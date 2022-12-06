Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Manchester United: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) _ Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.2 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share. The soccer club...
MySanAntonio
Broadcom Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.36 billion. The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $7.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $10.45 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for December 8, 2022 : COST, AVGO, LULU, COO, MTN, DOCU, RH, CHWY, PHR, MANU, DOMO, CURV
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 5.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 33.45 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.
Zacks.com
Why Helmerich & Payne (HP) Has Stumbled Post Q4 Earnings
HP - Free Report) has lost 9.2% since its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 16. The negative response could be attributed to a lack of positive surprise on the earnings front. What Did Helmerich & Payne’s Earnings Unveil?. Helmerich & Payne reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th
ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.0152, or 1.95%, to $0.795. The Muscle Maker Inc. has recorded 15,586 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Pokemoto Crosses Milestone of 50 Franchise Agreements Signed.
JJill Reports Q3 Earnings Above Street View
JJill Inc JILL reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1% year-on-year to $150.20 million, beating the consensus of $148.40 million. Total company comparable sales decreased by 1.2%. Direct to consumer net sales rose 0.4% Y/Y. Gross profit grew 0.5% Y/Y to $105 million, and the gross margin expanded 100...
NASDAQ
Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Avid Bioservices (CDMO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this contract manufacturer would post...
Zacks.com
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Provides Financial Guidance for 2023
KMI - Free Report) provided a glimpse of its financial guidance for 2023. For 2023, the leading midstream energy infrastructure provider expects to generate earnings of $1.12 per share, flat to its year-end 2022 estimate. Kinder Morgan anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $7.7 billion...
NASDAQ
Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Oracle's (ORCL) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?
ORCL - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 12 after market close. For second-quarter fiscal 2023, Oracle anticipates total revenue growth rate, including Cerner, on a year-over-year basis, in the range of 15-17% at USD and 21-23% at cc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.04 billion, indicating a16.19% increase on a year-over-year basis.
Kohl’s Pulls Outlook, Reports 60% Profit Decline
Kohl’s Corp. pulled its outlook for the year and reported sharp declines in third-quarter sales and profits, as the company heads into the crucial holiday season looking for a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing Michelle Gass. The retailer, whose customer has been hit hard by ultra...
msn.com
Is This Dividend Growth Stock a Buy?
Economic concerns ranging from elevated inflation to interest rate hikes have heavily weighed on financial markets this year. This explains why the S&P 500 index has dropped over 17% so far in 2022. But many stocks have outperformed the index during this time, especially in healthcare. Down just 11% to...
NASDAQ
Domo (DOMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Domo (DOMO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
Zacks.com
Thor (THO) Shares Dip Despite Q1 Earnings Beat on Glum '23 View
THO - Free Report) delivered mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues from North American Motorized and European RVs segments. This marked the 11th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago profit of $4.34 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,108.1 million for the quarter under review, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,117 million. The top line also fell 21.5% year over year.
NASDAQ
Phreesia (PHR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Phreesia (PHR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.76 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.88. This compares to loss of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.64%. A...
