Phoenix, AZ

queencreeksuntimes.com

Maricopa County launches interactive roadway tool

Maricopa County residents can now report non-emergency county roadway concerns through a new app. See a pothole, overgrown vegetation or graffiti on a roadway that is owned and maintained by Maricopa County? Upload a photo to the Notify MCDOT app or website to report it directly to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix City Council approves plan to reduce speed limit in 3 locations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cars fly by every day, some faster than others. “People drive really fast,” said Phoenix resident Thomas Merck. “70, sometimes 80 miles an hour. It’s scary fast.” A section of Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix, between 7th Street and 18th Street, can be downright dangerous. A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash just a few months ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix city leader's proposed plan to sell seized guns placed on hold

PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Banner loses land bid

Banner Health’s plan for a 300-bed hospital and medical center at the northeast corner of Hayden Road and the Loop 101 is a non-starter. Banner Health had hoped to build the facility in the Scottsdale Airpark but lost auction for the 48 acres of State Trust Land for the project to a competitor, HonorHealth.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 things to know about Phoenix residential real estate market

In recent months, reports have cited Phoenix as a residential real estate market that’s finally lowering home prices after almost two full years on a steep incline. Realtor.com reports the Valley as a cooling market for buyers with the median home list price dropping 9.9% from June to September of this year. However, the September 2022 list price was still 4.4% higher than it was in September of 2021, proving the city of Phoenix continues to be on the cutting edge of real estate.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How Prop 400 extension could improve traffic, air quality

Arizona Forward collaborated with the Maricopa Association of Governments to educate the public about the how the veto of Proposition 400 is risking air quality, officials said. The goal of extendingProp 400 is to give funding for projects like extending the freeways or expanding the bus transit routes. However, on...
PHOENIX, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Gould pushing for lawsuit against Maricopa County￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County and the State of Arizona have certified the November 8 general election results, but that doesn’t mean the party’s over. The Board of Supervisors will consider potential litigation nine days before Christmas. to consider bringing a lawsuit against Maricopa County, the Arizona...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix to reduce speed limits to combat car crashes

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County election officials set to begin automatic recount on Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly a month after Election Day, Maricopa County elections officials will begin recounting votes in three close contests on Wednesday. All 15 Arizona counties will go through the same automatic recount process in the race for Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction. The race for state representative in Legislative District 13 is a recount that impacts only Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?

Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley contractor ordered to pay $2.6M for unpaid overtime

PHOENIX — The U.S. Labor Department is looking for current and former workers of a Tempe-based construction contractor that allegedly withheld overtime wages and falsified time records. A federal judge in Arizona has recently approved a judgment against Valley Wide Plastering Construction Inc. that requires the company to pay...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley contractor owes employees $2.6M in wages, damages in settlement

PHOENIX — A Phoenix-area construction contractor agreed to pay $2.6 million in back wages and damages as part of a settlement reached last month, authorities said. Tempe-based Valley Wide Plastering Construction Inc. was sued for violating federal overtime, record-keeping and retaliation regulations, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a press release Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Data company buys Chandler building for $115M

A Texas data center company has shelled out $115 million for a nearly half-million-square-foot office building in the Continuum business park in Chandler. Aligned Adaptive Data Centers bought the 456,122-square-foot building at 2501 S. Price Road near Dobson Road as part of an effort to expand its Phoenix Metro footprint with two “mega campuses.”
CHANDLER, AZ

