ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Child services should care more about saving kids’ lives than racial ‘disparities’

Again? Are the residents of New York City watching a horror movie on repeat? How else to explain the fact that for the second time in less than two weeks, two more young children have been murdered by their parents inside of a city homeless shelter — after their alleged attackers were already investigated by the Administration of Children’s Services. Dimone Fleming, 22, is being held for psychiatric evaluation after cops arrested her in the deaths of her sons, DeShawn, who was 3, and Octavius Canada, who was 11 months. The two were found under a pile of wet clothes, having...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Metro News

As feds investigate state-run facilities, advocate tells lawmakers of ‘vicious cycle of institutionalization’

A federal agency is investigating how West Virginia treats its intellectually disabled population, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Resources says the agency is cooperating, and lawmakers today heard concerns about the state’s institutionalization practices. West Virginia’s DHHR secretary this week confirmed the agency is cooperating with...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

The child care worker shortage is slowly easing

The number of child care workers is slowly ticking up — with 10,000 employees added over the past two months — but still is about 9% below pre-pandemic levels as employers struggle to hire. Why it matters: The U.S. needs more people in the workforce, and a shortage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy