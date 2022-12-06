ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee's Black community outraged that 10-year-old boy is charged as an adult after allegedly killing his mom

By Daniela Prizont-Cado
CBS 58
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 128

AP_001554.8a15c20c1c3346a38213e4728bf67b55.1323
2d ago

He knew what he did. Did it on purpose. It’s no wonder the homicide rate on the north side of Milwaukee is appalling and has no resolution in the near future. Start locking them up and setting a example.

Reply(12)
70
Shona Love
2d ago

Outrage?! Why? He did it on purpose. Didn’t even care afterwards. Asked about a damn video game. Lock him up.

Reply(2)
69
Damien Caine
2d ago

so this is a cause for outraged, yet there is outrage when an officer protects the community. Always crying about something. How does a 10 year old have access to a gun. Perhaps he should have had a pencil instead. Excuse me for my lack of sympathy

Reply(1)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Woman fatally shot dead near 19th and Wright, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 around 9:45 p.m. near 19th and Wright. A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and died at the scene. This investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police have a 41-year-old Milwaukee man in custody. Charges are pending...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

10-year-old accused of killing his mother makes virtual court appearance

MILWAUKEE — A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of shooting and killing his mother made a virtual court appearance Wednesday afternoon. The boy is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center in Milwaukee. According to the criminal complaint, Quiana Mann's son shot her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
MILWAUKEE, WI
newyorkbeacon.com

10-Year-Old Boy Charged As An Adult After Fatally Shooting Mother Over Virtual Reality Headset

A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is being charged as an adult after he admitted to fatally shooting his mother, 44-year-old Quiana Mann, on Nov. 21. WTMJ News reported that Mann was shot in her eye at close range around 7 a.m. inside her home on 87th and Hemlock by her son. He first told the authorities that he’d shot her accidentally by twirling the gun around his finger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home shot up, then mistakenly labeled a 'nuisance'

MILWAUKEE — Michael Gill pointed to the evidence on his northside Milwaukee home of a recent random shooting. "Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole," he said. "My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom."
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Report: Racine’s So-Called Dating App Predator Had Body In Home

We’re getting a few more answers about the second death investigation tied to Racine’s so-called dating app predator. Racine Police found a body inside the home that Timothy Olson used to share with his mother. The M.E.’s office was at the home on November 8th, and neighbors say...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Bodies of woman, 7-year-old girl pulled from Northridge Lake

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say two people are dead after being pulled from the water at Northridge Lake Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene around 12:35 p.m. after an individual noticed a vehicle submerged in the water near 70th and Brown Deer Road.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Attempted Robbery Reported Late Wednesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened late last night. Scanner reports indicated that a suspect with scissors entered the Green Bay Road Walgreens at Highway 50 right as the store was closing at 10 PM. The reports said that person may have fled...
KENOSHA, WI
wwisradio.com

A Few More Answers Into Racine Death Investigation

(Racine, WI) — We’re getting a few more answers about the second death investigation tied to Racine’s so-called dating app predator. Channel 12 last night reported that Racine Police found a body inside the home that Olson used to share with his mother. The M.E.’s office was at the home on November 8th, and neighbors say there were also a lot of cops. Olson is also a person of interest in the death of a South Milwaukee woman. The theory there is that he may have tried to roofie her. Olson is in jail on an unrelated kidnapping charge.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Lake incident; medical examiner called

MILWAUKEE - There is a heavy police presence and fire personnel response at Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed they were called to the scene for two people. This is a developing story check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 8th and Madison

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 8th and Madison. It happened at 2:57 p.m. today, on Dec. 7. Police say the victim is a 19-year-old Milwaukee man. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are continuing to...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy