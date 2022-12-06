ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 12/6/2022

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Stocks fell again on Wall Street, extending the market's recent string of losses.

Investors are worried that the Federal Reserve will need to keep applying the brakes to the economy in order to get inflation under control, raising the risk of a sharp recession.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 57.58 points, or 1.4%, to 3,941.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 350.76 points, or 1%, to 33,596.34.

The Nasdaq fell 225.05 points, or 2%, to 11,014.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.65 points, or 1.5%, to 1,812.58.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 130.44 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is down 833.54 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 446.61 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 80.26 points, or 4.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 824.92 points, or 17.3%.

The Dow is down 2,741.96 points, or 7.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,630.08 points, or 29.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 432.74 points, or 19.3%.

