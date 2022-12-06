With this month’s opening of Ain’t No Mo’ at the Belasco Theatre, 27-year-old Obie-winning creator and performer Jordan E. Cooper made history in his debut as the youngest playwright on Broadway. And that’s not the only piece of history that comes with this over-the-top absurdist farce on the Black experience in America. The audaciously provocative and riotously acerbic Cooper references an array of past and present socio-political events, top headline news, and pop-culture phenomena in his subversive laugh-out-loud exploration of the devastating racial violence, oppression, bigotry, and tension that have permeated our country, through the lens of what might happen if the US government offered all Black Americans a free one-way flight to Africa, with the stipulation that they don’t look back, under the threat of being turned into a privileged white male (a biting update to the Old Testament pillar of salt in the story of the wicked and sinful Sodom and Gomorrah).

