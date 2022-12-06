Read full article on original website
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Offers All-Conference USA UTEP Transfer OL Jeremiah Byers
The return of Ola Fashanu bolstered Penn State’s offensive line for next season, and there’s a mix of youthful and veteran options for Phil Trautwein’s unit next season. Of course, the coaching staff would like to continue to bolster the unit with high-caliber transfer portal targets. One...
Penn State loses 2nd defensive lineman to transfer portal; Lions offer coveted FBS O-lineman, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature another departure to the transfer portal and an offer sent out to All-Conference USA offensive lineman. Redshirt freshman Davon Townley announced on Wednesday that he would be exploring his options in the portal, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. He joins Rodney McGraw as Penn State defensive linemen set to exit the program, and in both cases, they were young players who hadn’t yet carved out a role.
nittanysportsnow.com
247Sports Crystal Ball Predicts Class Of 2023 Four-Star LB Kaveion Keys to Penn State
On Thursday, Kaveion Keys, a four-star linebacker out of Varina High School in Richmond, Virginia, decommited from North Carolina. As a result, 247Sports National Recruiting Analysts Steve Wiltfong and Brian Dohn each put in Crystal Ball predictions for Keys to commit to Penn State. Keys (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) is the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2024 Four-Star Athlete Ju’Juan Johnson Has Penn State in His Top Seven
Ju’Juan Johnson, a Class of 2024 four-star athlete out of Lafayette, Louisiana, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State made the list along with five current and one future Southeastern Conference schools. Penn State is in the running along with Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Tennessee,...
nittanysportsnow.com
Wisconsin Ends Penn State’s Season in Five Sets
Penn State had its bid for a comeback against the defending National Champion and top-seeded Wisconsin fall short losing in five sets on Thursday night at the UW Field House. In the first set, Wisconsin jumped out to a 7-3 lead with kills by Devyn Robinson and Sarah Franklin and attack errors by Katie Clark and Zoe Weatherington. Penn State started to come back to take the lead at 11-10 on a kill by Kashauna Williams. But after an attack error from Williams from Penn State to pull ahead 13-12, Wisconsin would not relinquish the lead for the rest of the set which ended in a service error by Penn State winning 25-21.
whbc.com
Doss Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame
Last night, former Canton McKinley Bulldog and Ohio State Buckeye Mike Doss was inducted into the College football Hall of Fame. Doss a apart of the back to back state titles for McKinley, had a senior seasons that included 1,454 yards rushing, 22 touchdowns, 111 tackles, and three interceptions and won All-State honors and an All-America honorable mention by USA Today.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State DE, 4-star prospect via 2021 recruiting class, to enter portal
A 4-star piece of Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class is going to be investigating the transfer portal. The player is Davon Townley, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. During the 2021 recruiting class, Townley was the No. 40 DL nationally and No. 3 player out of Minnesota.
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Michigan State
Penn State opens its Big Ten basketball season tonight against Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center. Here are five things to know before the game. Tom Izzo has been a college basketball head coach since 1995. Micah Shrewsbwerry has been one since 2021. Izzo is 67 years old. Shrewsberry is 46. Izzo’s Michigan State teams have played in the last 24 NCAA Tournaments. Penn State has been to the Tournament nine times overall, twice in this millennium and zero times since 2011. Izzo is the Dean of Big Ten head basketball coaches, and Shrewsberry is an up-and-comer. Michigan State is established and Penn State is on the rise.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Extends Offer to Former Cathedral Prep Star, Iowa DB Terry Roberts
Terry Roberts spent four seasons at Iowa as a beloved special teams gunner and reserve safety, but a season-ending injury in October ended his career as a Hawkeye. Roberts, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound safety from Cathedral Prep in Erie, Pennsylvania, officially entered the transfer portal this week. And he’s seeing interest from around the college football landscape.
nittanysportsnow.com
Arizona Transfer WR Dorian Singer Receives Penn State Offer
Penn State has extended an offer Dorian Singer, a receiver who entered the transfer portal after two seasons with Arizona. This past season, Singer eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving. He went for 1,105 yards— best in the PAC-12– and 6 touchdowns on 66 catches, helping Arizona improve from 1-11 in 2021...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State’s Hot Start Not Enough in 67-58 Loss to Michigan State
AJ Hoggard scored a career-high 23 points, to go along with six rebounds as Michigan State managed to slow Penn State down after a hot start holding off the Nittany Lions 67-58 on Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State (6-3 Overall, 0-1 Big Ten) jumped out to...
nittanysportsnow.com
A Look at Penn State’s Rose Bowl Game History
Penn State is playing Utah Jan. 2 in the 109th Rose Bowl Game. It will be Penn State’s fifth appearance in “The Granddaddy of Them All.”. Here’s a look at Penn State’s first four Rose Bowl Games and what they meant to the program. PENN STATE...
nittanysportsnow.com
Prugar’s 3-and-Out: Time To Stop and Smell The Roses
When Penn State and Utah take the field Jan. 2 it’ll be the fifth time Penn State has played in the Rose Bowl. It will be the second time coach James Franklin’s led the program to the “Grandaddy of Them All” and first since 2016 in what would eventually become an instant classic against USC.
McDonald grad sets Mount Union basketball all-time record
He also holds the single-game school record for blocks
dkpittsburghsports.com
Clifford's NCAA rankings confirm what we've known all along
ALTOONA, Pa. -- We've gone over this for years ... and years ... and have always come back to the same conclusion: Sean Clifford is an average college quarterback -- no more, no less. The eye test has told us that much week in and week out. But sports are...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘I’m Proud of him’: Penn State HC James Franklin Hoping for Rosy end for QB Sean Clifford
For some Penn State and Utah players, such as Penn State QB Sean Clifford, the Rose Bowl will be their last college football game. Clifford has been at Penn State since the 2017 season, and it feels like he’s been there longer. “I’m going to check the picture of...
Complete list of local All-State football award winners
Twenty-two local football players from 13 different high schools in the Mahoning Valley earned First Team All-State honors this season.
ysnlive.com
1987 CARDINAL MOONEY AND BOARDMAN FOOTBALL REVISITED- 35 YEARS LATER
This weekend will mark the Golden Anniversary of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Football Championships from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall if Fame in Canton, Ohio. Here in the Mahoning Valley, we have a rich tradition of seeing High School Football over the...
Austintown Fitch lineman commits to college
Josh Fitzgerald is a 6'3", 275 pound lineman that plays on both sides of the ball for the Falcons
Two veteran coaches hired at LaBrae
LaBrae High School has announced the hiring of two new head coaches in the athletic department.
