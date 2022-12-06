Read full article on original website
Apple sued by stalking victims over alleged AirTag tracking
Hundreds of stalking incidents have involved AirTags since their debut last year. Jonas Elia on UnsplashThe lawsuit argues that Apple has enabled abuse, stalking, and physical violence against victims.
Centre Daily
Women say exes used Apple AirTags as ‘weapon of choice’ to stalk them. They’re suing
After a woman broke up with her boyfriend of three months, he started harassing her online before using Apple AirTags to stalk her, she says. One day, the Texas woman received an iPhone notification alerting her to an unknown Apple AirTag nearby — and later found the device planted on her car near one of her tires, according to a new federal lawsuit. The AirTag, which is white and silver, was colored in with a Sharpie and tied up inside a plastic bag.
dallasexpress.com
Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft
Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
Leon Black accused of raping woman at Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
Former financier and Jeffrey Epstein associate Leon Black has been accused of raping a woman at Epstein's mansion back in 2002, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.
Bill Cosby, NBCUniversal Sued Over Rape Allegations Dating Back to ‘The Cosby Show’
Five women are suing Bill Cosby and multiple companies involved with The Cosby Show under a New York law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations on sexual assault claims. The suit alleges the companies facilitated sexual assault by “bestowing Bill Cosby with power or the appearance of power at The Cosby Show and beyond.” It also claims they knew or should have known that “Cosby was sexually abusing, assaulting, and/or battering women, including on their premises, but did nothing to stop it” and profited from the public perception that he was “America’s Dad.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBill Cosby Argues...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Used Instagram To Target Women and Teens Who He Then Raped And Tried To Extort, Los Angeles Police Said
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man described by police as a “serial rapist” has been arrested for allegedly preying on women and teenage girls using their own social media accounts over a period of two years, officials said Wednesday. Michael Neal Watson Jr. was arrested on Nov. 8 and...
Grandmother Sues Denver Detective After SWAT Raid Based On False “Ping” By iPhone
A Colorado grandmother is suing a Denver police detective who allegedly ordered a SWAT raid on her house after it was falsely “pinged” by an Apple device app. According to NBC News, the Apple “Find My” app, which is used to track Apple devices that may be lost or stolen, marked 77-year-old Ruby Johnson‘s home as the location of several stolen items.
An Arizona cult leader accused of taking more than 20 women and girls as wives 'constantly' said he wanted to kiss and touch his underage daughter, FBI says
The man told his underage daughter that "if his feelings were right, he would make her have a child," according to an FBI affidavit.
Polygamous leader had at least 20 wives, many of them minors, and punished disobedient followers, FBI says
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus...
Trump team finds two documents with classified markings in a Florida storage unit
Two documents with classified markings were found in a Florida storage unit during a search by a team hired by former President Donald Trump's lawyers, a person familiar with the situation told CNN.
Biden admin tells Supreme Court law protecting social media companies has limits
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration argued to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that social media giants like Google could in some instances have responsibility for user content, adopting a stance that could potentially undermine a federal law shielding companies from liability.
Federal judge denies Tesla's retrial request in case involving worker's claims of racism at factory in Fremont, California
The worker was initially awarded $137 million over the allegations, but a new trial has been set to determine the amount Tesla will have to pay.
papermag.com
Kim Kardashian Granted Restraining Order For 'Telepathic' Stalker
In the latest celebrity stalker news, Kim Kardashian has obtained a restraining order against a man who claimed to be able communicate with her telepathically. A Los Angeles court has granted Kim Kardashian a five-year order of protection against Andre Persaud, a man who had reportedly shown up to her home on multiple occasions, according to TMZ. Per the order, Persaud is forbidden from both contacting Kardashian or coming within 100 yards of her, as well as from owning or possessing any firearms in addition to turning over any he may already have.
Meta threatens to take news off Facebook over proposed legislation
Meta is threatening to take news off Facebook over a proposed bill that would force the tech giant to compensate news outlets for their content. Adi Robertson, senior reporter at The Verge, joins CBS News’ Elaine Quijano and Tanya Rivero to discuss.
Former Twitter employees have filed another lawsuit against the company, saying it laid off an unfair share of women workers
Former Twitter employees have filed four lawsuits against the company accusing it of various unfair termination and labor practices.
US labor officials say Apple violated the law by allegedly interrogating employees and holding mandatory meetings about unionization
The National Labor Relations Board said it will issue a formal complaint and schedule a hearing if Apple does not settle the charges.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Trump lawyers searched properties for classified material: report
Former President Trump’s legal team hired an outside group to search at least two of his properties for any remaining classified documents, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Trump Tower in New York and the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., were both searched in recent weeks, after a federal judge asked the former president’s lawyers…
3 of polygamous "prophet" leader's 20 wives charged with kidnapping: "These women have proven that they will stop at nothing"
Federal authorities on Wednesday charged three of a self-declared prophet's wives with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the polygamous group fled from state foster care. Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow appeared in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. They remain jailed and have...
