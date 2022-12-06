Read full article on original website
Dad of victim in Washington Twp. attempted abduction: ‘We’re very nervous’ for family
WASHINGTON TWP. — The father of the girl a man tried to entice to get into his sedan in Washington Twp. on Sunday, in what is being investigated as an attempted abduction, told News Center 7 tonight that until the suspect is apprehended, “we’re very nervous” for ourselves and others in the community.
Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Dayton Police investigating
Dayton — One person walked into Miami Valley hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning. Police were told by the hospital that one person came in with a gunshot wound around 4:04 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>1 wounded in Xenia shooting during confrontation inside home,...
Vehicle photo released after attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was reportedly walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small silver or gray-colored vehicle.
Woman sentenced after couple attacked leaving The Banks
CINCINNATI — A woman will spend time in jail for an assault at The Banks this summer. It happened in July when the couple said they were attacked while waiting on an Uber after a Reds game. Police confirmed the victim and her partner sustained injuries from the incident.
Court docs: Man charged after shooting victim in arm
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged with assault after shooting a person in the arm. According to court documents, 25-year-old Jimmy Williams shot a person, who was not identified in documents, in the left arm. Documents say the gunshot caused "serious physical harm." Williams has been charged with...
Deputies: Man attempts to entice 13-year-old girl to get into his car
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An older white male attempted to entice a 13-year-old girl to get into his vehicle Sunday afternoon. A 13-year-old girl was walking her dog when she was approached by the older man to get into his vehicle, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post.
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
OSHP: Student hit by school bus in Clermont County
According to investigators, on Thursday around 7 a.m. a bus was traveling east on Old State Route 32 but when the driver attempted to turn left on Old Batavia Road, the student was hit.
Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
11-year-old girl accused of swatting call awaiting competency evaluation
An 11-year-old girl accused of making a false 911 phone call about an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School is waiting to take her competency evaluation.
Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Harrison police investigate report of 13-year-old posing on TikTok with firearm; video taken down
A video of a Harrison teen posing with what appeared to be a firearm has been removed from the TikTok social media platform after police investigated a report about the incident, according to authorities. The 13-year-old boy from the Sheldon Park neighborhood actually was posing with a toy firearm, police...
Former Butler County pastor faces new set of rape charges
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former Butler County pastor, already serving a prison sentence for child sex crimes, faces new rape and other charges. Daniel Broxterman had a hearing scheduled for Dec. 6 that was rescheduled. Four new rape charges and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles...
Huber Heights man arrested, drugs found in home
Officers arrested the man as he attempted to enter his home and then obtained a search warrant for the home itself and the man’s vehicles, Huber Heights police said.
Trotwood man shares footage of woman he says broke into his home; Leaving blood and glass everywhere
TROTWOOD — A Trotwood homeowner is sharing what he captured on camera after a woman broke into his home and left blood and glass everywhere. Jhamari Smith-Bryant showed News Center 7′s Haley Kosik videos of what he got home to on Monday. The homeowner told us the woman...
Driver now facing charges in hit-and-run crash that killed former UC swimmer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has now been indicted on charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a former University of Cincinnati swimmer. Donte Beenie, 49, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Hamilton County court documents.
‘Pure evil’: Troy man accused of killing roommate to be sentenced
Miami County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Kendell called Troy police officers and the Miami County Deputy Coroner and presented evidence.
Rollover crash in Preble County traps victim inside utility truck
WASHINGTON TWP., Preble County — A utility truck rolled over during a single-vehicle crash and trapped a person inside Wednesday morning. Preble County Sheriff’s Office was the first to respond to the incident at the intersection of Ozias Road and Eaton Lewisburg Road at around 8 a.m. Dayton...
‘I have cried every day;” Family of man murdered by roommate in Troy speaks out in court
TROY — Family members of a man murdered by his roommate urged a Miami County Common Pleas Court judge to not let that roommate have any possibility of parole. Troy police said Sean Higgins killed his roommate Easton Ho, 25, in April. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was in...
Possible overdose victim collides with ambulance in Dayton
Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck may have suffered an overdose. This incident remains under investigation.
