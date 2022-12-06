ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

One dead after crash on I-180 in Lycoming County

By Nico Rossi
 2 days ago

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Maryland woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County.

According to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, the woman, identified as 66-year-old, Mary Jane Spoonire, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was a passenger in the van involved in the fatal crash that occurred on November 29.

Pa state trooper charged with DUI while on duty

As the release reads, Spoonier’s husband was driving the van when he exited the emergency turnaround on I-180 into the eastbound lane where they were hit by a truck going in the same direction.

Coroner, Charles E. Kiessling Jr., says Spoonier died at 7:26 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, due to multiple blunt force injuries.

Wendy Charles
2d ago

this always hurts, but, near Christmas it even seems more so. Thoughts and prayers are so needed but we must keep the positive impact of such blessings all the time! I am truly sorry for these dear people. I will continue to keep them in my prayers for as long as our Lord tells me they are needed. ❤️ blessings and prayers 🙏

