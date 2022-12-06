ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayfield County, WI

WDIO-TV

Friday it’s Have a Heart, Help a Neighbor on Good Morning Northland

Friday is the 19th annual “Have a Heart, Help a Neighbor” campaign for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. Each year, Good Morning Northland and WDIO join Second Harvest to help raise money and bring in food to help our friends and family in need this holiday season.
DULUTH, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames

I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

What’s Brewing: Castle Danger

Castle Danger is a must-stop for many on their way up the North Shore or even a destination for a day trip. The brewery has been in Two Harbors since 2014. But it all started well before that, in 2005. “Well, it got started with a guy making beer on...
TWO HARBORS, MN
WDIO-TV

Hwy. 53 bridge demolition underway in Duluth

The demolition of Hwy. 53 bridge will be taking place soon. Residents in Lincoln Park neighborhood will more than likely expect extra noise from the bridge’s demolition. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, road construction work will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, there may be significant demolition happening until 9 p.m., construction will also take place on Saturdays. Hwy. 53 bridge, demolition has been part of the Twin Ports Interchange project.
DULUTH, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Duluth looks to 'tiny homes' to help ease housing crunch

On a busy street in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood back in October, developer Sean Dixon stood in front of the pilot “tiny home” he’s building and described its interior. It didn’t take long. "So, we have 175 square feet, with a sleeping loft, single bathroom and...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Hayward boy’s hockey gets first win of the season on the road

There was battle along the north shore as the Hayward boy’s hockey team made a trip into Two Harbors for a Thursday night battle against North Shore. The Hurricanes were looking to pick up their first win of the season but the Storm were trying to spoil their visit. However, Hayward would skate to a 5-1 win.
HAYWARD, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gas prices are falling across the country. According to AAA, the national average Wednesday is $3.35 per gallon. In Duluth, the average is $3.26, but some stations in other parts of the Northland are selling for much lower than that. Gas prices in Carlton,...
CARLTON, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Superior, Cloquet, Hermantown

Superior, WI- The public library is looking for local artists to sign up for the Love Your Local Artist fundraiser. This is the first time the event is in person since 2020. The event celebrates local art, libraries and the community. Artists are invited to apply now for a spot to sell their work at the show. The celebration is scheduled for February 10, 2023.
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior Police: Worker Falls 50 Feet To Death At Fraser Shipyards

SUPERIOR, Wis. –The Superior Police Department is investigating an employee death at Fraser Shipyards. The 64-year-old unidentified man from Watertown, Wisconsin was pronounced dead on scene after falling off a ship about 50 feet to the ground, according to Bradley Jago, police information officer. The accident was reported around...
SUPERIOR, WI
katcountry989.com

17 Arrested In Twin Ports Drug Sweep

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Last week a multi-jurisdictional operation resulted in the arrest of 17 people in Duluth and Superior as part of a drug trafficking organization. During the course of the investigation, over 50 search warrants were executed resulting in the seizing of illegal weapons, homemade explosives, ten vehicles, over 74 thousand dollars in cash and a variety of drugs including meth and fentanyl with a street value of over a million dollars.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Lake View nurses withdraw strike notice, contract negotiations continue

The 18 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association at St. Luke’s Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors have withdrawn their unfair labor practice strike notice, as negotiations continue over a new contract. Lake View nurses’ contract expired on September 30, 2022. The MNA Lake View Nurse Negotiation Team...
TWO HARBORS, MN
drydenwire.com

Completion Of US 53 Interchange Project Pushed To Spring 2023

TREGO, Wis. -- The arrival of winter has pushed the completion of the US 53/63 interchange project in the Washburn County town of Trego into 2023. The new interchange opened to traffic Oct. 25, and all US 63, County E and local traffic are using the interchange to access the new roadways constructed during the past two construction seasons.
TREGO, WI
WDIO-TV

17 charged in major drug trafficking case

Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
DULUTH, MN

