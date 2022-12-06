ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Centre Daily

Women say exes used Apple AirTags as ‘weapon of choice’ to stalk them. They’re suing

After a woman broke up with her boyfriend of three months, he started harassing her online before using Apple AirTags to stalk her, she says. One day, the Texas woman received an iPhone notification alerting her to an unknown Apple AirTag nearby — and later found the device planted on her car near one of her tires, according to a new federal lawsuit. The AirTag, which is white and silver, was colored in with a Sharpie and tied up inside a plastic bag.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft

Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Cosby, NBCUniversal Sued Over Rape Allegations Dating Back to ‘The Cosby Show’

Five women are suing Bill Cosby and multiple companies involved with The Cosby Show under a New York law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations on sexual assault claims. The suit alleges the companies facilitated sexual assault by “bestowing Bill Cosby with power or the appearance of power at The Cosby Show and beyond.” It also claims they knew or should have known that “Cosby was sexually abusing, assaulting, and/or battering women, including on their premises, but did nothing to stop it” and profited from the public perception that he was “America’s Dad.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBill Cosby Argues...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
papermag.com

Kim Kardashian Granted Restraining Order For 'Telepathic' Stalker

In the latest celebrity stalker news, Kim Kardashian has obtained a restraining order against a man who claimed to be able communicate with her telepathically. A Los Angeles court has granted Kim Kardashian a five-year order of protection against Andre Persaud, a man who had reportedly shown up to her home on multiple occasions, according to TMZ. Per the order, Persaud is forbidden from both contacting Kardashian or coming within 100 yards of her, as well as from owning or possessing any firearms in addition to turning over any he may already have.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
The Hill

Trump lawyers searched properties for classified material: report

Former President Trump’s legal team hired an outside group to search at least two of his properties for any remaining classified documents, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Trump Tower in New York and the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., were both searched in recent weeks, after a federal judge asked the former president’s lawyers…
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS News

3 of polygamous "prophet" leader's 20 wives charged with kidnapping: "These women have proven that they will stop at nothing"

Federal authorities on Wednesday charged three of a self-declared prophet's wives with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the polygamous group fled from state foster care. Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow appeared in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. They remain jailed and have...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
CBS News

CBS News

