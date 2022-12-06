Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Suspect in 2019 on-camera Eastside Charleston murder sentenced to 50 years in prison
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Shannon Johnson, the man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old man after an argument on Hanover Street in 2019, was convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday following a four-day murder trial, according to Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson. A jury found...
abcnews4.com
Suspects charged with attempted murder, witness tampering in Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Two suspects are facing charges in connection to a shooting in Moncks Corner in November, town officials announced on Thursday. On Nov. 10, officers responded to Johnny Reb Drive for reports of a shooting, officials say. Officers found a home and two vehicles damaged by gunfire with "numerous" shell casings in the area.
abcnews4.com
Deputies investigating Woodside Manor shooting that left one injured, CCSO says
CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting in the Ladson area that left a man with minor injuries on Wednesday. Deputies said the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at 4516 Nestwood St., where a man said he was standing outside and then felt pain in his left foot.
abcnews4.com
Police arrest suspect accused of robbing bank in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Truist Bank on Highway 17. The incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 2, when police say Scott Tunis walked into the bank claiming what he was holding was a bomb and demanded money. Scott...
abcnews4.com
Information needed in deadly Kingstree-area shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting in November that left one person dead in the Kingstree area of the county. On Nov. 13, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The...
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh attorneys ask state to show how murders of wife, son are tied to financial crimes
WALTERBORO (WCIV) — If Alex Murdaugh's multi-million dollar financial crimes were somehow motive for him to murder his own wife and son, then Murdaugh's defense attorneys want state prosecutors to give a better explanation of that theory before Murdaugh goes to trial in January 2023. That's the crux of...
abcnews4.com
Student charged after fires started in bathrooms at Summerville High School, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:55pm): A juvenile student has been charged with second-degree arson after police determined fires were started in a bathroom on the first and second floor of Summerville High School on Wednesday, leading to the early dismissal of classes. The student was transported to the...
abcnews4.com
'We must work together': Student charged after bringing gun to Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A juvenile is facing charges after bringing an unloaded gun to Summerville High School on Thursday, officials say. Two school resource officers and a district security staff member were notified that a student was armed on campus, responded, and located the juvenile, according to a Summerville Police Department spokesperson.
abcnews4.com
CPD officer makes multiple drug arrest after conducting stop on careless driver
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the weekend, a Charleston Police Department reported an officer conducted a traffic stop for a careless driving infraction that led to multiple drugs recovered. CPD said during the stop, the officer smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which led to a...
abcnews4.com
2 arrested after meth found in stolen car in Georgetown Co.: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested on drug charges Monday after meth was found in a stolen vehicle in Georgetown County. Wesley Ramsey, 36, of Rochester, N.Y. and Chelsea O'Connell, 35, of Tilton, N.H. were charged after deputies found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
abcnews4.com
Inmate found dead at Williamsburg County Detention Center
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the circumstances surrounding an inmate found dead at the Williamsburg County Detention Center Monday morning, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office. At around 6:10 a.m., detention deputies contacted EMS after finding an inmate...
abcnews4.com
Georgetown men arrested with heroin, meth, crack cocaine during traffic stop, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of men are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgetown Police Department. At 2:17 p.m., officers pulled over a suspicious-looking gray SUV on Fraser Street driven by 55-year-old Hoyt Jeffery Scott High of Georgetown, police say. It appeared that Hoyt was fighting with his front-seat passenger, 51-year-old Georgetown resident David Callie Birt Jr.
abcnews4.com
2 Charleston Co. teens charged after traffic stop reveals 40 grams of weed in car: GPD
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown Police say two Charleston County residents were arrested Saturday after nearly 40 grams of marijuana and two handguns were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop. Terry Taylor Jr, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and unlawful...
abcnews4.com
SC State on lockdown after possible gun spotted
ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State University is on lockdown as campus police are currently searching for a man possibly carrying a gun on campus, according to campus officials. Students and employees are instructed to shelter in place until further notice. The man was described as wearing black pants...
abcnews4.com
Trailer containing $10k merchandise stolen from Verde parking lot, MPPD says
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant police reported a trailer was stolen from the Verde parking lot located at 730 Coleman Boulevard. Police said the manager of the store said the trailer was stolen between Nov. 27. and Dec. 3. MPPD reported the manager said the trailer was...
abcnews4.com
Charleston police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Meeting Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Meeting Street was closed at Market Street for a crash involving a pedestrian, the Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday evening just before 8:20 p.m. Police were at the scene and investigating the circumstances of the collision. The status of the pedestrian was not immediately released.
abcnews4.com
New BCSD deputy superintendent featured in SC superintendent-elect's Transition Committee
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Superintendent of Education-Elect Ellen Weaver announced on Thursday the newly appointed members of a transition committee chosen to help "set the agenda for 2023 and beyond." Among the 28 committee members is Karen Whitley, who was announced as Berkeley County School District...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man killed in motorcycle crash on I-26 EB by Aviation Avenue, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed after crashing on I-26 Eastbound by Aviation Avenue around 5:43 a.m. on Thursday. Thursday afternoon, the Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Paul Kline, 43, of Goose Creek. SCHP reported a motorcycle and...
abcnews4.com
'God was with him': Neighbor responds to home explosion in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A home explosion sent shocks and tremors for miles throughout the Lowcountry. Trash and debris is all that's left after the fire Monday night. The homeowner is in the hospital recovering from injuries. Neighbors said they felt the explosion in their homes, and they're...
abcnews4.com
All lanes closed on Ashley Phosphate Road for 3-car crash; Police, EMS on scene
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency officials are on the scene of a crash on Ashley Phosphate Road involving three vehicles. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., North Charleston Fire Department tweeted that all lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road between Pepperdam Avenue and Industry Drive are closed. Police and EMS are...
