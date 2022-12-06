ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Wanted For Stealing Puppy From Huntington Station Pet Store, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a 3-month-old puppy from a Huntington Station pet store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a 3-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store.

A man stole the male Havanese puppy from Selmer’s Pet Land in Huntington Station at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

He placed the dog in a backpack and left the store, which is located at 125 East Jericho Turnpike, SCPD said.

Police said the man may have fled the scene on a bicycle.

Authorities said the puppy is microchipped.

SCPD said the man is described as being about 5-foot-10 and was wearing a purple jacket and a yarmulke.

Detectives asked anyone with information on this incident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

