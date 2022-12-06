ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Pennsylvania Mom From Massachusetts Loses Cancer Battle At 36

By Mac Bullock
 2 days ago

A Pennsylvania wife, mother, and daughter, with Massachusetts roots, died of cancer Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to her obituary . She was 36.

Born in Boston, Laura Ann Cioffi Delp, was recently working as a program coordinator at staffing agency Yoh, and lived in Conshohocken with her husband of five years, Erik, and their 3-year-old daughter, Clara, her obituary says .

A lifelong athlete, Laura excelled in field hockey, softball, yoga, and eventually running, loved ones wrote. She met her future husband at the Blue Cross Broad Street Run in Philadelphia, a story she and Erik loved to recount, according to her obituary .

Laura and Erik enjoyed many travels together, visiting London and Paris for Valentine's Day, becoming engaged in Dublin, and touring Italy on their honeymoon, loved ones said.

Sweet Laura- oh how you will be missed. Doting mommy, devoted wife and friend, lover of life. Your positive, caring...

Posted by Carrie Delp on Thursday, November 24, 2022

She loved to read and bake, and was a friend to many who always saw the best in people, her obit says.

In addition to Erik and Clara, Laura is survived by parents Enrico and Margaret (Stewart) Cioffi, and many beloved siblings and in-laws, family members wrote.

Friends and loved ones celebrated Laura's life at a memorial service on Dec. 1.

To read Laura Cioffi Delp's full obituary, visit CiavarelliFuneralHomes.com.

