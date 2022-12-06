Read full article on original website
Related
pvtimes.com
Deputies searching for fugitive who allegedly brandished rifle during casino fight
The search continued Thursday afternoon for an armed man who law enforcement said brandished a rifle during a fight with another man at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. Deputies responded to the site after getting a call on Sunday evening, Dec. 4, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Inmates distributed narcotics through laundry at Nye County Detention Center
Ny County police reported narcotics and drugs being distributed at the Nye County Detention Center through the laundry distribution facility by inmates.
pvtimes.com
New diesel tax to be decided in January
Last year, Nye County officials broached the idea of instituting a new tax on diesel fuels sale within the county, holding a series of public workshops to gauge the public’s sentiment toward the idea and determine just how to move forward. Nye County commissioners eventually decided that the proposal...
pvtimes.com
Application period opens for ARPA Small Business Grants
Last October, Nye County commissioners approved a policy to guide how the county will utilize $9 million that was allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act and it is now officially ready to start accepting applications. Small businesses that may need a little help bouncing back from the pandemic and...
Comments / 1