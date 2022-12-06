Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Illinois surges in Top 25 And 1 after thrilling overtime victory over Texas
Illinois trailed by double-digits with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation Tuesday night, wasn't getting a good performance from Terrence Shannon Jr., and seemed on the verge of becoming the latest team to fall to Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns. Then a switch flipped. The Illini closed regulation on a...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Anthony Lamb accused of rape in civil lawsuit; team says it did 'due diligence' before signing him
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit filed against the University of Vermont by three former students, who allege that the school showed a "deliberate indifference" to "student-on-student harrassment and sexual assault." Lamb is not a defendant in the lawsuit. The Warriors...
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
LeBron James Linked Up With Drake After Lakers Loss To Toronto Raptors
LeBron James linked up with Canadian musician Drake after the Lakers game against the Toronto Raptors, in which LeBron was on the bench.
NBA roundup: Nuggets stun Blazers with last-second trey
December 9 - Jamal Murray drained a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining to lift the Denver Nuggets to a 121-120 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
Kansas high school basketball scores
Kansas high school basketball is back in action on Thursday night. Here are the scores from around the state.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday
Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness. Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Markkannen's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Texas A&M recruiting: Rueben Owens, No. 1 RB for 2023, commits to Aggies after decommitting from Louisville
The nation's top running back is headed to College Station after a high-profile decommitment from Louisville. Four-star Rueben Owens committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday night, just hours after he flipped from Louisville in wake of former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm finalizing a deal to become the new coach of the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. Ingram will be unavailable for a sixth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a sprained left toe. His next chance to return will be Sunday against Phoenix.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Skips practice Tuesday
Ingram (toe) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram hasn't played in four straight games since suffering a toe sprain Nov. 25 versus the Grizzlies. His absence from Tuesday's practice certainly doesn't present much optimism he will rejoin the action Wednesday, though the injury report released later in the day should provide a better evaluation of his potential availability.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Nick Bolton: Gigantic outing in loss
Bolton logged 16 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals. Bolton set a new career high while once again playing every defensive snap in this resounding Week 14 performance. The second-year linebacker has been the Chiefs' top tacker this season, so, with the team's defense unable to get off the field for much of the game, this resounding production followed. Bolton has now logged double-digit stops in each of the last three games, and he currently ranks as the league's fifth-leading tackler (122) through 13 weeks. However, he might not see as many tackling opportunities if the Broncos' stumbling offense fails to establish any consistency versus Kansas City in Week 14.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a victory while the Nuggets will be stumbling in from a defeat. Denver was just...
CBS Sports
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Career outing in loss
Shaheed gathered in all four targets for 75 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss against Tampa Bay. Shaheed continued to serve as the explosive element in the Saints' limited offense, catching a 40-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton for the team's longest play from scrimmage Monday night. The undrafted wideout also quickly set a new career high when he reached 71 receiving yards with his third reception of the first half. The speedster came close to breaking the first special-teams score of his career on a 42-yard punt return in the second quarter, but he was forced out of bounds by punter Jake Camarda at the Tampa Bay 40-yard line. Shaheed's dynamic abilities as both a receiver and scoring threat in the open field appear to have earned him a bigger role, as his 36 offensive snaps fell behind only first-round rookie Chris Olave (41) amongst the Saints' wide receivers. The team will now have a bye week off before taking on the division-rival Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18.
CBS Sports
Texas vs. Illinois: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #2 Texas Longhorns will take on the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The Longhorns will be strutting in after a win while Illinois will be stumbling in from a loss. Texas didn't have too much breathing room in their game...
CBS Sports
College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available after Louisville opens
Only two Power Five jobs remain open in the 2022 cycle after five programs made hires to move the coaching carousel along. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield opted to jump over to Cincinnati after four seasons with the Cardinals, while Colorado's hire of Deion Sanders became one of the most high-profile acquisitions of the cycle. Former College Football Playoff coach Luke Fickell left Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sitting out Wednesday
Curry will miss Wednesday's game versus the Jazz due to left ankle soreness. Curry's absence will leave ample point guard minutes available for Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo. The label of soreness suggests it isn't a long-term issue, but it will be worth monitoring Curry's status ahead of Saturday's clash with the Celtics.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Works off to side Thursday
Goedert (shoulder) was spotted working out off to the side at Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Since he's only missed three games thus far since being placed on injured reserve Nov. 16, Goedert won't be eligible to begin taking part in practice with the Eagles' healthy players until after Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Based on what he was able to do off to the side Thursday -- Tolentino notes that Goedert looked "very smooth" while running sprints and cutting around cones -- the tight end looks like he'll be ready to mix back into drills next week and potentially return from IR in advance of the Eagles' Dec. 18 game in Chicago. None of the Eagles' three tight ends (Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson) have been overly involved in the passing attack in Goedert's absence the past three games; instead, No. 3 wideout Quez Watkins (shoulder) has been the main beneficiary of Goedert's vacated target volume.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Practice absence confirmed
Foreman (foot/ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Foreman said he's dealing with injuries to his foot and ribs coming out of Carolina's Week 13 bye, but he tentatively expects to play in Sunday's game at Seattle. It's worth noting that he was rested on some Wednesdays previously after handling large workloads, so there shouldn't be much concern about his availability against the Seahawks so long as he returns to practice Thursday.
