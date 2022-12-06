ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Cornerback Demarco Jones Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State may be losing another member of its secondary. Redshirt junior cornerback Demarco Jones is the latest Cowboy to announce he’ll be trying out the transfer portal. Jones came to OSU as a three-star prospect out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa as part of the...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Tulsa Transfer Linebacker Justin Wright Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys picked up their first transfer portal commitment of the 2023 cycle Wednesday, and it was a big one. Justin Wright, a 6-foot-2, 244-pound linebacker from Tulsa, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State after leading the Golden Hurricane in tackles this past season. As a senior in 2022, Wright...
STILLWATER, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?

Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Langston Anderson to Enter the Transfer Portal

Another Cowboy receiver has entered the portal. Redshirt junior Langston Anderson on Tuesday announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, joining a growing list of Cowboys looking to play elsewhere next season. Anderson was a four-star prospect and was rated third-highest among OSU’s 2019 signees, but injuries limited his...
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

PFB Podcast Ep. 497: A Crazy Portal Monday

Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell discuss the transfer portal opening and its impact on Oklahoma State. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud. As...
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy