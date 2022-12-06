Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To DoOutside NomadSeattle, WA
MaxPreps
Brayden Platt named 2022 MaxPreps Washington High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
q13fox.com
Attorney: Yelm coach incited attack from fan
Pierce County Sheriff's deputies say a teen attacked a Yelm football coach after their win against Bellevue last week. The teen's lawyer says the coach incited the attack.
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
roadtirement.com
Christmas decorations at Lynnwood, Washington’s Alderwood Mall
We did a bit of shopping after our dinner at The Old Spaghetti Factory yesterday. The Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Washington was decked out in full Christmas season decorations.
myedmondsnews.com
DUI patrols scheduled this weekend in Snohomish County
The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday, Dec. 9 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, and the Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Edmonds police departments will be working extra DUI patrols.
KING-5
Dalayah Daniels returns to star in Seattle, leads UW to hot start
SEATTLE — When Dalayah Daniels takes the court for the University of Washington, it's a sight for sore eyes. As the newest member of the Huskies women's basketball team, it feels right. "It feels good to be back here. I'm a 206 baby so I definitely feel the love...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish PUD to host holiday light exchange, bazaar Dec. 9 in Everett
Snohomish County PUD is hosting a holiday light exchange and craft bazaar at its headquarters in downtown Everett on Friday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be located in the lobby and the lighting exchange will be outside in front of the building’s south entrance.
KING-5
BREAKING: Fiery crash in Seattle
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Seattle near Lumen Field. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
Puyallup Schools closed, others delayed as snow melt makes roads dangerous
The Puyallup School district says it’s canceling classes for all schools Monday because the roads are expected to be dangerous during the morning commute. All childcare and after-school activities are also canceled. Plenty of other school districts are starting classes two hours late this morning, including schools in King,...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Just before sunrise at fishing pier
Scene in Edmonds: Just before sunrise at fishing pier
myedmondsnews.com
EWHS winter music concerts continue next week
Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Music Department hosted the first of three winter music concerts Dec. 6 and is presenting two more next week in the school’s Great Hall. The schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.: Concert and Symphonic Bands, Wind Symphony, Jazz I and II. Wednesday,...
q13fox.com
Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach
YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
Dog Electrocuted at Holiday Event in Washington State
When you take your pup to a holiday event, you expect to have a jolly good time. What you don’t expect is for your fur baby to get hurt, much less die. Unfortunately for one Washington State dog mom, that’s exactly what happened when her beloved canine was electrocuted by a Christmas light display. Holiday […] The post Dog Electrocuted at Holiday Event in Washington State appeared first on DogTime.
koamnewsnow.com
Driver gets $553 ticket for driving with snow on windshield near Seattle
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a $533 ticket to a driver Sunday after the person drove more than 5 miles with a vehicle and windshield almost completely covered in snow. Trooper Heather Weatherwax said the State Patrol received a report about the person driving...
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Tacoma?
Been in Tacoma for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
myedmondsnews.com
Art Beat: ‘Elf: the Musical’ sits securely on the Nice list — plus events in Edmonds, Lynnwood
The movie Elf was great but it was missing one thing: musical numbers! Edmonds’ Driftwood Players, led by director Craig Schieber, brought the show based on the beloved 2003 movie to charming life. From the moment Santa’s elves crawled onstage and sang Happy All the Time, the audience was...
nwnewsradio.com
Neighborhood mayhem at a glance: Snohomish County’s new online crime dashboard
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is now publishing a daily “crime data dashboard,” graphically showing residents what crimes are committed where. Click an orange dot in Lake Stevens and learn the address of a November 11th aggravated assault. A green dot in North Everett shows a November 17th car theft at Everett Community College. The dashboard also aggregates crime rates, showing for example assaults and homicides are up for the year county wide, while rapes and robberies are down. Click to listen. (PHOTO: Snohomish County Sheriff)
myedmondsnews.com
Sno-King School Retirees awards grants to Edmonds School District educators
Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR), an organization comprised of retired and active employees of the Edmonds, Northshore and Shoreline School Districts, has funded 36 grants totaling $10,374 for active members’ special projects that enrich their students’ educational experience. Each fall, SKSR offers grants of up to $300 to its...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
