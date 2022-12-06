ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Another ranking, another bad spot for Alabama

First, the somewhat good news – Alabama is not alone. There is abundant evidence that there’s a growing lack of political engagement in America. In 2020, In 2020, while a record 155 million Americans voted, that figure only accounts for 66.8% of the voting-age population. Statistics get even worse for mid-term elections.
AL.com

Alabama to release high-demand bourbons, whiskeys Saturday at 8 ABC stores

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.
95.3 The Bear

10 Words That Should Be Banned In West Alabama

According to Merriam-Webster, the word of 2022 is... @ikedaniel7 #wordoftheyear ♬ original sound - Dallas. Yes, that's the word. For more on this, let's go to Essential Mastery:. *From Twitter/Essential Mastery. OK, this led me to think about some words that should be killed off as we head into...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your friends or family from time to time and you also happen to live in Alabama then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
95.3 The Bear

Temperature Guide: How Warm Will it Get This Weekend in Alabama?

It’s incredibly warm. Actually, it is too warm for some Alabamians that are trying to get into the holiday spirit. However, there is good news in the future for those wanting colder temperatures. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “global models continue to show signals for below average temperatures across the Deep South (and much of the nation) as we approach Christmas.”
wvtm13.com

Alabama seeing hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every day

State health leaders in Alabama reported hundreds of new COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, there were 5,807 new cases of COVID-19 in Alabama this week. In addition, there were 30 new deaths reported, and the positivity rate is up slightly to 9.9%. ADPH...
wvtm13.com

Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022

Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
95.3 The Bear

Expect Close to Record December Temps in Alabama this Week

December warmth is the topic for this week. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “temperatures will flirt with record highs across Alabama this week, especially Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the mid-70s.”. A "front will be moving slowly northward as a warm...
AL.com

Alabama lawmakers must allocate an extra $2.7 billion in unexpected education funding

Alabama lawmakers will wrestle with an unusual problem when the next legislative session starts in March: How to allocate an unexpected $2.7 billion in tax revenue. That could mean rebates for taxpayers, modest tax cuts, one-time investments in education and programs and possibly a change in the way Alabama funds K-12 education, according to leaders of the House and Senate education budget committees.
