Goose Creek, SC

abcnews4.com

Police arrest suspect accused of robbing bank in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Truist Bank on Highway 17. The incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 2, when police say Scott Tunis walked into the bank claiming what he was holding was a bomb and demanded money. Scott...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Information needed in deadly Kingstree-area shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting in November that left one person dead in the Kingstree area of the county. On Nov. 13, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

2 arrested after meth found in stolen car in Georgetown Co.: Deputies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested on drug charges Monday after meth was found in a stolen vehicle in Georgetown County. Wesley Ramsey, 36, of Rochester, N.Y. and Chelsea O'Connell, 35, of Tilton, N.H. were charged after deputies found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Inmate found dead at Williamsburg County Detention Center

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the circumstances surrounding an inmate found dead at the Williamsburg County Detention Center Monday morning, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office. At around 6:10 a.m., detention deputies contacted EMS after finding an inmate...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown men arrested with heroin, meth, crack cocaine during traffic stop, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of men are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgetown Police Department. At 2:17 p.m., officers pulled over a suspicious-looking gray SUV on Fraser Street driven by 55-year-old Hoyt Jeffery Scott High of Georgetown, police say. It appeared that Hoyt was fighting with his front-seat passenger, 51-year-old Georgetown resident David Callie Birt Jr.
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

SC State on lockdown after possible gun spotted

ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State University is on lockdown as campus police are currently searching for a man possibly carrying a gun on campus, according to campus officials. Students and employees are instructed to shelter in place until further notice. The man was described as wearing black pants...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Meeting Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Meeting Street was closed at Market Street for a crash involving a pedestrian, the Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday evening just before 8:20 p.m. Police were at the scene and investigating the circumstances of the collision. The status of the pedestrian was not immediately released.
CHARLESTON, SC

