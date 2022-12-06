ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Comments / 1

Related
pvtimes.com

New diesel tax to be decided in January

Last year, Nye County officials broached the idea of instituting a new tax on diesel fuels sale within the county, holding a series of public workshops to gauge the public’s sentiment toward the idea and determine just how to move forward. Nye County commissioners eventually decided that the proposal...
NYE COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

Application period opens for ARPA Small Business Grants

Last October, Nye County commissioners approved a policy to guide how the county will utilize $9 million that was allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act and it is now officially ready to start accepting applications. Small businesses that may need a little help bouncing back from the pandemic and...
NYE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy