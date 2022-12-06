Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Manchester United: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) _ Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.2 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share. The soccer club...
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for December 8, 2022 : COST, AVGO, LULU, COO, MTN, DOCU, RH, CHWY, PHR, MANU, DOMO, CURV
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 5.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 33.45 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
MySanAntonio
Lululemon: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $255.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of $2. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback
Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
Zacks.com
Why Helmerich & Payne (HP) Has Stumbled Post Q4 Earnings
HP - Free Report) has lost 9.2% since its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 16. The negative response could be attributed to a lack of positive surprise on the earnings front. What Did Helmerich & Payne’s Earnings Unveil?. Helmerich & Payne reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income...
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Woonsocket Call
CryptoNewsBreaks – Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York City, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Among the highlights, the company reported $9.1 million in bitcoin mining revenue for the third quarter and $164.7 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, 2022. “We are pleased to report that Bit Digital produced 429 bitcoin during the third quarter of 2022, representing sequential growth of over 115% over the second quarter. This growth highlights our continued progress as our active hash rate increased to 1.35 EH, compared to 0.75 EH at the end of June. We continue to work towards our goal of full fleet deployment; however, we will only seek to rack our miners if the economics present an acceptable return from doing so. We strive to maximize returns rather than growth, and to avoid the pitfalls of unbridled expansion that have impaired several participants across the sector,” Bit Digital management was quoted as saying in the press release. “Our hosting portfolio expanded during the quarter with the addition of a new 5 MW hosting agreement with a provider in Canada at a location that is primarily hydro powered. Securing the most economic and ecofriendly hosting remains a top priority for the company. We are actively evaluating several new hosting opportunities and continue to strategically target smaller sites to minimize both site and counterparty risk.”
Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
Zacks.com
Thor (THO) Shares Dip Despite Q1 Earnings Beat on Glum '23 View
THO - Free Report) delivered mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues from North American Motorized and European RVs segments. This marked the 11th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago profit of $4.34 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,108.1 million for the quarter under review, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,117 million. The top line also fell 21.5% year over year.
JJill Reports Q3 Earnings Above Street View
JJill Inc JILL reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1% year-on-year to $150.20 million, beating the consensus of $148.40 million. Total company comparable sales decreased by 1.2%. Direct to consumer net sales rose 0.4% Y/Y. Gross profit grew 0.5% Y/Y to $105 million, and the gross margin expanded 100...
Kohl’s Pulls Outlook, Reports 60% Profit Decline
Kohl’s Corp. pulled its outlook for the year and reported sharp declines in third-quarter sales and profits, as the company heads into the crucial holiday season looking for a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing Michelle Gass. The retailer, whose customer has been hit hard by ultra...
NASDAQ
Domo (DOMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Domo (DOMO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
NASDAQ
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Casey's General Stores (CASY) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.23%. A...
Zacks.com
Fastenal's (FAST) Average Daily Sales Rise 10.2% in November
FAST - Free Report) recently released its November sales report, wherein average daily sales grew 10.2% to $27.5 million, moderating sequentially. In October 2022, daily sales registered 13.6% growth, whereas the same had witnessed 13.2% growth in November 2021. Daily sales, on a constant currency basis, were up 11% last...
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.0152, or 1.95%, to $0.795. The Muscle Maker Inc. has recorded 15,586 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Pokemoto Crosses Milestone of 50 Franchise Agreements Signed.
Brown-Forman Corporation Class B (NYSE:BF.B) Misses Earnings Expectations
Brown-Forman Corporation Class B (NYSE:BF.B) stock fell 0.42% (As on December 8, 11:35:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the second quarter of FY 23. On an organic basis, net sales were up 16% from the prior-year level. Sales benefited from strong consumer demand for its brands and sustained brand investments. BF.B is benefiting from recent acquisitions, product innovation and strategic relationships. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Brown-Forman’s gross profit amounted to $613 million, improving 4% year over year. On an organic basis, the gross profit rose 13%. Meanwhile, the gross margin contracted 330 basis points (bps) to 56%. The gross margin decline can be attributed to the impact of input cost inflation, elevated costs resulting from supply-chain disruptions and adverse currency rates. These were partly negated by a favorable price/mix and the removal of the EU and the U.K. tariffs on American whiskey. The operating income declined 2% year over year to $313 million on a reported basis. The organic operating income increased 8%. The operating margin contracted 360 bps to 28.7% in the fiscal second quarter. The company ended the first half of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,087 million and long-term debt of $1,974 million. Its total shareholders’ equity was $3,040 million. As of Oct 31, 2022, BF.B generated $316 million in cash from operating activities.
NASDAQ
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Down
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL delivered mixed first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 28, 2022) results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2023
Global-e offers real value for client companies that are looking for new ways to generate sales. Revolve Group stock is using technology to balance costs and growth. Portillo's is a new stock that's performing well and has tons of room to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2022: MSFT,ATVI,CIEN,HCP,EGHT
Technology stocks continued their market-leading advance Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.5%. In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) was 1% higher in late trading after the Federal Trade Commission Thursday filed suit seeking to block the tech giant...
Comments / 0