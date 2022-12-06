ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
DUNWOODY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Dekalb man shot during stolen vehicle investigation

DEKALB CO. – The GBI is investigating a DeKalb County officer involved shooting that occurred while investigating a stolen vehicle report. The initial GBI statement indicated that Salmon reached for a nearby handgun before he was shot by officers. Further investigation has determined that an officer opened a bedroom door, and Salmon threw an object at the officer. Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item. Later, agents recovered a handgun from the room he was in.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home

VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
VILLA RICA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators share sketches of unidentified victim in 2017 cold case shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County investigators released sketches of a victim in a 2017 shooting in hopes someone recognizes them. Investigators said someone shot the victim on July 24, 2017, at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office said the person died from a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital.
LITHONIA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Shooting in Loganville sends 16-year-old to the hospital

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) – A shooting in the parking lot of Alexander Crossing at just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the police report from the Loganville Police Department, officers were called to a person...
LOGANVILLE, GA
11Alive

Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing

MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with murdering ex-wife's divorce attorney, burning office

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The family of a Gwinnett County attorney told FOX 5 Atlanta they're grieving after he was discovered murdered Wednesday afternoon inside a business in Lawrenceville. Loved ones gathered at the law office of Doug Lewis, who family said was found in a burnt office on Stone Mountain...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Polk County Police respond to Fatal Shooting

According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, an altercation between two armed men that occurred in the 2700 block of Esom Hill Road last weekend left one dead. The Polk County Police Department reported that on Sunday at 4 PM, 42-year-old Mark Adam Griffin was shot during the altercation and died from his injuries. Polk County Police are still investigating the incident.
POLK COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy