Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Every Battle Pass Skin Ranked
I'm not usually all that critical when it comes to battle pass skins--eight completely unique and multi-style skins for 950 V-Bucks is the sort of deal that's always gonna make me happy. But even by my relatively relaxed standards, the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass is a great one, without a bad skin in the bunch.
How Overwatch 2 ranks work in competitive
Here's how Overwatch 2's ranks, skill tier divisions, and competitive rewards work.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest. As per usual,...
dotesports.com
What Doomfist buffs and Sojourn nerfs mean for the meta in Overwatch 2 season 2
The launch of Overwatch 2’s second season is bringing with it some much-needed balance changes and adjustments. The full patch notes, which were released today alongside the seasonal update, contain nerfs for Sojourn. Her secondary fire’s headshot multiplier has been reduced while her Rail Gun is charged and its damage falloff has been increased, making her less dangerous at long ranges. To compensate, her primary fire damage has been increased, among other changes.
Gamespot
Diablo 4 Hands-On Preview
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Diablo 4 is quick to differentiate itself from its predecessors in almost every way, while intelligently iterating on new series staples with ideas that put freedom of play at the center.
Gamespot
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
By the developers of Life is Strange and Focus Entertainment, comes a brand new Action RPG. Ghosts are discussed and what seems to be a moral quandry about how they handle these or if banishing is the right choice. It seems you'll be able to utilize a ghost ally at the same time here. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases sometime at the end of 2023.
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Lightfall Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Cancel the apolcapyse with the latest chapter in Destiny 2 wiht Lightfall. Bungie gave us a closer look at the neon soaked world of the forthcoming expansion coming Feburary 28, 2023.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Ramattra Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 Season 2 has arrived, bringing a new map, a battle pass, and hero, Ramattra the tank. Ramattra is an Omnic leader, one who is afraid to use violence to protect his people. As a tank, Ramattra can switch forms depending on the situation, making him a flexible pick for most game modes. Here's everything you need to know to dominate in Overwatch 2 as Ramattra. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Gamespot
Transformers: Reactivate Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards Trailer
Time to ride in on steel horse with the reveal trailer for Transformers: Reactivate’s latest trailer shown off at the Game Awards. The trailer showed off the striking dystopian world of the Splash Damage’s upcoming online action game alongside a haunting cover of Bon Jovi’s Wanted Dead of Alive.
Gamespot
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania Reveal DLC | The Game Awards 2022
Dead Cells and Castlevania are forging an unexpected crossover in Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania. The teaser trailer showed Dracula, Alucard, and Richter together. The DLC is expected to release Q1 2023.
Gamespot
Get 10 PC Games For Only $5, Including A Bunch Of Great Steam Deck Titles
Fanatical’s new Winter Bundle is the perfect way to treat your friends (or yourself) to some holiday PC gaming on the cheap. Rather than a batch of pre-selected games, customers build their own bundle by picking from a list of 21 indie games perfectly suited for long nights of cozy gaming. Many of the eligible games are playable on Steam Deck, too.
Blizzard bends on Overwatch 2 battle pass, makes next hero easier to unlock for free
Season's 2's new tank will be a little easier to get for free.
Gamespot
ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Reveal Trailer
From the legendary minds at FROMSOFTWARE, the ARMORED CORE series blazes a brand-new trail in ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON. Coming 2023.
Gamespot
Death Stranding 2 Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Should we have connected? That’s the question asked as Hideo Kojima showed off the sequel to Death Stranding with his uniquely cinematic flair. The trailer also confirmed Norman Reedus returning for the sequel, as well as Elle Fanning’s involvement.
Gamespot
First Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Shows Dual Sabers, Confirms March 17 Release
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the most-anticipated games of 2023, and the action-adventure was showcased during The Game Awards on December 8. During the presentation, we got our first look at gameplay from the title as well as a confirmed March 17 release date. The trailer shows an...
dotesports.com
How to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2
Several weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 require the player to hit longshots to unlock them. These longshot challenges appear for weapons like snipers, assault rifles, submachine guns, and marksman rifles at different points of the camo grind. But each of the weapons requires a different distance to count as a longshot kill since not all of them have the same range.
Gamespot
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's gameplay trailer premiered at The Game Awards. In it, Captain Titus went head-to-head with wave after wave of alien lifeforms called Tyranids. Space Marine 2, developed by Saber Interactive, is a long-awaited sequel to the 2011 Space Marine game. The trailer mostly showcased the fast-paced...
Gamespot
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The order is gone in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor sees you controlling a Jedi in this 3rd person action game with a full range of Jedi abilities at your disposal. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor releases March 17, 2023.
Gamespot
Sky: Children Of The Light Is Out Now On PlayStation
Journey spiritual successor Sky: Children of the Light is available from today on PlayStation consoles. The free-to-play game is already available on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch, and new players on PlayStation will be able to play alongside veterans from other platforms. Thatgamecompany has marked the release of Sky on...
Comments / 0