AZFamily
City of Phoenix gets $1 million grant to expand South Central Light Rail system
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix has received a $1 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to expand the South-Central/Downtown hub light rail. The project is one of 19 to receive a portion of the $13.1 million given to 14 states. The extension will spread five miles...
Buck & Rider’s eatery expansion adds challenges, but exec says it's worth it
Opening a second, larger location of any restaurant concept can be tricky for a restaurateur. The upcoming expansion of Buck & Rider required solving a set of international logistics problems.
AZFamily
Progress of Prop 400 in the Valley adds hundreds of new miles of freeways, street projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Since Proposition 400 was approved in 2004, the Valley has seen 410 miles of new freeway, 252 miles of street projects, millions of bus service miles and more. That’s according to the 2022 Annual Report on the Status of the Implementation of Prop. 400. “The...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Maricopa County launches interactive roadway tool
Maricopa County residents can now report non-emergency county roadway concerns through a new app. See a pothole, overgrown vegetation or graffiti on a roadway that is owned and maintained by Maricopa County? Upload a photo to the Notify MCDOT app or website to report it directly to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council approves plan to reduce speed limit in 3 locations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cars fly by every day, some faster than others. “People drive really fast,” said Phoenix resident Thomas Merck. “70, sometimes 80 miles an hour. It’s scary fast.” A section of Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix, between 7th Street and 18th Street, can be downright dangerous. A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash just a few months ago.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix needs lifeguards, ups incentive to $3000 for certification
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Phoenix is looking for lifeguards and is now offering a $3,000 signing bonus to boost its 2023 Certified Aquatics Staff. The city offered $2,500 for the prior swimming season. Anyone interested is encouraged to get certified now before interviewing starts in March.
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Paradise Valley governing board votes on recommendations for $14 million budget shortfall
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After nearly a month of recommendations from both district assistant superintendents and the budget task force, the Paradise Valley Unified School District governing board made their decisions surrounding ways to address the $14 million budget shortfall. The board made one change to recommendations presented...
AZFamily
Phoenix city leader's proposed plan to sell seized guns placed on hold
Let it snow! The high country turned into a winter wonderland on Wednesday. Two people have life-threatening injuries and two others have non-life-threatening injuries. Local businesses connect with Super Bowl officials for events. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Local businesses want in on some of that Super Bowl money leading...
scottsdale.org
Banner loses land bid
Banner Health’s plan for a 300-bed hospital and medical center at the northeast corner of Hayden Road and the Loop 101 is a non-starter. Banner Health had hoped to build the facility in the Scottsdale Airpark but lost auction for the 48 acres of State Trust Land for the project to a competitor, HonorHealth.
For Black Families in Phoenix, Child Welfare Investigations Are a Constant Threat
One in three Black children in Maricopa County, Arizona, faced a child welfare investigation over a five-year period, leaving many families in a state of dread. Some parents are pushing back.
azbigmedia.com
3 things to know about Phoenix residential real estate market
In recent months, reports have cited Phoenix as a residential real estate market that’s finally lowering home prices after almost two full years on a steep incline. Realtor.com reports the Valley as a cooling market for buyers with the median home list price dropping 9.9% from June to September of this year. However, the September 2022 list price was still 4.4% higher than it was in September of 2021, proving the city of Phoenix continues to be on the cutting edge of real estate.
azbigmedia.com
How Prop 400 extension could improve traffic, air quality
Arizona Forward collaborated with the Maricopa Association of Governments to educate the public about the how the veto of Proposition 400 is risking air quality, officials said. The goal of extendingProp 400 is to give funding for projects like extending the freeways or expanding the bus transit routes. However, on...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Gould pushing for lawsuit against Maricopa County￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County and the State of Arizona have certified the November 8 general election results, but that doesn’t mean the party’s over. The Board of Supervisors will consider potential litigation nine days before Christmas. to consider bringing a lawsuit against Maricopa County, the Arizona...
AZFamily
Phoenix to reduce speed limits to combat car crashes
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Memorial growing in Surprise for 2 teen boys killed in crash. Updated: 1...
AZFamily
Maricopa County election officials set to begin automatic recount on Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly a month after Election Day, Maricopa County elections officials will begin recounting votes in three close contests on Wednesday. All 15 Arizona counties will go through the same automatic recount process in the race for Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction. The race for state representative in Legislative District 13 is a recount that impacts only Maricopa County.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?
Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
Valley contractor ordered to pay $2.6M for unpaid overtime
PHOENIX — The U.S. Labor Department is looking for current and former workers of a Tempe-based construction contractor that allegedly withheld overtime wages and falsified time records. A federal judge in Arizona has recently approved a judgment against Valley Wide Plastering Construction Inc. that requires the company to pay...
KTAR.com
Valley contractor owes employees $2.6M in wages, damages in settlement
PHOENIX — A Phoenix-area construction contractor agreed to pay $2.6 million in back wages and damages as part of a settlement reached last month, authorities said. Tempe-based Valley Wide Plastering Construction Inc. was sued for violating federal overtime, record-keeping and retaliation regulations, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a press release Tuesday.
santansun.com
Data company buys Chandler building for $115M
A Texas data center company has shelled out $115 million for a nearly half-million-square-foot office building in the Continuum business park in Chandler. Aligned Adaptive Data Centers bought the 456,122-square-foot building at 2501 S. Price Road near Dobson Road as part of an effort to expand its Phoenix Metro footprint with two “mega campuses.”
