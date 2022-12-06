Penn State opens its Big Ten basketball season tonight against Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center. Here are five things to know before the game. Tom Izzo has been a college basketball head coach since 1995. Micah Shrewsbwerry has been one since 2021. Izzo is 67 years old. Shrewsberry is 46. Izzo’s Michigan State teams have played in the last 24 NCAA Tournaments. Penn State has been to the Tournament nine times overall, twice in this millennium and zero times since 2011. Izzo is the Dean of Big Ten head basketball coaches, and Shrewsberry is an up-and-comer. Michigan State is established and Penn State is on the rise.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO