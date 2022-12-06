Crews help remove driver from vehicle after crash on I-391 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover crash involving two vehicles on 391 near exit 4 in Chicopee, left one person in the hospital.

State Police Trooper James DeAngelis told 22News, the accident started as a rear-end collision on I-391 around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle that hit the rear end of the second vehicle drove into the tree line after the accident.

The driver of the vehicle was pinned between a tree and the vehicle. Chicopee crews were called to assist in removing the driver. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for his injuries. There were no injuries reported in the second vehicle.

The right lane of the northbound side of I-391 near Exit 4 was closed for an extended period of time due to the accident. The lane has since reopened.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.