Another of New Jersey City University’s grand visions has been smacked down by the cash-strapped college’s bottom line. The rapid growth of the athletics department — from 12 to 22 programs, a hip new logo, millions of dollars in facilities’ upgrades and the doubling of the department’s operational budget between 2018 and 2022 — was halted in its Chuck Taylor high-top tracks Wednesday when the university announced it was eliminating five sports.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO