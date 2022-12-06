Milwaukee's Black community outraged that 10-year-old boy is charged as an adult after allegedly killing his mom

Read full article on original website
AP_001554.8a15c20c1c3346a38213e4728bf67b55.1323
2d ago
He knew what he did. Did it on purpose. It’s no wonder the homicide rate on the north side of Milwaukee is appalling and has no resolution in the near future. Start locking them up and setting a example.
Reply(12)
70
Shona Love
2d ago
Outrage?! Why? He did it on purpose. Didn’t even care afterwards. Asked about a damn video game. Lock him up.
Reply(2)
69
Damien Caine
2d ago
so this is a cause for outraged, yet there is outrage when an officer protects the community. Always crying about something. How does a 10 year old have access to a gun. Perhaps he should have had a pencil instead. Excuse me for my lack of sympathy
Reply(1)
20
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Man who shot, injured three Wauwatosa police officers sentenced to 40 years in prison
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge sentenced a man to four decades behind bars for a November 2021 incident where he shot and injured three Wauwatosa police officers at a hotel. Kenneth Burney was inside room 221 at the Radisson Hotel when officers were responding to a separate,...
ABC7 Chicago
10-year-old accused of killing his mom over VR headset makes virtual court appearance in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old has been charged after being accused of shooting and killing his own mother over a virtual reality headset. Prosecutors said the boy pulled the trigger in the basement of the family's home last month near 87th and Magnolia in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The disturbing details have been...
CBS 58
Woman fatally shot dead near 19th and Wright, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 around 9:45 p.m. near 19th and Wright. A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and died at the scene. This investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police have a 41-year-old Milwaukee man in custody. Charges are pending...
WISN
10-year-old accused of killing his mother makes virtual court appearance
MILWAUKEE — A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of shooting and killing his mother made a virtual court appearance Wednesday afternoon. The boy is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center in Milwaukee. According to the criminal complaint, Quiana Mann's son shot her...
CBS 58
Attorney in 'Slender Man' stabbing case breaks down cases involving children tried as adults
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Over the years, Wisconsin has seen high-profile cases involving minors being charged as adults and one attorney explains state law is the reason defendants end up in adult court. Anthony Cotton, the former lawyer for Morgan Geyser, a teenager tried in adult court for stabbing a...
WISN
Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
Community leaders concerned after 10-year-old charged as adult for mom's murder
Milwaukee community leaders gathered Tuesday morning to voice their concerns over a 10-year-old boy being charged as an adult after admitting to killing his mother.
WISN
Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: Man suffers serious injuries in shooting near 15th and North
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was seriously hurt in a shooting that happened near 15th and North on Thursday, Dec. 8. Officials say the victim is an unidentified male that appears to be in his 20s. He was transported to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.
newyorkbeacon.com
10-Year-Old Boy Charged As An Adult After Fatally Shooting Mother Over Virtual Reality Headset
A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is being charged as an adult after he admitted to fatally shooting his mother, 44-year-old Quiana Mann, on Nov. 21. WTMJ News reported that Mann was shot in her eye at close range around 7 a.m. inside her home on 87th and Hemlock by her son. He first told the authorities that he’d shot her accidentally by twirling the gun around his finger.
WISN
Milwaukee home shot up, then mistakenly labeled a 'nuisance'
MILWAUKEE — Michael Gill pointed to the evidence on his northside Milwaukee home of a recent random shooting. "Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole," he said. "My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom."
seehafernews.com
Report: Racine’s So-Called Dating App Predator Had Body In Home
We’re getting a few more answers about the second death investigation tied to Racine’s so-called dating app predator. Racine Police found a body inside the home that Timothy Olson used to share with his mother. The M.E.’s office was at the home on November 8th, and neighbors say...
Dorow allows suspect 2 days to go to jail; instead man attacks family: Police
An Oak Creek man accused of stabbing his in-laws had been sentenced to jail the day before. However, a Waukesha Judge running for State Supreme Court allowed him two days to report.
CBS 58
Bodies of woman, 7-year-old girl pulled from Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say two people are dead after being pulled from the water at Northridge Lake Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene around 12:35 p.m. after an individual noticed a vehicle submerged in the water near 70th and Brown Deer Road.
wlip.com
Attempted Robbery Reported Late Wednesday
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened late last night. Scanner reports indicated that a suspect with scissors entered the Green Bay Road Walgreens at Highway 50 right as the store was closing at 10 PM. The reports said that person may have fled...
wwisradio.com
A Few More Answers Into Racine Death Investigation
(Racine, WI) — We’re getting a few more answers about the second death investigation tied to Racine’s so-called dating app predator. Channel 12 last night reported that Racine Police found a body inside the home that Olson used to share with his mother. The M.E.’s office was at the home on November 8th, and neighbors say there were also a lot of cops. Olson is also a person of interest in the death of a South Milwaukee woman. The theory there is that he may have tried to roofie her. Olson is in jail on an unrelated kidnapping charge.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Lake incident; medical examiner called
MILWAUKEE - There is a heavy police presence and fire personnel response at Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed they were called to the scene for two people. This is a developing story check back for updates.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 8th and Madison
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 8th and Madison. It happened at 2:57 p.m. today, on Dec. 7. Police say the victim is a 19-year-old Milwaukee man. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are continuing to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Female killed in Milwaukee, man found dead days later
A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning near 107th and Wabash. Police said on Tuesday, officers found a man, 50, dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle wanted in connection with Sunday's homicide.
Comments / 128