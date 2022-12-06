Audit of runoff results scheduled for Dec. 14

CANTON — The Cherokee County elections department is holding a hand-count audit of Dec. 6 runoff election results Dec. 14.

Cherokee County Elections Director Anne Dover announced the time and date of the audit at the county’s elections board meeting Monday.

The audit will begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 14 at 1130 Bluffs Parkway in Canton.

The secretary of state’s office will tell the department which batches of ballots to count, Dover said. The Georgia State Election Board and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recommended the audit to all counties, Dover said. It was not mandated but encouraged.

The Cherokee elections board is scheduled to hold its certification of the runoff results meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday at 400 E. Main St. in Canton.