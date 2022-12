State police have identified a man and a woman killed in a car crash on I-91 in North Haven.



The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Brianna Sabol, 26, of Milford, and her passenger, Miguel Colon-Duffy Anton, 25, of Meriden, were both killed in the crash near Exit 12.

Police say Sabol drove her car down an embankment hitting a tree causing the car to catch fire.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.