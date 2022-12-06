Read full article on original website
49ers get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the injury will force the quarterback to miss the remainder of the season. That may not be the case, after all.
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
Sources: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo might be OK for playoffs
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't need surgery on his broken foot and could return in seven to eight weeks, opening the door to a possible playoff return, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
49ers Share New Details On Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury, Recovery Timeline
When reports surfaced yesterday that injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may return for the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers fanbase was elated. This would mean the Niners not having to rely on the likes of Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson in meaningful postseason games. Moreover, Jimmy G's return ...
Jimmy Garappolo could return to 49ers for playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Niners fans may have some hope for the playoffs as their starting quarterback does not need foot surgery, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jimmy Garoppolo has a "lisfranc injury, and if rehab goes smoothly, he could have a chance to return in 7-8 weeks," said Schefter. This would line up perfectly The post Jimmy Garappolo could return to 49ers for playoffs appeared first on KION546.
49ers not optimistic about possible Garoppolo return
The San Francisco 49ers are not counting on getting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back for a possible playoff run even after getting the favorable news that he wouldn't require surgery on his broken left foot
Mike Williams (ankle) limited in Chargers' Wednesday practice
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Today's designation was estimated after the Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps versus a Miami Dolphins team ranked 14th (27.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Williams is unable to suit up in Week 14.
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
Rams claim quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday,. Mayfield will join his third career team after several injuries occurred to their quarterback depth. Expect the 27-year old to at least play a backup role behind Bryce Perkins if Wolford were to miss any time with current neck discomfort.
Cowboys Target OBJ 'Ticking Time Bomb,' Knee Could 'Explode' After 'Botched' Surgery
Cowboys concerned? OBJ's previous surgery was 'botched' ... 'His knee was a ticking time bomb.' ... waiting to 'explode,' per a report.
Report: QB Jimmy Garoppolo won't need foot surgery, could return in playoffs
The 49ers may get QB Jimmy Garoppolo back in 2022. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday reported that doctors concluded the broken foot Garoppolo suffered in Week 13 against Miami won’t require surgery, making it possible for him to return in seven or eight weeks. Of course, a seven...
Tyreek Hill (illness) DNP for Dolphins on Thursday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill was added to the injury report with an illness on Thursday and was absent from practice. Assuming he is able to return to practice on Friday, Hill should be good to go against the Chargers. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information. Jaylen Waddle (leg) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
Giants' Saquon Barkley (neck) limited on Thursday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (neck) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley was added to the injury report with a neck issue on Thursday and logged a limited practice. Friday's practice report will provide more information, it's possible this is just some mid-week maintenance for Barkley. Keep an eye on his practice participation tomorrow.
Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) limited on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins was added to the injury report with a hamstring on Thursday and logged a limited practice. The exact severity of the injury is unknown, but a mid-week downgrade is never a good sign. Friday's practice report will provide more information. If Higgins misses any time, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd could see an increase in targets.
Kyle Shanahan issues caution about Jimmy Garoppolo injury comeback
One report on Tuesday increased optimism that Jimmy Garoppolo could make an unlikely return in the playoffs despite breaking his foot on Sunday. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, however, downplayed that possibility a day later. Shanahan said Wednesday that there is a “way outside chance” of Garoppolo returning at...
D'Onta Foreman (foot) returns to Panthers practice Thursday
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (foot) was a limited participant at practice on Thursday. Foreman was upgraded after being held out of Wednesday's practice. He should be fine for Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard will likely take over in a three-down role if Foreman suffers a setback. Foreman has at least 24 carries in three of the last five games, but he has 11 or fewer in the other two, so game script is a key factor for his workload. Per numberFire's NFL Heat Map, the Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs versus the Seahawks in Week 14.
Steelers' Najee Harris (oblique) DNP on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Harris is dealing with an oblique injury and was unable to practice on Wednesday. A return to practice on Thursday would be a good sign and have him on track to play against the Ravens on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains idle at Ravens practice Thursday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Thursday. Jackson remained out for a second straight day and it remains unlikely that he will suit up for Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tyler Huntley is expected to start for the Ravens on Sunday. In relief of Jackson last week, Huntley completed 27 of 32 attempts for 187 yards and an interception, and he added 10 carries for 41 yards and a score.
