Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL

According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
KION News Channel 5/46

Jimmy Garappolo could return to 49ers for playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Niners fans may have some hope for the playoffs as their starting quarterback does not need foot surgery, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jimmy Garoppolo has a "lisfranc injury, and if rehab goes smoothly, he could have a chance to return in 7-8 weeks," said Schefter. This would line up perfectly The post Jimmy Garappolo could return to 49ers for playoffs appeared first on KION546.
Mike Williams (ankle) limited in Chargers' Wednesday practice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Today's designation was estimated after the Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps versus a Miami Dolphins team ranked 14th (27.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Williams is unable to suit up in Week 14.
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
Rams claim quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday,. Mayfield will join his third career team after several injuries occurred to their quarterback depth. Expect the 27-year old to at least play a backup role behind Bryce Perkins if Wolford were to miss any time with current neck discomfort.
Tyreek Hill (illness) DNP for Dolphins on Thursday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill was added to the injury report with an illness on Thursday and was absent from practice. Assuming he is able to return to practice on Friday, Hill should be good to go against the Chargers. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information. Jaylen Waddle (leg) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
Giants' Saquon Barkley (neck) limited on Thursday

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (neck) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley was added to the injury report with a neck issue on Thursday and logged a limited practice. Friday's practice report will provide more information, it's possible this is just some mid-week maintenance for Barkley. Keep an eye on his practice participation tomorrow.
Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) limited on Thursday

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins was added to the injury report with a hamstring on Thursday and logged a limited practice. The exact severity of the injury is unknown, but a mid-week downgrade is never a good sign. Friday's practice report will provide more information. If Higgins misses any time, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd could see an increase in targets.
D'Onta Foreman (foot) returns to Panthers practice Thursday

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (foot) was a limited participant at practice on Thursday. Foreman was upgraded after being held out of Wednesday's practice. He should be fine for Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard will likely take over in a three-down role if Foreman suffers a setback. Foreman has at least 24 carries in three of the last five games, but he has 11 or fewer in the other two, so game script is a key factor for his workload. Per numberFire's NFL Heat Map, the Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs versus the Seahawks in Week 14.
Steelers' Najee Harris (oblique) DNP on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Harris is dealing with an oblique injury and was unable to practice on Wednesday. A return to practice on Thursday would be a good sign and have him on track to play against the Ravens on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains idle at Ravens practice Thursday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Thursday. Jackson remained out for a second straight day and it remains unlikely that he will suit up for Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tyler Huntley is expected to start for the Ravens on Sunday. In relief of Jackson last week, Huntley completed 27 of 32 attempts for 187 yards and an interception, and he added 10 carries for 41 yards and a score.
