lot subdivision to the city. As part of the agreement, the city is poised to issue general obligation bonds of just over $1 million for sewer, water, street and drainage improvements as part of the project.
Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, […]
WIBW
Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease. 13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen. However, Google still lists...
Comments / 0