Michael Cohen says Donald Trump should still be 'very uncomfortable' after he personally escaped conviction in the Trump Organization's tax fraud case
Cohen, Trump's onetime fixer, told Insider the conviction opened the door for more potential lawsuits against the former president and his family.
Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
Physical Attacks on Power Substations in Multiple States—Report
Tens of thousands are without power after gunfire damaged two power substations in North Carolina, adding to the number of such attacks across the U.S. in 2022.
Trump Organization's outside accountant testifies he 'would have had a heart attack' if he'd seen the 'secret' Christmas bonus lists
There was so much fuzzy math at Trump's company each holiday season, that an outside accountant told jurors "I'd have had a heart attack" if he'd known.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Prosecutor Alleges Donald Trump ‘Knew Exactly What Was Going on' With Exec's Tax Fraud Scheme
Donald Trump “knew exactly what was going on” with top Trump Organization executives who schemed for years to dodge taxes on company-paid perks, a prosecutor said Thursday, challenging defense claims that the former president was unaware of the plot at the heart of the company's tax fraud case.
Political experts don't think the Trump Org's felony status is enough to kill Donald Trump's chances in 2024
The Trump Organization was found criminally liable for its executives' tax fraud on Tuesday, facing up to $1.6 million in penalties and felony status.
Prosecutor: Evidence shows Trump ‘explicitly’ OK’d tax fraud
NEW YORK (AP) — In the end, it wasn’t a last-minute smoking gun but a prosecutor insisting that evidence shows Donald Trump was aware of a scheme that his Trump Organization’s executives hatched to avoid paying personal income taxes on millions of dollars worth of company-paid perks.
HuffPost
Ex-Trump Org CFO Says Trump's Sons Raised Pay After Learning Of Scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks?. They gave him a raise, according to testimony...
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg testifies that he got raise after Trump children discovered tax scheme
When Eric and Donald Trump Jr. discovered that former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was cheating on his taxes, he was not disciplined, Weisselberg testified Friday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals
The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
Trump Organization entities found guilty on all counts of tax fraud; Trump brands 'witch hunt,' vows appeal
Two entities with the Trump Organization have been found guilty on multiple charges of tax evasion in a scheme in which top executives avoided paying personal income taxes.
Loyal ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg is done testifying at Trump Org tax-fraud trial that Trump calls 'VERY UNFAIR!'
Trump "truthed" Friday that the prosecution case in the Trump Org tax-fraud trial "has fallen apart." Actually, the DA had perhaps its best day yet.
Trump Org hopes to win its Manhattan tax-fraud trial with an 'ignorance' defense — a Trump hallmark
At summations Thursday, defense lawyers will argue Donald Trump and his top executives were just too trusting or distracted to knowingly commit fraud.
DA in Trump Org closings accuses Donald Trump of 'sanctioning tax fraud' — and implies 1 witness was paid off
A Trump Org. prosecutor said his own star-witness was encouraged to "shade the truth" by his big Trump salary and potential for a $500,000 bonus.
kalkinemedia.com
Jury in Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial to begin deliberations
NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Jurors in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial are set to start deliberating on Monday, following four weeks of testimony and arguments about executive pay practices at Donald Trump's real estate company that prosecutors say amounted to a years-long criminal scheme. The former U.S....
POLITICO
Trump Org convicted
Guilty on all counts. A Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organization in a years-long tax fraud scheme, delivering guilty verdicts on each of 17 criminal charges brought against two units of the former president’s company. It took two days of deliberations, and careful consideration by a jury that asked...
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
