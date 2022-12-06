ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Every Battle Pass Skin Ranked

I'm not usually all that critical when it comes to battle pass skins--eight completely unique and multi-style skins for 950 V-Bucks is the sort of deal that's always gonna make me happy. But even by my relatively relaxed standards, the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass is a great one, without a bad skin in the bunch.
Gamespot

Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest. As per usual,...
dotesports.com

What Doomfist buffs and Sojourn nerfs mean for the meta in Overwatch 2 season 2

The launch of Overwatch 2’s second season is bringing with it some much-needed balance changes and adjustments. The full patch notes, which were released today alongside the seasonal update, contain nerfs for Sojourn. Her secondary fire’s headshot multiplier has been reduced while her Rail Gun is charged and its damage falloff has been increased, making her less dangerous at long ranges. To compensate, her primary fire damage has been increased, among other changes.
Gamespot

Diablo 4 Hands-On Preview

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Diablo 4 is quick to differentiate itself from its predecessors in almost every way, while intelligently iterating on new series staples with ideas that put freedom of play at the center.
Gamespot

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

By the developers of Life is Strange and Focus Entertainment, comes a brand new Action RPG. Ghosts are discussed and what seems to be a moral quandry about how they handle these or if banishing is the right choice. It seems you'll be able to utilize a ghost ally at the same time here. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases sometime at the end of 2023.
Gamespot

Destiny 2: Lightfall Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Cancel the apolcapyse with the latest chapter in Destiny 2 wiht Lightfall. Bungie gave us a closer look at the neon soaked world of the forthcoming expansion coming Feburary 28, 2023.
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - Ramattra Hero Guide

Overwatch 2 Season 2 has arrived, bringing a new map, a battle pass, and hero, Ramattra the tank. Ramattra is an Omnic leader, one who is afraid to use violence to protect his people. As a tank, Ramattra can switch forms depending on the situation, making him a flexible pick for most game modes. Here's everything you need to know to dominate in Overwatch 2 as Ramattra. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Engadget

Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players

Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Gamespot

Transformers: Reactivate Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards Trailer

Time to ride in on steel horse with the reveal trailer for Transformers: Reactivate’s latest trailer shown off at the Game Awards. The trailer showed off the striking dystopian world of the Splash Damage’s upcoming online action game alongside a haunting cover of Bon Jovi’s Wanted Dead of Alive.
Gamespot

Get 10 PC Games For Only $5, Including A Bunch Of Great Steam Deck Titles

Fanatical’s new Winter Bundle is the perfect way to treat your friends (or yourself) to some holiday PC gaming on the cheap. Rather than a batch of pre-selected games, customers build their own bundle by picking from a list of 21 indie games perfectly suited for long nights of cozy gaming. Many of the eligible games are playable on Steam Deck, too.
Gamespot

Death Stranding 2 Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Should we have connected? That’s the question asked as Hideo Kojima showed off the sequel to Death Stranding with his uniquely cinematic flair. The trailer also confirmed Norman Reedus returning for the sequel, as well as Elle Fanning’s involvement.
dotesports.com

How to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2

Several weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 require the player to hit longshots to unlock them. These longshot challenges appear for weapons like snipers, assault rifles, submachine guns, and marksman rifles at different points of the camo grind. But each of the weapons requires a different distance to count as a longshot kill since not all of them have the same range.
Gamespot

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's gameplay trailer premiered at The Game Awards. In it, Captain Titus went head-to-head with wave after wave of alien lifeforms called Tyranids. Space Marine 2, developed by Saber Interactive, is a long-awaited sequel to the 2011 Space Marine game. The trailer mostly showcased the fast-paced...
Gamespot

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

The order is gone in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor sees you controlling a Jedi in this 3rd person action game with a full range of Jedi abilities at your disposal. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor releases March 17, 2023.
Gamespot

Sky: Children Of The Light Is Out Now On PlayStation

Journey spiritual successor Sky: Children of the Light is available from today on PlayStation consoles. The free-to-play game is already available on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch, and new players on PlayStation will be able to play alongside veterans from other platforms. Thatgamecompany has marked the release of Sky on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy