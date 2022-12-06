ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Offers All-Conference USA UTEP Transfer OL Jeremiah Byers

The return of Ola Fashanu bolstered Penn State’s offensive line for next season, and there’s a mix of youthful and veteran options for Phil Trautwein’s unit next season. Of course, the coaching staff would like to continue to bolster the unit with high-caliber transfer portal targets. One...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State loses 2nd defensive lineman to transfer portal; Lions offer coveted FBS O-lineman, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature another departure to the transfer portal and an offer sent out to All-Conference USA offensive lineman. Redshirt freshman Davon Townley announced on Wednesday that he would be exploring his options in the portal, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. He joins Rodney McGraw as Penn State defensive linemen set to exit the program, and in both cases, they were young players who hadn’t yet carved out a role.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Wisconsin Ends Penn State’s Season in Five Sets

Penn State had its bid for a comeback against the defending National Champion and top-seeded Wisconsin fall short losing in five sets on Thursday night at the UW Field House. In the first set, Wisconsin jumped out to a 7-3 lead with kills by Devyn Robinson and Sarah Franklin and attack errors by Katie Clark and Zoe Weatherington. Penn State started to come back to take the lead at 11-10 on a kill by Kashauna Williams. But after an attack error from Williams from Penn State to pull ahead 13-12, Wisconsin would not relinquish the lead for the rest of the set which ended in a service error by Penn State winning 25-21.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
whbc.com

Doss Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame

Last night, former Canton McKinley Bulldog and Ohio State Buckeye Mike Doss was inducted into the College football Hall of Fame. Doss a apart of the back to back state titles for McKinley, had a senior seasons that included 1,454 yards rushing, 22 touchdowns, 111 tackles, and three interceptions and won All-State honors and an All-America honorable mention by USA Today.
CANTON, OH
nittanysportsnow.com

5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Michigan State

Penn State opens its Big Ten basketball season tonight against Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center. Here are five things to know before the game. Tom Izzo has been a college basketball head coach since 1995. Micah Shrewsbwerry has been one since 2021. Izzo is 67 years old. Shrewsberry is 46. Izzo’s Michigan State teams have played in the last 24 NCAA Tournaments. Penn State has been to the Tournament nine times overall, twice in this millennium and zero times since 2011. Izzo is the Dean of Big Ten head basketball coaches, and Shrewsberry is an up-and-comer. Michigan State is established and Penn State is on the rise.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Extends Offer to Former Cathedral Prep Star, Iowa DB Terry Roberts

Terry Roberts spent four seasons at Iowa as a beloved special teams gunner and reserve safety, but a season-ending injury in October ended his career as a Hawkeye. Roberts, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound safety from Cathedral Prep in Erie, Pennsylvania, officially entered the transfer portal this week. And he’s seeing interest from around the college football landscape.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Arizona Transfer WR Dorian Singer Receives Penn State Offer

Penn State has extended an offer Dorian Singer, a receiver who entered the transfer portal after two seasons with Arizona. This past season, Singer eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving. He went for 1,105 yards— best in the PAC-12– and 6 touchdowns on 66 catches, helping Arizona improve from 1-11 in 2021...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

A Look at Penn State’s Rose Bowl Game History

Penn State is playing Utah Jan. 2 in the 109th Rose Bowl Game. It will be Penn State’s fifth appearance in “The Granddaddy of Them All.”. Here’s a look at Penn State’s first four Rose Bowl Games and what they meant to the program. PENN STATE...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Prugar’s 3-and-Out: Time To Stop and Smell The Roses

When Penn State and Utah take the field Jan. 2 it’ll be the fifth time Penn State has played in the Rose Bowl. It will be the second time coach James Franklin’s led the program to the “Grandaddy of Them All” and first since 2016 in what would eventually become an instant classic against USC.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
dkpittsburghsports.com

Clifford's NCAA rankings confirm what we've known all along

ALTOONA, Pa. -- We've gone over this for years ... and years ... and have always come back to the same conclusion: Sean Clifford is an average college quarterback -- no more, no less. The eye test has told us that much week in and week out. But sports are...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ysnlive.com

1987 CARDINAL MOONEY AND BOARDMAN FOOTBALL REVISITED- 35 YEARS LATER

This weekend will mark the Golden Anniversary of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Football Championships from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall if Fame in Canton, Ohio. Here in the Mahoning Valley, we have a rich tradition of seeing High School Football over the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy