Former NYPD officer sentenced to 25 years to life for the death of his 8-year-old son
A former officer with the New York Police Department was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Thursday after he was found guilty last month of murder in the second degree related to the death of his 8-year-old son, Thomas.
Connecticut Man Who Vanished a Decade Ago Found Dead After Living Under New Name in New York
Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Connecticut in 2013 after he failed to show up at work and pick up a family member from the airport A man who disappeared from Connecticut nearly a decade ago was found dead in New York under where he had been living under a new name. Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Newton, Conn. on July 29, 2013, after he failed to pick up a family member from the airport and did not show up to work, per NBC News. His cars,...
TODAY.com
Man admits to killing five women in infamous Long Island ‘Torso Killer’ slayings
A New Jersey inmate, dubbed the “Torso Killer,” pleaded guilty to a 1968 slaying near New York City, and admitted to four other homicides, prosecutors said Monday. Richard Cottingham — believed to be one of America’s most prolific serial killers — admitted to strangling 23-year-old Diane Cusick on Feb. 15, 1968, at the Green Acres Mall in Nassau County, officials said.
Man charged with murder over death of woman killed inside CT condo complex
Police charged a 42-year-old man with murder in the death of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.
VIDEO: Men shoot at each other at point-blank range in front of Brooklyn apartment
Two men shot at each other at point-blank range in front of a Brooklyn apartment, missing their targets or anyone else in the area, video released Tuesday shows.
Brooklyn girl, 12, found in the Bronx after disappearing from home, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a missing 12-year-old Brooklyn girl on the autism spectrum told PIX11 News she was located in the Bronx late Tuesday night, after a social media campaign to find her apparently caused concern for the people she was staying with. “Every time they went on social media, they […]
Fight over woman led to man being repeatedly run over in N.J. parking lot, cops say
A fight between two men in an Old Bridge parking lot last week ended with one man running over the other multiple times and killing him after a dispute involving a woman, authorities said. Details about the Nov. 29 altercation in the parking lot of medical offices on Perrine Road...
Activists call on SPPD to release bodycam footage in fatal shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Community activists are calling on St. Paul Police to release body cam footage in the wake of officers shooting and killing 24-year-old Howard Johnson Monday. Johnson's family demanded the same during a vigil held last night.Police say this started Monday, when they responded to a call of a domestic assault involving a man with a gun.Police say that man was attempting to carjack someone.Security footage obtained by WCCO shows an SUV pulling out but stopping near the corner of Earl Street and Hudson Road in St. Paul. Next, a pop is heard, followed by a police...
Man, 40, found dead in LI parking lot: cops
The body of a 40-year-old man was found in a Long Island parking lot Sunday morning, police said.
On-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with DUI
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.State police said Austin J. Burney, who is assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Nov. 27. Officials said he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic, and driving on the right side of the roadway. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, police said in a release. Burney has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, since graduating from the academy in August 2021.
NYC's Oldest Gay Bar Designated a Landmark for Its History-Making Role in Advancing LGBTQ+ Rights
The West Village bar Julius' was the site of a 1966 "sip-in" protest, when activists demonstrated against the closure of bars that served gay people New York City's oldest gay bar, Julius' in Manhattan, is officially a landmark. The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) announced the designation on Tuesday, lauding the beloved West Village watering hole as "one of the city's most significant sites" of LGBTQ+ history. In 1966, Julius' was the site of a "sip-in," when three activists protested the closure of bars that served...
N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself
Erin Gatier, 47, leaves behind two children A retired Atlantic City, N.J., police officer shot his ex-girlfriend dead after barging into her New Jersey home on Monday evening before taking his own life, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Deptford Township police found the bodies of William Beattie and Erin A. Gatier, both 47, on Monday evening after being called out to Gatier's home for a welfare check, the prosecutor's office said. Beattie forced his way into the home at about 6:50 p.m., shot her,...
Man Fights Off Shark but His Wife Is Missing After They Were Attacked While Snorkeling in Maui
A man reportedly told police that he and his wife fought off a shark before he swam to shore and she vanished Rescuers are searching for a person who disappeared after reports of a shark in Hawaii. On Thursday, police in Maui received a call from a man who "saw a shark swim by repeatedly" while he was snorkeling 50 yards from Keawakapu Point, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources senior communications manager Dan Dennison said in a news briefing on Thursday. After spotting the shark, the...
New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
Watch: California dog falls through sinkhole into abandoned septic tank
Firefighters in California rescued a dog that fell through a sinkhole into an abandoned septic tank.
Ohio Couple, Both 100, Die Hours Apart After 79 Years of Marriage: 'They Went Out Together'
Hubert and June Malicote, who were married in June 1943, died 20 hours apart last week, according to their family An Ohio couple who were married for 79 years spent their last moments together. Hubert and June Malicote, both 100, died last week, their 76-year-old son, Sam Malicote, told The Dayton Daily News. On Nov. 30, Hubert preceded his wife in death "by only hours, marking the end of their 81-year-love story," according to his obituary. About 20 hours later, June died on the afternoon of Dec. 1, Sam told The Dayton...
Conn. Socialite Who Secretly Filmed People, Including a Minor, at Seaside Mansion Gets 1-Year Sentence
Hadley Palmer, 54, recorded the victims in various stages of undress, including completely naked Hadley Palmer, a wealthy Connecticut socialite, was sentenced to one year in jail after secretly filming three people, including a minor, for sexual gratification purposes, multiple outlets report. The illicit acts were committed inside Palmer's luxurious coastal mansion. She was also sentenced to 20 years probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. On Jan. 19, Palmer, 54, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court to three felony counts of voyeurism and one...
17-year-old arrested for fatally shooting 33-year-old in the Bronx: police
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night for fatally shooting a 33-year-old man in the Bronx in October, according to authorities. Police found Cortez Hinton unresponsive in his car on Kelly Street near Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst.
Police Search For Missing Brentwood Teen Who Hasn't Been Seen In 2 Weeks
Police asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Long Island who hasn't been seen in weeks. Trajore Bogle was last seen at her Brentwood home on Doolittle Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Suffolk County Police Department reported on Thursday, Dec. 1. SCPD said Trajore is...
Judge to decide this week on prosecuting nurse accused of killing estranged husband
NEW YORK - An Upper West Side nurse awaiting trial on charges she killed her estranged husband will have to wait a few more days to find out whether or not a judge will dismiss the murder indictment against her. Supporters were in the courtroom. They maintain she's a domestic abuse survivor who acted in self-defense. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, 47-year-old Tracy McCarter left the courtroom without answering questions. Minutes earlier, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg spoke with the state supreme court judge. "What you want to do now is to dismiss this case outright, is that correct?" the judge asked. "Yes, your honor,"...
