New Oklahoma State Linebacker Commit Justin Wright Talks OSU, Anthony Goodlow and More
The fit between Oklahoma State and Justin Wright seems perfect. Oklahoma State had a need at linebacker with Mason Cobb entering the portal. Wright is a linebacker. Wright wore a cowboy hat and cowboy boots at his wedding. That’s standard attire in Stillwater, USA. And to top it all...
No. 9 Arkansas battles Oklahoma, moves on without Trevon Brazile
Despite adding a pair of wins to its ledger this week, No. 9 Arkansas suffered a harsh setback on Wednesday
Daily Bullets (Dec. 8): Transfer Portal Brings a Mason Cobb-Sized Solution
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Here’s some good news – OSU landed a linebacker in the transfer portal that led his team in tackles last year and was an all-conference player. Get to know him more here in this older TulsaWorld piece.
Oklahoma State Cornerback Demarco Jones Enters Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State may be losing another member of its secondary. Redshirt junior cornerback Demarco Jones is the latest Cowboy to announce he’ll be trying out the transfer portal. Jones came to OSU as a three-star prospect out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa as part of the...
Tulsa Transfer Linebacker Justin Wright Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys picked up their first transfer portal commitment of the 2023 cycle Wednesday, and it was a big one. Justin Wright, a 6-foot-2, 244-pound linebacker from Tulsa, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State after leading the Golden Hurricane in tackles this past season. As a senior in 2022, Wright...
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Langston Anderson to Enter the Transfer Portal
Another Cowboy receiver has entered the portal. Redshirt junior Langston Anderson on Tuesday announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, joining a growing list of Cowboys looking to play elsewhere next season. Anderson was a four-star prospect and was rated third-highest among OSU’s 2019 signees, but injuries limited his...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
This Oklahoma Restaurant Has the Largest Projected Christmas Display in the State
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit this should do the trick. This Oklahoma restaurant has one of the largest projected Christmas displays in the Sooner State. It takes up the entire side of the building!. Throughout the holiday season The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK. will...
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
A good soaking rain on the way for a large portion of Oklahoma!
Good Wednesday Morning! A good soaking rain on the way for portions of Oklahoma. Here’s the very latest rainfall forecast totals across the state of Oklahoma. The timing for OKC is starting today after lunchtime and ending from west to east Thursday AM. We need the rain!
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
Three Oklahoma students receive full-ride university scholarships to prestigious colleges
Three students from Dove Science Academy High School Oklahoma City have been awarded full-ride scholarships to the universities of their choice through the QuestBridge scholarship program, which assists low-income students with high academic performance.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
OSHA: Arkansas contractor failed to test oxygen level in deadly Oklahoma incident
An Arkansas construction contractor has been fined thousands of dollars following the deaths of two workers in Edmond earlier this year.
PFB Podcast Ep. 497: A Crazy Portal Monday
Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell discuss the transfer portal opening and its impact on Oklahoma State. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud. As...
‘Salad and Go’ to open 2 new locations in OKC metro
If you are tight on time, it can be tough to find accessible options for healthy food.
Oklahoma hospital warning of possible UnitedHealthcare dispute ahead of enrollment deadline
UnitedHealthcare and Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest HealthCare System will be out of network if the two sides do not reach a contract agreement by May 1, 2023, ABC affiliate KTUL reported Dec. 5. The health system sent a letter to UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members informing them of "pending network changes" ahead...
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
