Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Man exposes himself to Paulding County Home Depot employee
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are asking for help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to a teen at a local Home Depot. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at the Home Depot in Hiram, Georgia. According to deputies, the man recently exposed his...
fox5atlanta.com
Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
Decatur man arrested on murder charge in Gwinnett sports bar killing
Months after a man was fatally shot at Gwinnett County sports bar, his suspected killer has been arrested, police said Thursday.
'Known street racer' sentenced on 4 counts of hosting 'Takeover' events, among other charges
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A "known street racer" pleaded guilty to multiple traffic charges in four separate cases, according to a release from the DeKalb County Solicitor-General. Kristopher Repka, pictured below, has been seen on multiple occasions by police hosting "Takeover" events throughout DeKalb County. Repka has been spotted...
valdostatoday.com
Dekalb man shot during stolen vehicle investigation
DEKALB CO. – The GBI is investigating a DeKalb County officer involved shooting that occurred while investigating a stolen vehicle report. The initial GBI statement indicated that Salmon reached for a nearby handgun before he was shot by officers. Further investigation has determined that an officer opened a bedroom door, and Salmon threw an object at the officer. Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item. Later, agents recovered a handgun from the room he was in.
Armed man arrested after Dunwoody police open fire near Perimeter Mall
A man who pulled a gun on Dunwoody police officers in a shopping center near Perimeter Mall was taken into custody after officers opened fire on him, officials confirmed.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home
VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman abducted during car theft at Jonesboro food mart
An 86-year-old woman was inside a car that was targeted by a thief, the Clayton County police say. The car theft prompted a massive search for the vehicle and the woman, who police say has been diagnosed with dementia.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators share sketches of unidentified victim in 2017 cold case shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County investigators released sketches of a victim in a 2017 shooting in hopes someone recognizes them. Investigators said someone shot the victim on July 24, 2017, at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office said the person died from a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dawson-Forsyth County (Dawson-Forsyth County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dawson-Forsyth County. The accident happened near a retailer of golf carts along Ga. 53 East. at around 4 p.m. Police confirmed that One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Divorce attorney shot and killed; law firm set on fire
A Gwinnett County man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife's divorce attorney, and setting that law office on fire. Lawrenceville police apprehended the suspect near the crime scene.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Shooting in Loganville sends 16-year-old to the hospital
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) – A shooting in the parking lot of Alexander Crossing at just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the police report from the Loganville Police Department, officers were called to a person...
fox5atlanta.com
Elderly woman reunited with family after being kidnapped during car theft at Clayton County food mart
JONESBORO, Ga. - An 83-year-old woman with dementia has been reunited with her family after she was kidnaped during a car theft. A man abducted Shirley McCurry Thursday afternoon outside a food mart in Clayton County. She was found safely at a restaurant in northwest Atlanta hours later. Phillip McCurry...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects snatched grocery store cash registers before leading officers on chase, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, GA. - Police in Douglasville said they arrested 22-year-old and 21-year-old suspects accused of stealing grocery store cash registers before leading officers on a high-speed chase. Police said 22-year-old Diamond Hill and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Gardner, both from Memphis, are charged with robbery after a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police viewing security cameras in deadly 17th Street shooting
Atlantic Station, for the first time, is allowing the Atlanta Police Department to view all of its cameras. Police officials repeated the request to have access following a violent weekends on the private retailer’s property that led to the death of two children, 12 and 15.
Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing
MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged with murdering ex-wife's divorce attorney, burning office
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The family of a Gwinnett County attorney told FOX 5 Atlanta they're grieving after he was discovered murdered Wednesday afternoon inside a business in Lawrenceville. Loved ones gathered at the law office of Doug Lewis, who family said was found in a burnt office on Stone Mountain...
wrganews.com
Polk County Police respond to Fatal Shooting
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, an altercation between two armed men that occurred in the 2700 block of Esom Hill Road last weekend left one dead. The Polk County Police Department reported that on Sunday at 4 PM, 42-year-old Mark Adam Griffin was shot during the altercation and died from his injuries. Polk County Police are still investigating the incident.
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run at busy DeKalb intersection
A man was crossing a busy DeKalb County intersection at the edge of Redan when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to police.
Comments / 0