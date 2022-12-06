Read full article on original website
When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down to a foot injury early in their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, it did not look good. Following San Francisco’s surprising win with rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy leading the charge, head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Garoppolo will have to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't need surgery on his broken foot and could return in seven to eight weeks, opening the door to a possible playoff return, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
SANTA CLARA - The San Francisco 49ers are not counting on getting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back for a possible playoff run even after getting the favorable news that he wouldn't require surgery on his broken left foot. "There's that way outside chance late in the playoffs or something like that," coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday. "But it's just an outside chance. I'm not really real optimistic about that. But they didn't rule it out."Garoppolo broke his foot in the first quarter on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and the original fear was that he had a Lisfranc injury that would...
