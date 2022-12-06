Read full article on original website
Related
Review: Broadway's Neil Diamond show isn't so good, so good
NEW YORK (AP) — There are some interesting cocktails on offer at “The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise” on Broadway and it might not be such a bad idea to order a Sweet Clementine or a Cracklin’ Rosé before you get to your seat. Just something to help lubricate one of the most puzzling jukebox musicals in years. The show that opened Sunday at the Broadhurst Theatre is quite a depressing trip through Diamond’s life, offering a respectful and, yes, fully authorized portrait that’s unnecessarily boastful — “40 top 40 hits;120 million albums sold,” we’re told — as well...
Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34
Quentin Oliver Lee, a New York stage and opera performer who most recently appeared earlier this year in the acclaimed, award-winning Off Broadway production of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things, died yesterday of colon cancer. He was 34. “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” his wife Angie announced on Lee’s Instagram page. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” Lee’s Broadway...
dctheaterarts.org
Broadway’s no-holds-barred absurdist farce ‘Ain’t No Mo’’ screams out, Oh yes there is
With this month’s opening of Ain’t No Mo’ at the Belasco Theatre, 27-year-old Obie-winning creator and performer Jordan E. Cooper made history in his debut as the youngest playwright on Broadway. And that’s not the only piece of history that comes with this over-the-top absurdist farce on the Black experience in America. The audaciously provocative and riotously acerbic Cooper references an array of past and present socio-political events, top headline news, and pop-culture phenomena in his subversive laugh-out-loud exploration of the devastating racial violence, oppression, bigotry, and tension that have permeated our country, through the lens of what might happen if the US government offered all Black Americans a free one-way flight to Africa, with the stipulation that they don’t look back, under the threat of being turned into a privileged white male (a biting update to the Old Testament pillar of salt in the story of the wicked and sinful Sodom and Gomorrah).
theatrely.com
INTO THE WOODS Will Tour America With Broadway Cast Members
Audiences across the U.S. will be able to head to the wood soon! The critically acclaimed and twice-extended Broadway production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods, will go on tour in select cities across the United States. The production will star Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf, all of whom are reprising their Broadway roles.
‘George and Tammy’: George Jones, Tammy Wynette Series Premiere Hauls In Major Viewership
The new series based on the relationship between George Jones and Tammy Wynette had the highest-ever ratings for a Showtime network debut. George & Tammy, starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, was watched by 3.3 million people on Sunday, Deadline reports. The new show premiered across Showtime, Paramount Network, and CMT. The music drama was initially created for Spectrum Originals, with a second chance to air on Paramount Network and Paramount+. However, after Spectrum decided to discontinue airing the original series, Showtime picked up the show.
tvinsider.com
‘The Politician’ Star Ben Platt Engaged to ‘The Good Doctor’ Actor Noah Galvin
Here come the grooms! Ben Platt is engaged to Noah Galvin. The future husbands shared the joyful news on Instagram on Friday, November 25, posting pictures of Platt’s proposal and Galvin’s new ring. “He agreed to hang out forever,” Platt wrote in his caption. “I said...
tvinsider.com
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
Irene Cara, star of ‘Fame,’ dies at 63
Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983′s “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63.
Iconic 'New York New York' song was rewritten because Robert De Niro didn't think it was good enough
When John Kander and Fred Ebb first played their songs from New York, New York for Robert De Niro, his response provoked a 'you talkin' to me?' level of annoyance in them. In the midst of adapting the 1977 Martin Scorsese film for Broadway, Kander shares the story of how he and longtime writing partner, Fred Ebb, wrote the now iconic title song — and it involves some notes from the Oscar winner.
Actress Kirstie Alley Had a Remarkable Career and Net Worth to Match
Actress Kirstie Alley, likely best known for her role as Rebecca in the long-running sitcom Cheers, has passed away at the age of 71. Her career spanned many decades in Hollywood, as she played a number of film and television roles. Here’s a look at Alley’s net worth upon her death as well as a look back over her career and personal life.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jessica Chastain’s reign continues as ‘George and Tammy’ sets a Showtime record and ‘A Doll’s House’ eyes its Broadway premiere
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon have set a record 50-years in the making with the debut of their newest emotional Showtime hit series, George & Tammy. After debuting on Sunday, Dec. 4, the numbers are in, and Showtime is calling it the most-watched premiere in almost 50 years of Showtime’s existence. The series drew in the likes of 3.3 million same day and live broadcast viewers, and we can’t say we’re surprised.
talentrecap.com
Amber Riley, Jennifer Hudson Team Up for a Powerhouse ‘Dreamgirls’ Duet
Amber Riley was recently named the winner of The Masked Singer Season 8 after performing as Harp. This week, the former Glee star stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she performed a powerhouse duet of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” with the host.
Mean Girls' Lacey Chabert Provided The Singing Voice For Young Anastasia
The soundtrack to "Anastasia" would give director Don Bluth an incredibly tall task. However, he managed to pull it off, in no small part due to the stellar voice and singing cast. Released in 1997, the film follows Anastasia Romanov (Meg Ryan), who tags along with a young con man (John Cusack) who believes he can pass her off as the Grand Duchess to the royal family, neither aware that she is the last living descendant of the Romanov family. Don Bluth, best known for helming such animated classics as "The Secret of NIMH," "An American Tail," and "The Land Before Time," saw great success with the film following a long line of box office bombs throughout the 1990s. The film not only received positive reviews and two Oscar nominations, but it would also gross $140 million (via Box Office Mojo), making it Bluth's most profitable film.
theatrely.com
Sammi Cannold-Directed EVITA Is Coming to American Repertory Theatre
What’s new, Massachusetts?! The Sammi Cannold-directed production of Evita is heading to American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge next year. The beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock musical will run May 14–July 16, 2023, at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square. The musical follows the equally adored and reviled Eva Perón’s meteoric rise to become first lady of Argentina before her death at 33.
tvinsider.com
‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 3 Trailer: Forest Whitaker Rules, Whoopi Goldberg Returns (VIDEO)
Bumpy Johnson’s Harlem territory is under threat from the Italian crime families in the Godfather of Harlem Season 3 trailer, which TV Insider exclusively premieres above. Starring Forest Whitaker (Andor) as the infamous mobster, the third season of the lauded gangster epic will premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9/8c on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.
ETOnline.com
Amanda Kloots Says Watching Late Husband Nick Cordero in 'Broadway Rising' Brings Her to Tears (Exclusive)
Good memories and bittersweet emotions. Amanda Kloots is opening up about watching her late husband, Nick Cordero, perform on stage in scenes from the a documentary, Broadway Rising. The Talk co-host spoke with ET's Denny's Directo at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 on Friday, and opened up about her...
How Michelle Williams found the music of Mitzi Fabelman
In both Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Kelly Reichardt’s upcoming “Showing Up,” Michelle Williams plays women where life — societal hurdles and daily nuisances — gets in the way of self-expression. Mitzi Fabelman, the early-1960s matriarch based on Spielberg’s own mother, has given up her career as a talented concert pianist to raise a family. It’s a sacrifice that haunts her. It’s also a gift that radiates from her. “I think of her as the piano that she loved so much,” Williams says. “That range was inside of her. That musicality. That emotional dexterity. That was her art. That...
ComicBook
Wicked Movie Casts Ethan Slater
Last year, it was officially announced that the long-awaited Wicked movie was finally coming from In the Heights director Jon M. Chu with Ariana Grande playing Glinda and Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba. Since the news dropped, there has been a lot of casting updates, including the news that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey would be playing Fiyero and Jurassic Park alum Jeff Goldblum was in final talks to play the Wizard. Now, Variety is reporting that the film has found its Boq.
Complex
Quebec-Shot Show ‘Three Pines’ Premieres on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has premiered the first two episodes of Three Pines, a fictional Quebec-shot crime series based on Louise Penny’s series of novels about Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. While not exactly a retelling of one particular novel, the new series tells the tale of Gamache, played by Alfred...
Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones and Mark Sonnenblick (‘Spirited’ songwriters) on ‘the collision of musical theater and film’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“The idea of doing a Christmas movie musical with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds was like an instant ‘hell yeah!’ for us,” declares Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriter Benj Pasek about working on Apple Original Films’ Christmas movie musical “Spirited.” Pasek is one half of the acclaimed hit-making duo alongside fellow awards magnet Justin Paul, who both wrote and produced the film’s soundtrack, with collaborators Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones and Mark Sonnenblick co-writing three of the songs in the film. For our recent webchat with all five songwriters, Jones adds that there “was a lot of unheard of things that went into...
Comments / 0