Diane Elizabeth Heesch, 80, formerly of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Diane Elizabeth Heesh, 80, formerly of 802 Parham Street, died peacefully Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility in Lowville, NY. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home &...
Ruth Emelene Smith, 94, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ruth Emelene Smith, 94, Ogdensburg and formerly of Brier Hill, passed away Tuesday morning December 6, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Massena. Mrs. Smith is survived by a son, Kit W. Smith and his companion Karen, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Kandy Simmons, Brier...
Grover Ben Katzman
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the family of Grover Ben Katzman announces his passing on November 30, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Grover was born March 18, 1940 in Washington DC, the son of Bennie and Catherine Wiandt Jardine. After completing high school, he went on to graduate from West Virginia University with a degree in Forestry and a masters in Plant Pathology. He was honorably discharged from the US Army at the rank of 1st Lt. he served with HHS Btry, 2d Bn, 10 Arty, Third US Army, completing a tour in South Korea. He was an instructor of Forestry at Paul Smiths College for 20 years. During that period, he returned to college, receiving an ABD in Urban Tree Management from SUNY ESF Syracuse. He returned to Paul Smiths, where he began a degree program in Urban Tree Management. Grover was a founding member of the Paul Smiths-Gabriel’s Volunteer Fire Department. He also worked for Davey Tree Service for a period. Moving to the Ogdensburg area, he was first employed as a salesman at Northern Building Supply. He later went to work as an immigration officer at the Ogdensburg Port. As retirement loomed, Grover chose to serve the community as a volunteer with the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department. He then went on the serve with both Rensselaer Falls Rescue and Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue, gaining his Advanced Emergency Medical Technician certification. With age beginning take a toll, he put his efforts to yet another service, toys. He loved woodworking, and especially making toys. Thousands of wooden toys have been donated throughout the north country, Burlington and Syracuse. “Every child deserves a toy.”
Carmella Rosemary Guzman, 49, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Carmella Rosemary Guzman will be 3:30pm – 5:00pm Thursday, December 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Carmella passed away Friday, December 2nd at Samaritan...
Deanna S. Benson, 27, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Deanna S. Benson, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 27. Deanna was born on April 25, 1995 in Ogdensburg NY, the daughter of Scott and Christine Benson. Deanna is survived by her father Scott Benson and his girlfriend Tammy Mashaw, her mother...
Highlights & scores: Boys’ and girls’ hoops. ladies on the ice & a college signing
(WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ basketball, girls’ hockey, and a college signing topped the local sports menu on Wednesday. The Patriots hosted Copenhagen in a boys Frontier League D Division contest in Sackets Harbor. First quarter: Hayden McAtee drills the 3. Copenhagen is up 3. Off the...
Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg will be private. Mrs. Mills died on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley and surrounded by her family. Mary Emma Mills was born...
William Martin “Marty” Green, 70, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - William Martin “Marty” Green, 70, of County Route 19 died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 while in the company of his loving family at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 9 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence...
Gary E. Morenus, a.k.a. “Yukon,” 75, formerly of Belleville
WINOOSKI, Vermont (WWNY) - Gary E. Morenus, a.k.a. “Yukon,” 75, of Winooski, VT, passed away unexpectedly on November 19th following a heart attack. Gary was born on June 15, 1947 to Minerva (Colwell) Morenus and David Morenus, Sr. in Watertown, NY. He grew up in the town of Belleville, NY and went on to join the Army in 1968. Gary served in the US Army until 1973 and was a Vietnam War veteran. In April of 1975, Gary married Madeline R. (Crowley) Morenus, going on to have a daughter, Gayle.
Patrick George Davis, 81, formerly of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Patrick George Davis, 81, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the home of his daughter. He was surrounded by family and under the loving care of Jefferson County Hospice. Patrick was born on February 20, 1941 in Potsdam, New York,...
Highlights & scores: Girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam hosted Malone in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball. Both teams started with a point each on free throws: Salwa Hmyenee for Potsdam and Lilliana Sosa for Malone. It’s 1-1. Lola Buckley to Julia VanWagner for the perimeter bucket. It’s 3-1 Potsdam.
Potsdam’s Salvation Army in need of red kettle volunteers
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army in Potsdam is not only in need of donations. The group tells us more volunteers would help too. Outside the Potsdam IGA Thursday morning, volunteer coordinator Kate Mikel could be seen with the two symbols the Salvation Army is known for - the red kettle and bell.
Volunteer Transportation Center: Not 1, but 2 chili cookoffs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Before the pandemic, the Volunteer Transportation Center’s Chili Cookoff was a one-day affair at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. When the pandemic struck, VTC pivoted to a pub-crawl-type format where patrons could visit eateries across the north country and vote for their favorite chili.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Holiday parades, critters in the wild & some ice, some not
(WWNY) - These December temperatures have been dancing around the freezing line. We can see the water at Getman Park in West Carthage has a thin ice layer formed. The photo was taken by Steve Anderson. Meanwhile, at Pillar Point and captured by Peter, the water does not. We wonder...
NEST: JCC debuts name for downtown project
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is out with a name for its downtown Watertown entrepreneurial space that’s currently under construction. It will be called NEST, an acronym for Neighbors, Entrepreneurs, Study, and Teach. JCC says NEST is also a nod to its mascot, an eagle in...
DPAO holiday concert rescheduled
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization holiday concert, Ornament, is being rescheduled. It was scheduled for Saturday at Watertown’s Dulles State Office Building. The DPAO says the rescheduling is because of an illness in the band. The band and the DPAO are working on rescheduling...
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
Missing Watertown teen found safe
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
Volunteer drivers needed to give rides to disabled veterans
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For decades, disabled veterans have gotten free rides to medical appointments through the Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network. Now the organization needs more volunteer drivers. Joseph Brancato serves as the Watertown coordinator of the DAV’s Volunteer Transportation Network, having served in the Air Force during...
James Clifford Davidson
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - James Clifford Davidson, born in Seattle, Washington on September 11, 1943 to Clifford and Joyce (Whitman) passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Jimmy, as he was affectionately known, is survived by his wife, Erna, his sister Judy Gregston, his son John, and his daughters Joyce and Jamie. He was also the proud grandfather and great grandfather of Shanna Conroy and her son Little John. Jimmy lived life to the fullest and loved the water, cared for all animals, enjoyed golfing, and was a life-long fan of the New York Yankees.
