Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Girl Crushes Controversial Superstar Andrew Tate In Videos
Well, Alabama is simply ruling TikTok this year. The newest star is a gorgeous girl from, of course, Alabama (where else?) is going viral with a new video all over social media. I guess the pretty little Alabama girl has, one of the most-hated/talked-about men online, Andrew Tate, to thank...
Alabama COVID hospitalizations on the rise again after Thanksgiving
Alabama topped 300 COVID hospitalizations this week for the first time in months, as the coronavirus and influenza have combined to create a surge of respiratory viral infection in the state. Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since Oct. 1, and there are more than twice as many...
Another ranking, another bad spot for Alabama
First, the somewhat good news – Alabama is not alone. There is abundant evidence that there’s a growing lack of political engagement in America. In 2020, In 2020, while a record 155 million Americans voted, that figure only accounts for 66.8% of the voting-age population. Statistics get even worse for mid-term elections.
Alabama to release high-demand bourbons, whiskeys Saturday at 8 ABC stores
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.
10 Words That Should Be Banned In West Alabama
According to Merriam-Webster, the word of 2022 is... @ikedaniel7 #wordoftheyear ♬ original sound - Dallas. Yes, that's the word. For more on this, let's go to Essential Mastery:. *From Twitter/Essential Mastery. OK, this led me to think about some words that should be killed off as we head into...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your friends or family from time to time and you also happen to live in Alabama then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Temperature Guide: How Warm Will it Get This Weekend in Alabama?
It’s incredibly warm. Actually, it is too warm for some Alabamians that are trying to get into the holiday spirit. However, there is good news in the future for those wanting colder temperatures. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “global models continue to show signals for below average temperatures across the Deep South (and much of the nation) as we approach Christmas.”
wvtm13.com
Alabama seeing hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every day
State health leaders in Alabama reported hundreds of new COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, there were 5,807 new cases of COVID-19 in Alabama this week. In addition, there were 30 new deaths reported, and the positivity rate is up slightly to 9.9%. ADPH...
Coin Circulating In Alabama And Georgia Worth Thousands In Cash
We have all, at some point, looked at a handful of change and hoped to find any state quarters we could. Until they became the normal-looking quarter for us, we would get excited if we found one for a state we have been to. Some people began to collect all...
How 155 angry white men chained Alabama to its Confederate past
Time travel in Alabama can be a dangerous thing, and we just got off on the wrong stop. This is Dexter Avenue, all right. The Alabama capitol is here but no monuments yet. The trees are sparse and behind us is a new building still called by its original name, the Second Colored Baptist Church.
A plant’s emissions, conservative votes, ballot doodling: Down in Alabama
The most prolific emitter of greenhouse gases in the U.S. is an Alabama power plant. Alabama’s 2021 legislature was the most conservative in the nation. Could some voters have tried to deface a Democratic logo but inadvertently voted straight-ticket Democrat?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
‘Knocked close to 100,000 doors’: Alabama political parties campaign in Georgia
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both Alabama Republicans and Democrats say the Georgia Senate runoff election will have impacts far outside the state’s border. Alabama Democrats went to Columbus earlier this week to help get out the vote. “The race that’s going on in Georgia right now is important to the entire country,” Alabama Democratic Party […]
Look down the highway. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s a Wienermobile! And it’s coming to Alabama.
Few people, err, vehicles can upstage the man in the red suit with sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but come on folks, he comes every year. This week you can see something really special in north Alabama – the famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. The iconic hotdog with wheels will...
wvtm13.com
Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022
Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
Expect Close to Record December Temps in Alabama this Week
December warmth is the topic for this week. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “temperatures will flirt with record highs across Alabama this week, especially Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the mid-70s.”. A "front will be moving slowly northward as a warm...
Stock market setbacks take toll on Alabama teacher retirement fund
A rough year for the stock market took its toll on the pension fund for Alabama teachers and education employees, wiping out most of the investment gains made during a banner year in 2021. The Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Control held its quarterly meeting Tuesday in Montgomery and received...
Alabama lawmakers must allocate an extra $2.7 billion in unexpected education funding
Alabama lawmakers will wrestle with an unusual problem when the next legislative session starts in March: How to allocate an unexpected $2.7 billion in tax revenue. That could mean rebates for taxpayers, modest tax cuts, one-time investments in education and programs and possibly a change in the way Alabama funds K-12 education, according to leaders of the House and Senate education budget committees.
Alabama man killed early Tuesday when SUV overturns, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Tuesday when his SUV struck a highway embankment and overturned, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he...
Do Alabama Parents Want Trans Teachers In Their Kids Classroom
Meet Kayla, a shop teacher in Canada. Kayla teaches in the Halton School District and, YES, it is causing issues for the students. That's right, students are taking issue with this teacher. Parents also have expressed their displeasure but that is secondary to the students that are upset with the school.
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0