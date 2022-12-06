ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

PIX11

Roselle Catholic ranks #1 in preseason basketball rankings

ROSELLE, N.J. (PIX11) — The very best high school boys’ basketball team in the country calls New Jersey home. MaxPreps has Roselle Catholic listed as number one in their preseason rankings. “It’s a tremendous honor. We’re very proud of that,” Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff told PIX 11 News. “Anytime you’re recognized as the […]
ROSELLE, NJ
cityofbasketballlove.com

Sorber's game-winning 3-pointer lifts Ryan past Patrick School (N.J.) in OT

The 6-foot-9 Archbishop Ryan junior pivoted and faced the hoop and let one fly. Sorber waved goodbye to the Patrick School (N.J.) bench as the buzzer blared, teammates leaping on his back. Students stormed the court, chasing the center and his teammates nearly outside the gym’s front door. Everyone...
HILLSIDE, NJ
MaxPreps

High school football rankings: Bergen Catholic finishes No. 1 in final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25

The high school football season in New Jersey came to a close over the weekend with seven state champions crowned at MetLife Stadium and Rutgers University. Bergen Catholic (Oradell) was among the victors, beating Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) 45-0 to capture its second straight Non-Public A title. That victory helped the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in the final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25.
ORADELL, NJ
njbmagazine.com

University Drops Five Athletics Programs as Right-Sizing Efforts Continue

New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced today it will discontinue five of its athletics programs, as part of its ongoing rightsizing efforts due to the financial crisis declared by the Board of Trustees in June. The university will cease sponsorship of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s cross country, effective May 30, 2023.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Cash-strapped NJCU scrapping five athletic programs to address financial crisis

Another of New Jersey City University’s grand visions has been smacked down by the cash-strapped college’s bottom line. The rapid growth of the athletics department — from 12 to 22 programs, a hip new logo, millions of dollars in facilities’ upgrades and the doubling of the department’s operational budget between 2018 and 2022 — was halted in its Chuck Taylor high-top tracks Wednesday when the university announced it was eliminating five sports.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Barbara M. ‘Babs’ Eberhardt

Barbara M. “Babs” Eberhardt, co-owner of a Montclair real estate firm, active in township organizations and a longtime township resident, died in her sleep at home on Nov. 1, 2022. She was 98. Ms. Eberhardt was born in Montclair in 1924 and moved to Lincoln Park in 1932....
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Mario Ernesto Corado Avila

Mario Ernesto Corado Avila of Bloomfield, formerly of Montclair, died on Nov. 16, 2022, with his mother, Ana Leticia Avila, and brother, Guillermo Avila, by his side. He was 41. Mr. Avila formerly worked as administrator at the West Essex Board of Realtors. Prior to that he was a real...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Body pulled from Third River was Belleville man, 57

A body was recovered from the Third River Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo confirmed today. A witness called them that morning reporting a dead body was beneath the waterfall along Kingsland Street. When police arrived, they recovered the body of a man, later identified as a Belleville resident, 57.
NUTLEY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Program leads four Newark families to homeownership

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, YouthBuild Newark founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony on Nov. 29 to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Ave.
NEWARK, NJ
Montclair Local

Side by side over Sondheim, a Montclair conversation

Watchung Booksellers has hosted book talks for years. Authors such as Hillary Clinton,. David Sedaris and Linda Villarosa have come to the Montclair bookstore to engage with readers directly. The store’s owner, Margot Sage-EL, believes every book talk has its own character and feel. The speakers’ personal reflections about their...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

A Montclair school’s history of caring (Our Schools)

My 95-year-old grandmother likes to say it’s better to give than receive. She’s a big giver; definitely keeps Hallmark in business. And I agree with her – giving is rewarding. My younger son recently attended a 10-year-old’s birthday party where the guest of honor requested toys for Toni’s Kitchen in lieu of presents for himself.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Patricia Clark Kenschaft

Patricia Clark Kenschaft, a passionate environmentalist and former mathematics professor at Montclair State University, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. She was 84. Ms. Kenschaft’s health had been declining for some time, said her daughter, Lori Kenschaft. She died with no sign of pain, after a nice breakfast, talking to and holding the hand of one of her aides.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Council to consider draft plan for Lackawanna Plaza

The Montclair Township Council is poised to take an important step in the long-awaited, much-debated transformation of Lackawanna Plaza tonight when it considers whether to send the township’s draft redevelopment plan for the 8-acre site to the Planning Board for review. The property, owned by David Placek’s BDP Holdings,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

