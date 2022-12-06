SANTA CLARA - The San Francisco 49ers are not counting on getting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back for a possible playoff run even after getting the favorable news that he wouldn't require surgery on his broken left foot. "There's that way outside chance late in the playoffs or something like that," coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday. "But it's just an outside chance. I'm not really real optimistic about that. But they didn't rule it out."Garoppolo broke his foot in the first quarter on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and the original fear was that he had a Lisfranc injury that would...

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO