OffenseDefenseSpecial TeamsGoaltendingHOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa BayWrap Up. The Detroit Red Wings head into a matchup on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lighting. The Red Wings have not made any changes to their lines from Sunday when they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 4-2. The Red Wings got a goal from each of their four lines, getting goals from Austin Czarnik, Dominik Kubalik, Lucas Raymond, and Andrew Copp.
Mike Sullivan appreciates what an asset Bryan Rust is for the Pittsburgh Penguins. That Rust has top-six talent and a blue-collar work ethic, that he is versatile and responsible enough to be deployed in any situation. Which doesn’t necessarily mean that Sullivan is inclined to do that. Not if...
The Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-4) always seem to have a little drama. Despite winning their last two games in regulation with resounding performances, the Penguins could face trouble on Tuesday night with a shorthanded roster missing star centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins host the always tough but struggling Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-2) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.
Ron Hextall is pretty close to undefeated as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, often despite the noise surrounding him. Something was broken with the Penguins in late October and a few weeks in November. The penalty-kill was little more than a red cape for the charging bull of opposing power plays. The team lacked energy and had an odd air of indifference, bordering on arrogance, as it sank like a stone in the Eastern Conference standings.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith is set to return to the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday in Denver. Should he have to worry about protecting his teammate Charlie McAvoy?. That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston...
His teammates’ loud stick taps at the start of practice Thursday were an indication of how Kris Letang’s hockey family feels about him as he recovers from his second stroke. It’s just as heartfelt but a little different for the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman’s actual family. “Scary,...
The Pittsburgh Penguins, who were battling illnesses in the locker room, beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1, but they began the first period as if they were under the influence of some heavy cold medicine. The Penguins trailed 1-0, and Columbus clearly had the better of play with nearly twice...
With NBA, NHL, and college basketball games on the board tonight, now is a good time to take advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo that generates a $1,500 insured bet or a $100 free bet bonus. Caesars Sportsbook. CAESARS SPORTSBOOK MD. PROMO CODE:. PITTNOWPICS. SIGN UP BONUS. $1,500!. BET...
Not all of the hockey news today is sunshine. Jesse Puljujarvi is spiraling in Edmonton and wondering aloud if he should bail on the NHL. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Sam Poulin took a personal leave from the WBS Penguins due to a personal matter, and the Penguins asked that his privacy be respected. On the ice, we debated if Penguins GM Ron Hextall was wise to avoid the NHL trade market, Tage Thompson absolutely manhandled the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Brock Boeser’s agent is lining up teams for a deal.
The Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-4) needed a little warmup before they found their game and rhythm. After a sluggish first period, the Penguins flexed their superior talent and crisp game in a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bryan Rust was against the Penguins’ spark plug as he crashed the...
The adage in the NHL used to be that teams wanted to be in playoff position by U.S. Thanksgiving
It’ll be a matinee tilt for the Hawks to close out 2022.
PHILADELPHIA -- Alex Ovechkin scored twice for the Washington Capitals in a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Ovechkin's empty-net goals at 18:25 and 19:51 of the third period closed the scoring. The forward has 795 NHL goals and ranks third behind Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801).
New players who sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer will have access to a massive no-sweat first bet for Thursday Night Football. The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling to California to meet the Los Angeles Rams to kick off Week 14. Notably, this offer is available to players in all live states. Maryland players can grab $200 no matter what here, and Ohio players can pre-register now.
A live hockey game is one of the greatest experiences in sports and these three NHL arenas are absolutely worth an in-person visit. The NHL is one of the most unique of the major sports leagues in the world. So many things need to go right for a hockey team...
The Boston Bruins will welcome the Pittsburg Penguins to Fenway Park on January 2, 2023 for the annual NHL Winter Classic. With just less than a month away fans can still purchase tickets to the game on Jan. 2, 2023 on TNT. This will be the second Winter Classic at Fenway Park, making it the first venue to host twice.
