Familiar face takes over as Tiger wrestling head coach in Lonning
Craig Lonning has been a part of the St. James High School wrestling program since he helped former head coach Marty Hauck start it during the inaugural 2007-08 campaign. He’s been a high school assistant coach, the coach of the Tiger youth club team and even helped build the current Tiger wrestling building. And now he’s calling the shots as STJ wrestling head coach.
Maria “Mary” Anna Hall
Maria “Mary” Anna (Hentschke) Hall of Cuba, Missouri was born on August 5, 1954 in Rust, (Baden-Wuerttenberg) Germany and passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the age of 68 years. Mary and Ray were married on March 30, 1983. Mary was a member of St. Paul’s...
Deer shot with a bow, a rifle, or both?
I want to apologize to readers of this column for not having the publication, “The Truth About the Missouri Department of Conservation” mailed out yet. We are very, very close, so please be patient. If your name is not on the list to get that free publication, you need to call my office and being line to receive one. They have to be mailed out this month because postage increases after December, and we don’t want the additional expense. At this time the cost of 5,000 publications is nearly $6,000.
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
Robert Oran Shoemaker
Robert Oran Shoemaker of Owensville, Missouri was born March 22, 1937 in Oak Hill, Missouri to Henry Logan and Edna (Morgan) Shoemaker and passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the age of 85 years. He married Leona Mae Rehmert March 7, 1964 in Owensville, Missouri. Oran was a member...
Zackary Cole Wagnon
Zackary Cole Wagnon of Omaha, Nebraska, formally of St. James, Missouri, was born on February 15, 1995 in Rolla, Missouri to Sherry Banco and John (Jack) Wagnon and passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the age of 27 years. Zack grew up and attended school in St. James,...
Wintertime on an Ozark stream is can be just magical
Winter is a magical time on our Ozark streams. The summer crowds are gone, foliage is down exposing otherwise hidden gems, such as caves, springs, rock outcroppings, overhangs, and bluffs. Too, the water is often at its clearest. The river bottom becomes a virtual in-your-face experience. And an added bonus is the fact that cold weather fishing can be phenomenal.
Are All of Missouri’s Best Waterfalls in the Same Park? Could Be
I've seen some people sharing what they believe are the best waterfalls in Missouri. What's strange is they all seem to be from the same park. Is it possible are the best cascading water things are all in the same Missouri place?. I was aware of Dogwood Canyon Park near...
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
Viburnum Community Mourns After Accident Claims Life of Lead Miner
(Viburnum) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. A miner lost his life Tuesday at around noon in a lead mine accident in Iron County. According to a family member, Hagen Barton was killed while working underground at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine in Bixby.
Carroll Stanley Mace
Carroll Stanley Mace was born April 21, 1932 to Zach and Edna Mace in Edgar Springs, Missouri and passed away on November 24, 2022 at the age of 90 years. Carroll and Norma (Wilmurth) Mace were married for 54 years until Norma passed away on December 29, 2007. Carroll graduated...
To The Editor: A Tribal Casino Is A Bad Deal For Lake Of The Ozarks
The recent headline sounds benevolent, even charitable. “Osage Nation Donates $100,000 To Seven Lake of The Ozarks Community Organizations”. What the article does not tell you is that the Osage Nation is attempting to establish a tribal casino at the Lake that would be exempt from all state and local taxes and would not have to abide by any state or local laws. So what is the Osage Nation’s purpose in making these donations in an area where they currently have no business operations? To build local support for their proposed tribal casino of course. You see, despite some of their press releases, an Osage Nation Tribal Casino at the Lake is far from a done deal. And while it sounds good, $100,000 is a drop in the bucket from an entity, that if successful, would pay no other state or local taxes. That should make every taxpayer in the state cringe. That is the bad news. The good news is there is a much better alternative.
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
Willard Ronald Stroup
Willard Ronald Stroup of Bourbon, Missouri was born on September 22, 1945 to Woodrow and Grace (Mercer) Stroup and passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the age of 77 years. He attended and graduated from Sullivan High School, Class of 1963. He married Letha Renner. Willard was employed...
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
Missouri’s Oldest Flea Market Announces Schedule for 2023
If you're looking for a good deal and spend the day at the oldest flea market make sure you write these dates down. The Rutledge Flea Market is all ready for the 2023 season releasing its dates for next year. The flea market kicks off the season in March and will run through November with gates opening at 7 am.
Big Send Off For Big Kev At MAC
(Park Hills) Dixie Kohn Drive on the campus of Mineral Area College in Park Hills was packed with students, staff and community members today to pay tribute to MAC employee Kevin Thurman. Kevin is battling cancer for the second time and is on his way to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas for treatment. MAC President Doctor Joe Gilgour says the community really turned out.
