Child services should care more about saving kids’ lives than racial ‘disparities’
Again? Are the residents of New York City watching a horror movie on repeat? How else to explain the fact that for the second time in less than two weeks, two more young children have been murdered by their parents inside of a city homeless shelter — after their alleged attackers were already investigated by the Administration of Children’s Services. Dimone Fleming, 22, is being held for psychiatric evaluation after cops arrested her in the deaths of her sons, DeShawn, who was 3, and Octavius Canada, who was 11 months. The two were found under a pile of wet clothes, having...
Metro News
As feds investigate state-run facilities, advocate tells lawmakers of ‘vicious cycle of institutionalization’
A federal agency is investigating how West Virginia treats its intellectually disabled population, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Resources says the agency is cooperating, and lawmakers today heard concerns about the state’s institutionalization practices. West Virginia’s DHHR secretary this week confirmed the agency is cooperating with...
MedicalXpress
Study examines ties between state TANF policies, Child Protective Services and foster care
The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, which was established in 1996 and renewed in 2005, constituted a major reform of the U.S. welfare system. But since its renewal, few studies have examined its effects on children. "The social safety net matters," says Donna Ginther, the Roy A. Roberts...
Congress must strengthen the legal rights of foster children
Congress must reauthorize the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) before the end of this session, with long-awaited language to acknowledge and protect children’s legal rights. I was only 18 months old when I was removed from my parents and placed in foster care. Like many of the...
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Metro News
Senate Republican mega-majority discusses priorities, and minority trio pick a leader
Senate President Craig Blair, who now leads a Republican majority with 31 of the chamber’s 34 members, indicated legislative priorities will include tax policy, shoring up insurance for public employees, bolstering public education and diving into issues surrounding the state Department of Health and Human Resources. Meanwhile, the Senate’s...
U.S. States With Tighter Access to Welfare Payments Have More Kids in Foster Care
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have discovered a link between access to welfare payments and foster care. As many as 29,000 fewer children may have entered the foster care system during the 12-year study if U.S. states had made it easier for poor families to receive cash through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
The child care worker shortage is slowly easing
The number of child care workers is slowly ticking up — with 10,000 employees added over the past two months — but still is about 9% below pre-pandemic levels as employers struggle to hire. Why it matters: The U.S. needs more people in the workforce, and a shortage...
Hospitals in the US are the fullest they've been throughout the pandemic -- but it's not just Covid
Hospitals are more full than they've been throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. But as respiratory virus season surges across the US, it's much more than Covid that's filling beds this year.
MedicalXpress
As family dynamics evolve, study reveals health care limitations for children not raised by two parents
Research from a West Virginia University family systems expert shows children who don't live with both married biological or adoptive parents may have more difficulty accessing health care. While 73% of children lived with both biological parents in 1960, that number today has dropped to 60%, Jonathon Beckmeyer, assistant professor...
